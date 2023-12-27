Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 17 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Courtland Sutton (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle/shin / day-to-day)
- WR Jordan Addison (ankle / day-to-day)
- WR DJ Moore (ankle / day-to-day)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest / day-to-day)
- WR Robbie Chosen (concussion / day-to-day)
Sutton was concussed early in Sunday night's loss to the Patriots, finishing with a goose egg and giving way to Brandon Johnson as the regular wideout opposite Jerry Jeudy. Rookie Marvin Mims still split snaps with Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the No. 3 role, meanwhile.
Waddle was poked in the eye in the second quarter and returned, but he then suffered what was initially reported as a shin injury but then clarified to be more of a high-ankle injury. That doesn't sound promising for Week 17, potentially leaving Cedrick Wilson as Miami's No. 2 receiver for a showdown with the Ravens.
Addison also seems unlikely to play Week 17, though coach Kevin Stefanski called the rookie day-to-day after national reporter Ian Rapoport used the team week-to-week. Either way, Addison sprained an ankle and couldn't play in the second half of Sunday's loss to Detroit. Brandon Powell once again filled in as a top-three receiver for Minnesota, having replaced Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn at times earlier this season.
Moore injured his ankle on the opening drive of Sunday's win over the Cardinals. He returned to the game and ended up playing three-fourths of Chicago's snaps but caught just three
- TE T.J. Hockenson (torn ACL and MCL)
- TE Cole Kmet (knee)
After Hockenson's departure, Johnny Mundt surprisingly got more playing time than Josh Oliver, who became the highest-paid No. 2 TE in the league this past offseason. Oliver has shown enough in the past that he'd be worth considering as a low-end TE1 if he were sliding right into Hockenson's role... especially with Addison also injured and the Vikings facing a collapsing Packers defense this week. Given the uncertainty, however, it's tough to recommend either Oliver or Mundt as a fantasy play.
Robert Tonyan is a more direct replacement for Kmet with the Bears, and already has some history as a useful fantasy player, though it had less to do with Tonyan and more to do with simply being on the same field as Aaron Rodgers during one of his best seasons. Justin Fields and Luke Getsy aren't going to set up Tonyan for a bunch of walk-in TDs the way Rodgers and Matt LaFleur did a few years ago, though it is possible Tonyan serves as Chicago's No. 2 pass catcher for a brief time given how little No. 2 WR Darnell Mooney has done this year (Kmet's been far more relevant/productive). It isn't yet clear if Kmet's injury is serious; we just know he wasn't able to rejoin Sunday's win over Arizona after exiting early.
Missed Week 16
- WR Ja'marr Chase (shoulder / day-to-day)
- WR Michael Pittman (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Marquise Brown (heel / week-to-week)
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring / day-to-day)
- WR Jayden Reed (toe / day-to-day)
- WR Keenan Allen (heel / day-to-day)
- WR Zay Jones (hamstring / day-to-day)
- WR Kadarius Toney (hip / week-to-week)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle / day-to-day)
- WR Jauan Jennings (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Michael Thomas (ankle / eligible for IR return)
- TE Hunter Henry (knee / day-to-day)
- TE Michael Mayer (toe / day-to-day)
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot / eligible for IR return)
- TE Luke Musgrave (kidney / eligible for IR return)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Chris Godwin - 97% RTs / back-to-back games w/ double-digit targets & 90+ AY
Rashid Shaheed - 81% snaps / 93% RTs / 5-70-1 on nine tgts
Demarcus Robinson - 93% snaps / 94% RTs / 6-82-1 on six tgts w/ Tutu Atwell active
Jameson Williams - 5-43-0 on six tgts / 13 tgts past two weeks
Brandon Powell - 49% snaps / 50% RTs / 3-53-0 on four tgts / Addison/Hock injuries
K.J. Osborn - 86% snaps / 90% RTs / 5-95-1 on seven tgts / Addison/Hock injuries
Andrei Iosivas / 70% snaps / 76% RTs / 4-36-0 on eight tgts (Chase inactive)
Tight Ends 📈
Juwan Johnson - 72% snaps / 71% RTs / 4-48-1 on seven tgts
Chigoziem Okonkwo - 79% RTs / 6-63-1 / five straight games w/ at least 36 yards
Will Mallory - 38% snaps / 42% RTs / 4-47-0 on four tgts
Tommy Tremble - 73% snaps / 63% RTs / 4-59-0 on six tgts (all season highs)
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Elijah Moore - 2/19/0 on four tgts (37 routes) / three straight games w/ six or fewer tgts
Treylon Burks - 2/25/0 on three tgts (24 routes)
Odell Beckham - second straight game w/ only three tgts
Tight Ends 📉
Dalton Kincaid - 40% snaps / 55% RTs / two tgts
Cade Otton - seventh straight game w/ five or fewer tgts (average of 2.9)
Pat Freiermuth - zero tgts / 63 yards over past four games (16 tgts)
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Week 17 Starters
- Rashid Shaheed - 44%
- Demario Douglas - 21%
- Joshua Palmer - 46%
- Demarcus Robinson - 10%
- Zay Jones (hamstring) - 26%
- Noah Brown - 47%
- K.J. Osborn - 16%
- Greg Dortch - 5%
- Darnell Mooney - 10%
- Curtis Samuel - 40%
- Jameson Williams - 22%
- Dontayvion Wicks (chest) - 13%
- DJ Chark - 7%
- Brandon Powell - 1%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 12%
- DeVante Parker - 3%
- Darius Slayton - 2%
- Cedrick Wilson - 0%
Potential Drops
- Marquise Brown (heel)
- Brandin Cooks
- Diontae Johnson
- Odell Beckham
- Jahan Dotson
- Elijah Moore
- Michael Thomas (ankle)
- Quentin Johnston
- Tutu Atwell
- Rashod Bateman
- Jonathan Mingo
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Tucker Kraft - 19%
- Chigoziem Okonkwo - 32%
- Gerald Everett - 42%
- Logan Thomas - 39%
- Juwan Johnson - 12%
- Jonnu Smith - 14%
Potential Drops
Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RT/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- Sl Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|RTs
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|Slot%
|Sl Sn
|Mtn%
|MTN
|GMs
|1
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|38.8
|97.0%
|578
|57.1
|93.30%
|857
|28.8%
|247
|7.50%
|64
|15
|2
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|38.2
|84.0%
|492
|57.4
|77.50%
|746
|51.7%
|386
|29.10%
|217
|13
|3
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|37.2
|87.2%
|519
|55.4
|84.70%
|776
|24.1%
|187
|11.60%
|90
|14
|4
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|36.9
|93.2%
|551
|60.1
|90.9%
|901
|59.6%
|537
|11.0%
|99
|15
|5
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|36.7
|85.9%
|550
|52.7
|81.70%
|790
|39.6%
|313
|6.50%
|51
|15
|6
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|36.7
|85.9%
|550
|54.8
|85.0%
|822
|11.8%
|97
|5.4%
|44
|15
|7
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|36.6
|89.4%
|508
|61.9
|85.7%
|867
|39.7%
|344
|22.4%
|194
|14
|8
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|35.9
|91.4%
|539
|56.1
|85.5%
|842
|17.2%
|145
|5.7%
|48
|15
|9
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|35.4
|98.9%
|530
|64.4
|96.7%
|966
|25.7%
|248
|4.2%
|41
|15
|10
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|35.4
|86.9%
|492
|59.5
|85.1%
|833
|27.9%
|232
|12.7%
|106
|14
|11
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|35.3
|93.3%
|528
|61.7
|94.5%
|925
|13.3%
|123
|5.0%
|46
|15
|12
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|35.0
|46.8%
|278
|51.0
|43.1%
|408
|23.5%
|96
|10.5%
|43
|8
|13
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|34.7
|90.9%
|521
|54.6
|82.6%
|819
|51.3%
|420
|15.3%
|125
|15
|14
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|34.5
|84.1%
|513
|56.0
|78.1%
|840
|18.5%
|155
|2.0%
|17
|15
|15
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|34.5
|84.1%
|513
|54.8
|76.40%
|822
|39.7%
|326
|19.60%
|161
|15
|16
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|34.4
|80.0%
|475
|50.6
|74.90%
|709
|26.2%
|186
|9.60%
|68
|14
|17
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|34.3
|80.0%
|473
|58.2
|82.2%
|815
|22.8%
|186
|14.5%
|118
|14
|18
|NO
|Chris Olave
|34.1
|83.0%
|477
|49.5
|70.4%
|693
|36.2%
|251
|11.1%
|77
|14
|19
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|33.9
|89.0%
|492
|57.5
|88.9%
|863
|22.8%
|197
|18.8%
|162
|15
|20
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|33.9
|85.2%
|507
|47.7
|78.2%
|716
|78.2%
|560
|15.1%
|108
|15
|21
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|33.6
|93.5%
|501
|61.8
|92.8%
|927
|22.7%
|210
|5.5%
|51
|15
|22
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|33.5
|61.7%
|367
|47.4
|56.9%
|521
|17.9%
|93
|8.4%
|44
|11
|23
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|33.4
|83.8%
|462
|49.4
|77.5%
|692
|14.0%
|97
|3.2%
|22
|14
|24
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|33.1
|83.0%
|493
|51.0
|80.8%
|765
|22.7%
|174
|15.8%
|121
|15
|25
|LV
|Davante Adams
|32.6
|95.1%
|488
|53.1
|91.6%
|797
|12.9%
|103
|6.6%
|53
|15
|26
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|32.4
|95.9%
|486
|59.7
|91.5%
|896
|16.3%
|146
|8.9%
|80
|15
|27
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|32.3
|90.8%
|482
|53.0
|82.0%
|795
|28.4%
|226
|16.7%
|133
|15
|28
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|32.2
|86.9%
|479
|47.3
|79.4%
|709
|32.3%
|229
|14.2%
|101
|15
|29
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|32.1
|86.4%
|443
|53.1
|85.50%
|744
|26.6%
|198
|15.50%
|115
|14
|30
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|32.0
|89.1%
|473
|56.3
|87.00%
|844
|16.2%
|137
|8.50%
|72
|15
|31
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|31.8
|55.3%
|318
|47.7
|48.4%
|477
|23.3%
|111
|0.2%
|1
|10
|32
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|31.7
|87.5%
|471
|50.3
|80.8%
|754
|31.2%
|235
|13.4%
|101
|15
|33
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|31.7
|62.0%
|343
|56.1
|63.5%
|617
|48.5%
|299
|29.0%
|179
|11
|34
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|31.7
|48.5%
|284
|49.9
|46.6%
|449
|33.4%
|150
|12.9%
|58
|9
|35
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|31.4
|68.9%
|407
|50.2
|65.9%
|653
|22.5%
|147
|1.7%
|11
|13
|36
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|31.4
|48.6%
|281
|47.0
|43.8%
|423
|35.9%
|152
|9.2%
|39
|9
|37
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|31.3
|42.2%
|249
|48.8
|39.6%
|390
|31.5%
|123
|6.4%
|25
|8
|38
|PIT
|George Pickens
|31.2
|94.5%
|467
|52.3
|87.50%
|784
|16.5%
|129
|2.60%
|20
|15
|39
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|31.0
|75.4%
|432
|47.3
|66.8%
|662
|31.1%
|206
|11.5%
|76
|14
|40
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|30.9
|71.1%
|424
|46.5
|70.8%
|651
|22.3%
|145
|7.4%
|48
|14
|41
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|30.8
|80.7%
|430
|52.1
|79.0%
|730
|18.1%
|132
|4.4%
|32
|14
|42
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|30.6
|62.5%
|333
|50.5
|60.1%
|555
|26.8%
|149
|4.3%
|24
|11
|43
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|30.1
|93.8%
|450
|55.3
|86.0%
|829
|29.2%
|242
|21.8%
|181
|15
|44
|TB
|Mike Evans
|30.0
|83.6%
|450
|48.1
|77.4%
|722
|24.5%
|177
|3.3%
|24
|15
|45
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|30.0
|82.4%
|448
|49.4
|80.6%
|741
|15.1%
|112
|3.8%
|28
|15
|46
|NYJ
|Jason Brownlee
|29.8
|19.8%
|118
|35.4
|19.3%
|177
|22.0%
|39
|5.1%
|9
|5
|47
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|29.5
|59.3%
|350
|46.1
|56.1%
|553
|64.4%
|356
|18.1%
|100
|12
|48
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|29.1
|65.6%
|377
|38.6
|51.0%
|502
|41.4%
|208
|12.5%
|63
|13
|49
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|29.1
|64.2%
|371
|46.0
|61.9%
|598
|44.6%
|267
|13.5%
|81
|13
|50
|GB
|Christian Watson
|28.9
|47.2%
|257
|47.3
|46.4%
|426
|30.8%
|131
|20.2%
|86
|9
|51
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|28.9
|82.1%
|427
|50.2
|81.5%
|753
|29.6%
|223
|7.6%
|57
|15
|52
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|28.7
|86.1%
|428
|42.1
|70.7%
|631
|20.6%
|130
|1.6%
|10
|15
|53
|IND
|Josh Downs
|28.7
|75.4%
|427
|45.0
|68.9%
|675
|71.7%
|484
|16.9%
|114
|15
|54
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|28.6
|84.2%
|427
|49.4
|75.7%
|741
|54.4%
|403
|15.5%
|115
|15
|55
|ATL
|Drake London
|28.6
|79.4%
|397
|52.6
|75.60%
|736
|21.1%
|155
|4.20%
|31
|14
|56
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|28.3
|74.6%
|394
|41.4
|61.8%
|580
|29.8%
|173
|23.6%
|137
|14
|57
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|28.2
|57.1%
|308
|47.0
|56.9%
|517
|14.3%
|74
|3.7%
|19
|11
|58
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|28.0
|83.9%
|413
|47.3
|79.8%
|710
|20.3%
|144
|4.1%
|29
|15
|59
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|27.9
|61.7%
|305
|44.5
|54.6%
|489
|21.1%
|103
|7.0%
|34
|11
|60
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|27.9
|52.1%
|301
|43.1
|49.1%
|474
|20.9%
|99
|9.7%
|46
|11
|61
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|27.7
|81.8%
|382
|49.1
|76.6%
|688
|17.0%
|117
|4.8%
|33
|14
|62
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|27.5
|73.7%
|406
|38.1
|63.9%
|571
|65.3%
|373
|13.7%
|78
|15
|63
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|27.5
|71.8%
|408
|46.8
|69.4%
|702
|34.0%
|239
|5.1%
|36
|15
|64
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|27.2
|60.6%
|350
|42.8
|57.7%
|557
|19.9%
|111
|1.6%
|9
|13
|65
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|27.0
|76.0%
|374
|39.9
|62.8%
|559
|52.2%
|292
|11.8%
|66
|14
|66
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|26.7
|74.9%
|399
|41.6
|67.5%
|624
|58.8%
|367
|18.8%
|117
|15
|67
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|26.6
|69.7%
|368
|42.1
|62.7%
|589
|18.3%
|108
|7.1%
|42
|14
|68
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|26.1
|71.3%
|333
|46.5
|67.3%
|604
|20.7%
|125
|22.4%
|135
|13
|69
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|25.8
|63.8%
|383
|36.5
|56.6%
|547
|29.4%
|161
|3.1%
|17
|15
|70
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|25.7
|71.4%
|384
|40.7
|65.4%
|610
|53.0%
|323
|8.0%
|49
|15
|71
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|25.7
|64.6%
|357
|41.9
|60.5%
|587
|29.1%
|171
|27.6%
|162
|14
|72
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|25.5
|65.2%
|382
|39.4
|61.4%
|591
|12.9%
|76
|4.9%
|29
|15
|73
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|25.1
|54.5%
|349
|35.4
|51.3%
|496
|66.5%
|330
|16.3%
|81
|14
|74
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|25.0
|48.0%
|293
|41.5
|46.3%
|498
|34.5%
|172
|9.6%
|48
|12
|75
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|24.6
|29.4%
|172
|35
|25.40%
|245
|51.0%
|125
|10.60%
|26
|7
|76
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|23.8
|70.2%
|347
|43.5
|72.8%
|652
|58.0%
|378
|19.2%
|125
|15
|77
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|23.7
|60.5%
|329
|35.2
|53.6%
|493
|61.3%
|302
|23.5%
|116
|14
|78
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|23.5
|41.9%
|249
|28.6
|39.3%
|372
|54.6%
|203
|16.9%
|63
|13
|79
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|23.5
|31.8%
|188
|34.3
|27.6%
|274
|23.7%
|65
|5.1%
|14
|8
|80
|JAX
|Parker Washington
|23.4
|19.5%
|115
|22.7
|16.1%
|159
|68.6%
|109
|8.8%
|14
|7
|81
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|23.1
|62.4%
|310
|41.4
|65.0%
|580
|42.6%
|247
|3.6%
|21
|14
|82
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|23.0
|60.2%
|345
|36.2
|54.8%
|543
|9.8%
|53
|4.8%
|26
|15
|83
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|23.0
|41.2%
|205
|37.9
|38.2%
|341
|27.6%
|94
|10.3%
|35
|9
|84
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|22.9
|56.5%
|339
|36.8
|57.1%
|552
|43.1%
|238
|8.3%
|46
|15
|85
|LAC
|Alex Erickson
|22.8
|23.0%
|135
|34.5
|21.5%
|207
|48.3%
|100
|9.2%
|19
|6
|86
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|22.8
|45.5%
|271
|30.1
|42.5%
|391
|50.1%
|196
|10.5%
|41
|13
|87
|KC
|Justin Watson
|22.7
|52.0%
|312
|33.6
|48.80%
|471
|27.6%
|130
|5.90%
|28
|14
|88
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|22.7
|55.6%
|289
|39.5
|55.5%
|513
|69.0%
|354
|23.0%
|118
|13
|89
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|21.6
|44.0%
|237
|40.6
|49.2%
|447
|33.3%
|149
|15.2%
|68
|11
|90
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|21.2
|46.9%
|253
|30.7
|40.5%
|368
|55.7%
|205
|33.4%
|123
|12
|91
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|20.9
|29.0%
|167
|32.3
|26.2%
|258
|19.8%
|51
|1.9%
|5
|8
|92
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|20.5
|58.3%
|303
|32.0
|51.9%
|480
|11.7%
|56
|4.4%
|21
|15
|93
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|20.5
|39.4%
|224
|35.3
|38.3%
|388
|24.7%
|96
|7.2%
|28
|11
|94
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|20.0
|52.5%
|277
|27.9
|41.5%
|390
|50.3%
|196
|17.7%
|69
|14
|95
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|19.3
|25.2%
|135
|28.5
|22.8%
|228
|71.9%
|164
|6.6%
|15
|8
|96
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|19.1
|55.4%
|266
|37.1
|53.8%
|519
|9.8%
|51
|5.6%
|29
|14
|97
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|18.8
|50.8%
|244
|32.2
|43.4%
|418
|12.2%
|51
|6.0%
|25
|13
|98
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|18.8
|43.7%
|262
|33.6
|48.8%
|471
|31.0%
|146
|10.2%
|48
|14
|99
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|17.9
|45.2%
|246
|28.4
|43.2%
|397
|29.7%
|118
|17.6%
|70
|14
|100
|ARI
|Greg Dortch
|17.8
|33.2%
|177
|25.3
|30.10%
|278
|29.1%
|81
|8.30%
|23
|11
|101
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|17.4
|54.2%
|260
|31.5
|49.0%
|472
|60.0%
|283
|16.7%
|79
|15
|102
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|17.3
|25.4%
|137
|27.0
|23.8%
|216
|16.7%
|36
|2.3%
|5
|8
|103
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|17.2
|46.7%
|218
|26.3
|38.1%
|342
|48.5%
|166
|17.3%
|59
|13
|104
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|16.9
|49.9%
|248
|32.8
|55.2%
|492
|22.0%
|108
|3.5%
|17
|15
|105
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|16.9
|47.2%
|253
|26.5
|39.8%
|398
|68.3%
|272
|5.5%
|22
|15
|106
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|16.4
|45.4%
|241
|31.3
|48.5%
|470
|60.6%
|285
|15.1%
|71
|15
|107
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|16.1
|46.8%
|240
|22.3
|38.50%
|335
|85.1%
|285
|21.50%
|72
|15
|108
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|15.8
|36.8%
|219
|25.1
|38.3%
|351
|33.0%
|116
|12.0%
|42
|14
|109
|LA
|Demarcus Robinson
|15.4
|30.0%
|166
|27.5
|31.2%
|303
|19.5%
|59
|3.0%
|9
|11
|110
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|15.2
|36.6%
|193
|32.2
|44.6%
|419
|29.8%
|125
|18.1%
|76
|13
|111
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|15.2
|39.1%
|224
|27.1
|41.0%
|406
|29.1%
|118
|13.8%
|56
|15
|112
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|15.1
|22.5%
|134
|21.1
|20.7%
|190
|65.8%
|125
|3.7%
|7
|9
|113
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|14.8
|22.5%
|133
|18.3
|18.6%
|183
|44.3%
|81
|20.8%
|38
|10
|114
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|14.2
|30.7%
|151
|22.1
|27.3%
|243
|19.8%
|48
|5.8%
|14
|11
|115
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|14.2
|40.8%
|207
|24.8
|38.0%
|372
|16.9%
|63
|16.1%
|60
|15
|116
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|13.9
|39.4%
|205
|27.8
|45.10%
|417
|12.7%
|53
|2.20%
|9
|15
|117
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|13.9
|36.6%
|208
|20.4
|30.20%
|306
|34.0%
|104
|25.20%
|77
|15
|118
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|13.9
|20.6%
|111
|22.6
|19.9%
|181
|19.9%
|36
|13.8%
|25
|8
|119
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|13.7
|41.7%
|206
|22.1
|36.9%
|331
|29.6%
|98
|20.5%
|68
|15
|120
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|13.5
|41.3%
|203
|22.4
|37.8%
|336
|22.0%
|74
|21.1%
|71
|15
|121
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|13.0
|28.2%
|141
|27.9
|31.6%
|307
|22.1%
|68
|11.4%
|35
|11
|122
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|13.0
|25.0%
|130
|18.0
|21.4%
|198
|70.2%
|139
|19.2%
|38
|11
|123
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|12.9
|20.1%
|100
|15.1
|13.6%
|121
|74.4%
|90
|6.6%
|8
|8
|124
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|12.2
|20.5%
|110
|21.1
|19.0%
|190
|49.5%
|94
|4.7%
|9
|9
|125
|DEN
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|11.5
|33.9%
|167
|21.9
|36.9%
|328
|42.4%
|139
|7.0%
|23
|15
|126
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|11.3
|30.8%
|158
|16.3
|26.2%
|228
|26.3%
|60
|12.3%
|28
|14
|127
|JAX
|Tim Jones
|11.2
|25.6%
|151
|18.7
|28.5%
|281
|26.0%
|73
|8.2%
|23
|15
|128
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|11.1
|23.8%
|143
|16.8
|22.70%
|219
|36.1%
|79
|28.30%
|62
|13
|129
|IND
|D.J. Montgomery
|11.0
|9.7%
|55
|22.0
|11.2%
|110
|19.1%
|21
|11.8%
|13
|5
|130
|HOU
|Xavier Hutchinson
|11.0
|22.5%
|130
|17.1
|21.2%
|205
|28.8%
|59
|5.9%
|12
|12
|131
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|10.4
|30.2%
|151
|21.6
|33.3%
|324
|20.4%
|66
|9.3%
|30
|15
|132
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|10.0
|23.4%
|150
|15.4
|23.90%
|231
|29.0%
|67
|14.70%
|34
|15
|133
|HOU
|John Metchie
|9.7
|21.1%
|122
|16.1
|23.3%
|225
|32.9%
|74
|15.6%
|35
|14
|134
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|9.6
|25.0%
|133
|20.2
|31.2%
|303
|39.3%
|119
|12.2%
|37
|15
|135
|NO
|Lynn Bowden
|9.3
|18.8%
|108
|21.3
|28.1%
|277
|28.5%
|79
|22.4%
|62
|13
|136
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|8.8
|23.8%
|131
|18.1
|30.50%
|272
|23.9%
|65
|21.00%
|57
|15
|137
|CIN
|Andrei Iosivas
|8.1
|17.6%
|105
|12.9
|19.8%
|181
|16.0%
|29
|7.2%
|13
|14
|138
|GB
|Malik Heath
|8.1
|16.2%
|88
|16.9
|20.2%
|186
|22.6%
|42
|16.7%
|31
|11
|139
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|7.3
|19.9%
|107
|15.1
|24.2%
|226
|43.8%
|99
|13.3%
|30
|15
Tight Ends
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|Rts
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|IL%
|IL Sn
|Det%
|Det Sn
|GMs
|1
|CLE
|David Njoku
|35.1
|76.9%
|469
|58.5
|81.5%
|877
|50.4%
|442
|49.6%
|435
|15
|2
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|34.9
|85.1%
|502
|51.3
|78.1%
|769
|24.7%
|190
|75.3%
|579
|15
|3
|TB
|Cade Otton
|34.7
|84.4%
|454
|60.1
|96.6%
|901
|51.8%
|467
|48.2%
|434
|15
|4
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|33.8
|80.5%
|478
|50.4
|79.8%
|756
|54.0%
|408
|46.0%
|348
|15
|5
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|33.5
|68.4%
|438
|46.4
|67.1%
|649
|35.1%
|228
|64.9%
|421
|14
|6
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|33.2
|73.5%
|441
|49.4
|71.5%
|691
|31.0%
|214
|69.0%
|477
|14
|7
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|33.1
|78.0%
|443
|57.1
|84.6%
|856
|54.7%
|468
|45.3%
|388
|15
|8
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|32.2
|64.7%
|347
|59.4
|71.4%
|713
|54.6%
|389
|45.4%
|324
|12
|9
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|31.5
|69.1%
|382
|54.9
|79.1%
|768
|57.3%
|440
|42.7%
|328
|14
|10
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|31.3
|63.0%
|364
|47.2
|63.5%
|613
|59.5%
|365
|40.5%
|248
|13
|11
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|29.9
|73.5%
|421
|48.7
|73.7%
|730
|58.9%
|430
|41.1%
|300
|15
|12
|SF
|George Kittle
|29.5
|83.1%
|388
|53.0
|88.5%
|795
|71.8%
|571
|28.2%
|224
|15
|13
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|28.9
|59.3%
|313
|47.9
|71.5%
|671
|56.2%
|377
|43.8%
|294
|14
|14
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|28.7
|63.8%
|380
|42.3
|69.0%
|634
|47.5%
|301
|52.5%
|333
|15
|15
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|28.4
|50.0%
|260
|46.5
|50.3%
|465
|38.7%
|180
|61.3%
|285
|10
|16
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|28.3
|68.8%
|349
|53.3
|81.6%
|799
|64.7%
|517
|35.3%
|282
|15
|17
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|27.5
|44.1%
|240
|43.8
|47.7%
|438
|68.3%
|299
|31.7%
|139
|10
|18
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|27.4
|64.2%
|346
|45.6
|70.2%
|638
|66.0%
|421
|34.0%
|217
|14
|19
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|26.4
|66.1%
|351
|42.0
|60.6%
|588
|38.3%
|225
|61.7%
|363
|14
|20
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|26.1
|75.2%
|376
|41.3
|63.7%
|620
|23.4%
|145
|76.6%
|475
|15
|21
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|26.0
|45.0%
|259
|41.5
|46.40%
|457
|45.7%
|209
|54.3%
|248
|11
|22
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|25.9
|33.6%
|179
|39.7
|30.10%
|278
|45.7%
|127
|54.3%
|151
|7
|23
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|25.1
|66.6%
|331
|39.1
|65.80%
|587
|46.0%
|270
|54.0%
|317
|15
|24
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|24.7
|49.2%
|236
|44.6
|46.30%
|446
|41.9%
|187
|58.1%
|259
|10
|25
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|24.6
|45.3%
|224
|37.3
|41.60%
|373
|58.7%
|219
|41.3%
|154
|10
|26
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|24.4
|36.2%
|214
|32.6
|29.60%
|293
|43.0%
|126
|57.0%
|167
|9
|27
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|23.2
|46.9%
|275
|38.2
|51.50%
|496
|47.4%
|235
|52.6%
|261
|13
|28
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|23.2
|50.9%
|261
|41.6
|67.00%
|583
|73.8%
|430
|26.2%
|153
|14
|29
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|23.1
|59.8%
|294
|43.3
|72.90%
|649
|55.5%
|360
|44.5%
|289
|15
|30
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|22.8
|59.2%
|296
|36.4
|56.10%
|546
|41.4%
|226
|58.6%
|320
|15
|31
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|22.1
|59.3%
|316
|40.7
|66.00%
|610
|56.7%
|346
|43.3%
|264
|15
|32
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|21.9
|36.0%
|191
|39.8
|41.00%
|398
|60.3%
|240
|39.7%
|158
|10
|33
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|21.6
|52.6%
|290
|34.2
|57.40%
|513
|43.9%
|225
|56.1%
|288
|15
|34
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|20.5
|44.3%
|251
|31.1
|41.30%
|404
|55.7%
|225
|44.3%
|179
|13
|35
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|18.9
|40.8%
|212
|38.7
|62.90%
|581
|50.1%
|291
|49.9%
|290
|15
|36
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|18.8
|35.3%
|210
|26.5
|34.7%
|318
|50.3%
|160
|49.7%
|158
|12
|37
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|18.6
|50.5%
|272
|29.1
|48.1%
|437
|28.1%
|123
|71.9%
|314
|15
|38
|KC
|Noah Gray
|18.6
|40.8%
|245
|33.8
|52.5%
|507
|54.0%
|274
|46.0%
|233
|15
|39
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|18.0
|29.2%
|174
|20.2
|22.1%
|202
|22.3%
|45
|77.7%
|157
|10
|40
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|17.8
|33.4%
|196
|30.2
|40.7%
|392
|68.1%
|267
|31.9%
|125
|13
|41
|GB
|Tucker Kraft
|17.7
|39.9%
|217
|32.4
|52.9%
|486
|82.9%
|403
|17.1%
|83
|15
|42
|DEN
|Lucas Krull
|16.0
|15.4%
|76
|21.0
|11.8%
|105
|20.0%
|21
|80.0%
|84
|5
|43
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|15.3
|37.8%
|194
|27.7
|47.8%
|416
|66.6%
|277
|33.4%
|139
|15
|44
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|15.3
|32.0%
|189
|32.4
|45.8%
|454
|68.1%
|309
|31.9%
|145
|14
|45
|WAS
|John Bates
|14.9
|26.3%
|168
|28.5
|44.3%
|428
|77.1%
|330
|22.9%
|98
|15
|46
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|14.8
|44.0%
|211
|27.9
|43.5%
|419
|43.2%
|181
|56.8%
|238
|15
|47
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|14.0
|31.9%
|176
|26.7
|44.90%
|401
|54.4%
|218
|45.6%
|183
|15
|48
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|13.7
|21.8%
|130
|25.9
|42.40%
|388
|72.2%
|280
|27.8%
|108
|15
|49
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|12.8
|22.3%
|128
|35
|46.20%
|455
|74.1%
|337
|25.9%
|118
|13
|50
|DET
|Brock Wright
|12.7
|23.2%
|132
|29.1
|40.20%
|407
|78.1%
|318
|21.9%
|89
|14
|51
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|12.7
|36.2%
|179
|22.5
|37.70%
|338
|50.9%
|172
|49.1%
|166
|15
|52
|CAR
|Stephen Sullivan
|12.1
|17.8%
|105
|16.3
|14.80%
|147
|27.9%
|41
|72.1%
|106
|9
|53
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|11.8
|20.5%
|116
|26.8
|32.90%
|322
|80.7%
|260
|19.3%
|62
|12
|54
|IND
|Will Mallory
|11.4
|19.3%
|109
|14.3
|14.60%
|143
|36.4%
|52
|63.6%
|91
|10
|55
|HOU
|Brevin Jordan
|11.2
|18.5%
|107
|19.6
|22.40%
|216
|72.2%
|156
|27.8%
|60
|11
|56
|NYJ
|Jeremy Ruckert
|11.1
|22.3%
|133
|20
|32.60%
|300
|72.3%
|217
|27.7%
|83
|15
|57
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|11.1
|17.5%
|104
|25.4
|40.20%
|381
|93.4%
|356
|6.6%
|25
|15
|58
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|10.9
|21.2%
|117
|23.3
|36.50%
|326
|76.1%
|248
|23.9%
|78
|14
|59
|LAC
|Stone Smartt
|9.0
|19.5%
|114
|17.4
|25.3%
|244
|57.8%
|141
|42.2%
|103
|14
|60
|CLE
|Harrison Bryant
|8.9
|18.5%
|113
|22.0
|30.7%
|330
|58.5%
|193
|41.5%
|137
|15
|61
|PHI
|Jack Stoll
|8.7
|18.8%
|101
|24.3
|36.4%
|364
|86.5%
|315
|13.5%
|49
|15
|62
|CHI
|Robert Tonyan
|8.1
|22.3%
|113
|16.3
|24.9%
|244
|45.1%
|110
|54.9%
|134
|15
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tg Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AYS = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tg/G
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AYS
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yd
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tg
|GMs
|1
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|11.5
|28.2%
|150
|34.6%
|1418
|9.5
|30.5%
|2.53
|108
|1243
|7
|3
|5
|13
|2
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|10.4
|28.6%
|146
|29.7%
|1045
|7.2
|28.7%
|2.52
|106
|1281
|8
|2
|5
|14
|3
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|10.4
|30.0%
|146
|42.3%
|1570
|10.8
|37.1%
|4.16
|106
|1641
|12
|6
|10
|14
|4
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|10.2
|28.4%
|143
|30.7%
|1142
|8.0
|29.1%
|2.16
|99
|1062
|4
|3
|5
|14
|5
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|10.2
|30.6%
|153
|46.0%
|1573
|10.3
|26.5%
|1.66
|88
|958
|3
|5
|7
|15
|6
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|10.1
|32.5%
|152
|46.8%
|1862
|12.2
|30.3%
|2.78
|101
|1394
|7
|4
|12
|15
|7
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|10.1
|28.7%
|151
|37.1%
|1550
|10.3
|29.0%
|2.73
|109
|1424
|9
|1
|17
|15
|8
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|9.7
|29.3%
|146
|34.2%
|1356
|9.3
|29.7%
|2.70
|96
|1327
|5
|6
|8
|15
|9
|LV
|Davante Adams
|9.7
|31.9%
|146
|44.1%
|1545
|10.6
|29.9%
|1.99
|85
|972
|5
|6
|6
|15
|10
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|9.7
|30.2%
|145
|36.2%
|1416
|9.8
|30.1%
|2.22
|96
|1070
|8
|5
|7
|15
|11
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|9.5
|14.3%
|76
|22.5%
|931
|12.2
|27.3%
|2.96
|51
|823
|4
|0
|6
|8
|12
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|9.4
|24.8%
|132
|34.0%
|1155
|8.8
|25.4%
|2.23
|93
|1156
|7
|3
|10
|14
|13
|NO
|Chris Olave
|9.2
|24.8%
|129
|38.9%
|1749
|13.6
|27.0%
|2.18
|81
|1041
|4
|5
|9
|14
|14
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|8.5
|26.4%
|128
|27.9%
|1012
|7.9
|23.2%
|1.75
|95
|964
|4
|2
|4
|15
|15
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|8.5
|23.6%
|128
|38.6%
|1796
|14.0
|25.0%
|2.44
|72
|1250
|5
|5
|8
|15
|16
|TB
|Mike Evans
|8.2
|25.3%
|123
|42.0%
|1750
|14.2
|27.3%
|2.58
|73
|1163
|13
|4
|17
|15
|17
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|8.1
|17.9%
|89
|18.4%
|731
|8.2
|25.9%
|2.08
|55
|715
|4
|4
|7
|11
|18
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|8.0
|28.2%
|120
|44.5%
|1827
|15.2
|28.0%
|2.19
|61
|939
|6
|3
|13
|15
|19
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|7.9
|24.5%
|119
|26.8%
|1116
|9.4
|25.3%
|1.89
|74
|892
|1
|2
|10
|15
|20
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|7.9
|21.8%
|118
|36.7%
|1630
|13.8
|21.9%
|1.62
|66
|871
|7
|2
|20
|15
|21
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|7.8
|21.4%
|117
|32.6%
|1359
|11.6
|21.3%
|1.61
|69
|885
|3
|3
|6
|15
|22
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|7.8
|27.1%
|117
|42.4%
|1364
|11.7
|24.1%
|2.35
|83
|1141
|7
|2
|11
|15
|23
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|7.5
|23.2%
|113
|33.1%
|1272
|11.3
|23.6%
|1.70
|76
|813
|4
|2
|10
|15
|24
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|7.5
|21.6%
|105
|38.7%
|1488
|14.2
|22.7%
|2.16
|60
|998
|8
|2
|14
|14
|25
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|7.4
|21.4%
|104
|28.0%
|1040
|10.0
|28.3%
|2.76
|72
|1014
|4
|4
|6
|14
|26
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|7.2
|21.1%
|101
|33.7%
|1198
|11.9
|23.5%
|1.33
|51
|574
|4
|1
|5
|14
|27
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|7.1
|22.9%
|107
|32.7%
|1299
|12.1
|20.2%
|1.95
|78
|1036
|7
|4
|7
|15
|28
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|7.1
|17.6%
|78
|29.3%
|993
|12.7
|25.6%
|1.81
|43
|552
|4
|1
|5
|11
|29
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|7.1
|15.7%
|85
|19.0%
|845
|9.9
|24.3%
|2.25
|57
|787
|3
|5
|2
|12
|30
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|7.1
|18.1%
|92
|22.4%
|1040
|11.3
|26.3%
|2.92
|64
|1022
|7
|2
|9
|13
|31
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|7.0
|24.5%
|105
|23.6%
|872
|8.3
|23.3%
|1.67
|74
|752
|4
|6
|4
|15
|32
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|6.9
|10.2%
|55
|17.9%
|795
|14.5
|22.1%
|1.10
|28
|274
|2
|1
|7
|8
|33
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|6.8
|14.8%
|75
|23.0%
|1067
|14.2
|24.9%
|2.36
|47
|709
|7
|3
|5
|11
|34
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|6.7
|13.9%
|74
|27.7%
|941
|12.7
|20.2%
|1.74
|41
|637
|5
|5
|9
|11
|35
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|6.6
|22.2%
|93
|38.6%
|1327
|14.3
|24.3%
|3.15
|65
|1203
|6
|2
|5
|14
|36
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|6.5
|18.0%
|98
|23.8%
|1106
|11.3
|19.1%
|1.13
|54
|579
|1
|2
|5
|15
|37
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|6.5
|19.9%
|91
|25.0%
|874
|9.6
|20.5%
|1.56
|62
|690
|7
|1
|5
|14
|38
|ATL
|Drake London
|6.5
|20.6%
|91
|28.9%
|1036
|11.4
|22.9%
|2.04
|61
|808
|2
|1
|5
|14
|39
|PIT
|George Pickens
|6.5
|21.9%
|97
|38.0%
|1286
|13.3
|20.8%
|2.16
|56
|1009
|5
|1
|5
|15
|40
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|6.4
|12.3%
|64
|14.5%
|651
|10.2
|20.1%
|1.41
|39
|448
|1
|0
|7
|10
|41
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|6.4
|17.8%
|96
|13.1%
|468
|4.9
|28.3%
|2.39
|74
|811
|7
|4
|6
|15
|42
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|6.3
|17.9%
|95
|27.4%
|1132
|11.9
|19.3%
|1.68
|63
|826
|9
|2
|10
|15
|43
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|6.3
|17.6%
|94
|18.1%
|615
|6.5
|18.5%
|1.25
|64
|634
|2
|4
|4
|15
|44
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|6.2
|19.3%
|81
|17.0%
|584
|7.2
|24.3%
|2.50
|53
|834
|6
|4
|2
|13
|45
|IND
|Josh Downs
|6.2
|18.5%
|93
|17.0%
|632
|6.8
|21.8%
|1.57
|63
|670
|2
|0
|2
|15
|46
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|5.9
|18.0%
|89
|25.4%
|1074
|12.1
|19.9%
|1.44
|56
|646
|8
|3
|13
|15
|47
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|5.9
|15.2%
|83
|14.0%
|581
|7.0
|23.8%
|1.62
|57
|565
|4
|1
|7
|14
|48
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|5.9
|10.4%
|53
|14.1%
|654
|12.3
|18.9%
|1.99
|32
|559
|2
|2
|5
|9
|49
|GB
|Christian Watson
|5.9
|10.7%
|53
|20.4%
|862
|16.3
|20.6%
|1.64
|28
|422
|5
|1
|14
|9
|50
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|5.9
|16.9%
|82
|23.8%
|864
|10.5
|17.3%
|0.88
|41
|418
|0
|3
|2
|14
|51
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|5.9
|16.6%
|82
|17.7%
|748
|9.1
|24.9%
|1.80
|54
|592
|6
|3
|7
|14
|52
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|5.7
|20.7%
|86
|36.6%
|1104
|12.8
|20.8%
|1.86
|58
|770
|10
|4
|14
|15
|53
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|5.7
|17.7%
|86
|14.1%
|544
|6.3
|21.2%
|1.48
|59
|602
|3
|4
|4
|15
|54
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|5.7
|9.6%
|51
|14.8%
|605
|11.9
|18.0%
|1.89
|32
|537
|2
|2
|4
|9
|55
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|5.7
|14.0%
|68
|15.5%
|536
|7.9
|26.9%
|2.04
|44
|517
|0
|0
|2
|12
|56
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|5.5
|14.0%
|71
|15.5%
|719
|10.1
|19.1%
|0.99
|36
|368
|1
|2
|3
|13
|57
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.4
|18.1%
|75
|31.5%
|952
|12.7
|20.1%
|1.67
|48
|625
|1
|1
|6
|14
|58
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|5.3
|14.4%
|79
|18.8%
|783
|9.9
|14.4%
|0.91
|47
|501
|4
|4
|6
|15
|59
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|5.2
|13.1%
|68
|22.2%
|1000
|14.7
|18.0%
|1.70
|41
|640
|4
|2
|4
|13
|60
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|5.1
|13.3%
|71
|16.1%
|666
|9.4
|14.9%
|1.12
|46
|531
|3
|5
|5
|14
|61
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|5.1
|15.8%
|76
|29.3%
|1145
|15.1
|16.1%
|1.53
|43
|725
|7
|3
|12
|15
|62
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|4.8
|15.3%
|63
|10.5%
|310
|4.9
|21.8%
|1.33
|49
|385
|1
|1
|1
|13
|63
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|4.8
|14.7%
|63
|23.8%
|880
|14.0
|25.8%
|2.18
|34
|532
|3
|0
|9
|13
|64
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|4.6
|12.1%
|64
|19.6%
|820
|12.8
|14.8%
|1.29
|43
|558
|6
|1
|8
|14
|65
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|4.5
|12.7%
|63
|18.7%
|740
|11.7
|17.6%
|1.33
|37
|476
|3
|2
|4
|14
|66
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|4.5
|10.1%
|49
|14.8%
|510
|10.4
|15.9%
|1.21
|31
|373
|0
|3
|0
|11
|67
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|4.4
|16.0%
|66
|27.1%
|799
|12.1
|15.5%
|1.41
|41
|602
|2
|1
|1
|15
|68
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|4.3
|11.6%
|56
|22.0%
|800
|14.3
|13.8%
|1.13
|32
|461
|5
|2
|4
|13
|69
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|4.3
|9.7%
|47
|9.8%
|338
|7.2
|19.8%
|1.10
|29
|260
|1
|1
|0
|11
|70
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|4.1
|9.4%
|45
|17.2%
|612
|13.6
|13.5%
|1.29
|27
|431
|2
|0
|3
|11
|71
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|4.1
|14.2%
|61
|20.1%
|647
|10.6
|14.3%
|0.97
|31
|414
|1
|2
|7
|15
|72
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|4.0
|11.9%
|60
|23.7%
|883
|14.7
|11.4%
|0.86
|31
|456
|1
|2
|2
|15
|73
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|4.0
|6.6%
|32
|7.0%
|254
|7.9
|17.0%
|0.71
|18
|134
|0
|1
|0
|8
|74
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|3.8
|11.7%
|57
|12.4%
|517
|9.1
|14.8%
|0.76
|33
|291
|2
|0
|1
|15
|75
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|3.7
|10.5%
|56
|18.3%
|752
|13.4
|14.7%
|1.01
|33
|385
|2
|2
|7
|15
|76
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|3.7
|10.8%
|55
|19.0%
|666
|12.1
|13.5%
|1.35
|34
|551
|5
|3
|6
|15
|77
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|3.7
|10.4%
|55
|14.2%
|595
|10.8
|15.9%
|1.21
|34
|418
|2
|1
|4
|15
|78
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|3.6
|10.3%
|51
|13.0%
|552
|10.8
|20.7%
|2.11
|33
|520
|2
|2
|1
|14
|79
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|3.6
|11.7%
|50
|19.3%
|711
|14.2
|18.8%
|1.18
|28
|313
|1
|3
|3
|14
|80
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|3.5
|7.6%
|39
|17.1%
|599
|15.4
|17.4%
|1.27
|22
|285
|2
|3
|1
|11
|81
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|3.5
|11.1%
|53
|8.3%
|294
|5.5
|13.3%
|0.74
|33
|295
|1
|1
|1
|15
|82
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|3.5
|9.8%
|49
|17.2%
|589
|12.0
|11.6%
|0.73
|23
|311
|1
|4
|1
|14
|83
|KC
|Justin Watson
|3.4
|8.9%
|48
|24.1%
|861
|17.9
|15.4%
|1.31
|25
|408
|3
|6
|6
|14
|84
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|3.2
|10.6%
|45
|13.5%
|554
|12.3
|14.5%
|1.19
|28
|370
|3
|0
|5
|14
|85
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|3.2
|10.8%
|48
|10.5%
|356
|7.4
|13.8%
|0.81
|34
|280
|0
|0
|2
|15
|86
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|3.0
|4.0%
|21
|5.4%
|223
|10.6
|12.2%
|0.52
|10
|89
|1
|0
|2
|7
|87
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|3.0
|7.3%
|39
|7.5%
|310
|8.0
|15.7%
|1.29
|28
|322
|1
|0
|2
|13
|88
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|3.0
|6.3%
|27
|11.2%
|458
|17.0
|13.20%
|1.02
|14
|210
|0
|2
|0
|9
|89
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|2.9
|7.0%
|38
|3.0%
|107
|2.8
|26.6%
|1.18
|27
|169
|1
|5
|0
|13
|90
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|2.8
|6.3%
|34
|8.4%
|391
|11.5
|11.6%
|0.59
|17
|173
|0
|1
|3
|12
|91
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|2.7
|8.0%
|41
|9.4%
|330
|8.0
|19.7%
|2.06
|32
|428
|1
|0
|0
|15
|92
|ARI
|Greg Dortch
|2.7
|6.3%
|30
|8.4%
|298
|9.9
|16.9%
|1.04
|15
|184
|2
|0
|2
|11
|93
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|2.7
|6.8%
|30
|10.4%
|373
|12.4
|21.3%
|1.78
|18
|251
|0
|2
|2
|11
|94
|JAX
|Parker Washington
|2.7
|3.5%
|19
|3.6%
|159
|8.3
|16.5%
|1.03
|14
|119
|2
|0
|2
|7
|95
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|2.7
|7.0%
|38
|9.4%
|334
|8.8
|14.5%
|0.93
|21
|244
|1
|0
|3
|14
|96
|LAC
|Alex Erickson
|2.7
|3.0%
|16
|5.8%
|240
|15.0
|11.9%
|0.78
|7
|105
|1
|0
|1
|6
|97
|LA
|Demarcus Robinson
|2.6
|5.8%
|29
|10.0%
|395
|13.6
|17.5%
|1.68
|20
|279
|4
|0
|7
|11
|98
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|2.6
|7.2%
|39
|19.5%
|696
|17.8
|10.2%
|0.81
|20
|312
|1
|2
|4
|15
|99
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|2.5
|7.9%
|33
|10.0%
|343
|10.4
|15.1%
|1.22
|19
|265
|1
|0
|2
|13
|100
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|2.5
|8.9%
|38
|10.5%
|388
|10.2
|14.6%
|1.25
|28
|324
|4
|1
|5
|15
|101
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|2.5
|4.1%
|20
|6.0%
|206
|10.3
|18.0%
|0.60
|10
|67
|0
|1
|0
|8
|102
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|2.5
|8.1%
|37
|5.3%
|184
|5.0
|15.4%
|1.06
|25
|255
|0
|1
|0
|15
|103
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|2.5
|6.5%
|27
|2.9%
|86
|3.2
|20.8%
|0.80
|20
|104
|0
|1
|0
|11
|104
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|2.4
|6.4%
|31
|9.1%
|338
|10.9
|16.1%
|1.27
|19
|245
|2
|0
|4
|13
|105
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|2.4
|4.5%
|19
|3.8%
|154
|8.1
|19.0%
|1.66
|13
|166
|0
|1
|1
|8
|106
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|2.3
|7.3%
|35
|7.8%
|304
|8.7
|14.5%
|1.94
|29
|467
|2
|0
|0
|15
|107
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|2.3
|8.2%
|34
|23.7%
|698
|20.5
|11.2%
|1.13
|19
|343
|0
|2
|0
|15
|108
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|2.1
|6.1%
|32
|10.4%
|434
|13.5
|14.3%
|1.12
|19
|251
|1
|1
|2
|15
|109
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|2.1
|7.7%
|32
|16.0%
|482
|15.0
|15.8%
|1.78
|21
|361
|1
|1
|1
|15
|110
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|2.1
|6.0%
|29
|6.1%
|225
|7.8
|10.5%
|0.79
|23
|219
|1
|0
|2
|14
|111
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|2.0
|5.2%
|26
|7.7%
|265
|10.2
|9.6%
|0.71
|16
|192
|0
|1
|1
|13
|112
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|2.0
|5.3%
|28
|8.2%
|277
|9.9
|12.8%
|1.27
|22
|278
|1
|0
|1
|14
|113
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|2.0
|6.8%
|30
|10.8%
|366
|12.2
|14.6%
|0.87
|17
|180
|1
|1
|0
|15
|114
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|1.9
|3.1%
|15
|5.5%
|189
|12.6
|10.9%
|0.48
|5
|66
|0
|1
|1
|8
|115
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|1.9
|6.6%
|28
|12.6%
|519
|18.5
|11.3%
|1.46
|18
|362
|0
|0
|0
|15
|116
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|1.9
|6.8%
|28
|7.6%
|224
|8.0
|13.7%
|0.86
|17
|176
|3
|0
|3
|15
|117
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|1.8
|3.3%
|18
|4.4%
|195
|10.9
|13.5%
|1.29
|12
|172
|1
|0
|0
|10
|118
|HOU
|John Metchie
|1.8
|4.9%
|25
|4.8%
|222
|8.9
|20.5%
|1.19
|14
|145
|0
|1
|1
|14
|119
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|1.8
|3.2%
|16
|4.4%
|150
|9.4
|11.9%
|0.26
|4
|35
|1
|1
|0
|9
|120
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|1.7
|4.6%
|19
|7.7%
|232
|12.2
|12.6%
|1.12
|11
|169
|4
|1
|3
|11
|121
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|1.7
|5.2%
|24
|13.0%
|456
|19.0
|15.2%
|1.37
|12
|216
|2
|0
|3
|14
|122
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|1.7
|5.8%
|25
|8.9%
|285
|11.4
|12.1%
|0.68
|14
|141
|0
|1
|1
|15
|123
|GB
|Malik Heath
|1.6
|3.6%
|18
|4.0%
|171
|9.5
|20.5%
|1.17
|11
|103
|1
|2
|2
|11
|124
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|1.6
|2.5%
|13
|5.1%
|229
|17.6
|7.8%
|1.13
|8
|188
|2
|0
|1
|8
|125
|IND
|DJ Montgomery
|1.6
|1.6%
|8
|2.7%
|100
|12.5
|14.5%
|1.02
|3
|56
|1
|1
|1
|5
|126
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|1.5
|4.2%
|23
|8.9%
|370
|16.1
|15.3%
|1.12
|12
|168
|1
|2
|3
|15
|127
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|1.5
|4.7%
|23
|4.4%
|167
|7.3
|17.6%
|1.40
|17
|183
|2
|0
|2
|15
|128
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|1.5
|4.5%
|22
|4.0%
|165
|7.5
|20.6%
|0.77
|15
|82
|1
|0
|2
|15
|129
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|1.4
|2.8%
|13
|1.3%
|53
|4.1
|11.8%
|0.25
|7
|27
|1
|0
|1
|9
|130
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|1.3
|4.5%
|20
|7.6%
|273
|13.7
|13.2%
|1.54
|14
|232
|0
|0
|0
|15
|131
|CIN
|Andrei Iosivas
|1.3
|3.4%
|18
|5.1%
|172
|9.6
|17.1%
|0.76
|10
|80
|2
|2
|2
|14
|132
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|1.3
|2.1%
|10
|3.1%
|124
|12.4
|7.4%
|0.36
|7
|49
|0
|0
|1
|8
|133
|NO
|Lynn Bowden
|1.1
|2.7%
|14
|1.8%
|82
|5.9
|13.0%
|0.67
|9
|72
|0
|1
|0
|13
|134
|NYJ
|Jason Brownlee
|1.0
|1.0%
|5
|0.6%
|21
|4.2
|4.2%
|0.24
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|5
|135
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|1.0
|3.2%
|15
|4.6%
|183
|12.2
|5.9%
|0.46
|7
|116
|2
|1
|3
|15
|136
|HOU
|Xavier Hutchinson
|1.0
|2.4%
|12
|2.9%
|134
|11.2
|9.2%
|0.58
|5
|76
|0
|0
|0
|12
|137
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|1.0
|3.1%
|15
|3.0%
|118
|7.8
|11.3%
|0.47
|8
|62
|0
|0
|0
|15
|138
|DEN
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|0.9
|3.4%
|14
|3.2%
|98
|7.0
|8.4%
|0.56
|11
|93
|2
|0
|2
|15
|139
|JAX
|Tim Jones
|0.9
|2.6%
|14
|2.8%
|125
|8.9
|9.3%
|0.42
|9
|63
|0
|0
|0
|15
Tight Ends
- Tg Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AYS = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tg = targets while in the end zone
|Tgt/Gm
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|AYS
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tg
|GMs
|1
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|8.5
|23.9%
|127
|22.2%
|919
|7.2
|26.6%
|2.01
|95
|960
|5
|4
|4
|15
|2
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|8.4
|21.7%
|117
|22.5%
|803
|6.9
|26.5%
|2.20
|90
|968
|5
|4
|6
|14
|3
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|8.3
|22.9%
|124
|13.2%
|586
|4.7
|24.7%
|1.64
|98
|824
|3
|3
|4
|15
|4
|CLE
|David Njoku
|7.7
|21.2%
|115
|12.0%
|559
|4.9
|24.5%
|1.59
|75
|748
|6
|8
|9
|15
|5
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|6.7
|19.8%
|101
|20.7%
|729
|7.2
|22.8%
|1.75
|74
|776
|9
|6
|4
|15
|6
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|6.2
|15.0%
|62
|16.6%
|489
|7.9
|23.8%
|1.75
|42
|456
|1
|1
|2
|10
|7
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|6.2
|19.4%
|93
|16.1%
|574
|6.2
|29.4%
|2.35
|72
|743
|2
|2
|4
|15
|8
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|6.2
|15.8%
|74
|9.4%
|373
|5.0
|21.3%
|1.56
|53
|541
|2
|1
|2
|12
|9
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|6.1
|9.0%
|43
|8.6%
|307
|7.1
|24.0%
|1.04
|27
|187
|1
|4
|2
|7
|10
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|6.1
|14.3%
|61
|13.0%
|479
|7.9
|25.8%
|2.31
|45
|544
|6
|3
|6
|10
|11
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|6.0
|17.1%
|90
|12.0%
|500
|5.6
|21.4%
|1.57
|61
|659
|5
|3
|8
|15
|12
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|5.9
|15.2%
|77
|13.5%
|627
|8.1
|21.2%
|1.58
|52
|574
|5
|1
|9
|13
|13
|SF
|George Kittle
|5.7
|20.5%
|86
|24.2%
|831
|9.7
|22.2%
|2.55
|62
|991
|6
|3
|5
|15
|14
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|5.7
|20.0%
|86
|16.2%
|522
|6.1
|24.6%
|1.94
|70
|678
|6
|1
|5
|15
|15
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|5.5
|18.6%
|82
|25.1%
|898
|11.0
|21.8%
|1.69
|50
|635
|3
|2
|3
|15
|16
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|5.4
|15.8%
|76
|8.9%
|346
|4.6
|21.7%
|1.43
|62
|502
|2
|2
|2
|14
|17
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|5.3
|15.8%
|79
|15.8%
|540
|6.8
|20.8%
|1.47
|54
|560
|0
|1
|2
|15
|18
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|5.1
|13.2%
|72
|11.0%
|458
|6.4
|16.4%
|1.07
|51
|467
|4
|2
|7
|14
|19
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|4.6
|11.3%
|60
|5.6%
|229
|3.8
|21.8%
|1.37
|46
|376
|3
|1
|3
|13
|20
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|4.6
|16.2%
|69
|12.3%
|506
|7.3
|20.8%
|1.38
|49
|458
|1
|4
|2
|15
|21
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|4.5
|12.7%
|63
|9.5%
|378
|6.0
|16.5%
|1.13
|41
|433
|2
|3
|1
|14
|22
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|4.5
|9.1%
|45
|7.6%
|321
|7.1
|18.8%
|1.42
|33
|341
|1
|0
|1
|10
|23
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|4.4
|12.5%
|61
|15.6%
|539
|8.8
|17.6%
|1.21
|42
|419
|6
|2
|5
|14
|24
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|4.2
|14.3%
|63
|10.1%
|362
|5.7
|21.3%
|1.87
|47
|553
|2
|4
|2
|15
|25
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|4.1
|9.3%
|41
|8.7%
|295
|7.2
|18.3%
|1.08
|27
|243
|2
|0
|4
|10
|26
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|4.1
|7.7%
|41
|6.5%
|220
|5.4
|23.6%
|1.74
|34
|303
|1
|0
|0
|10
|27
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|4.0
|8.5%
|44
|7.8%
|352
|8.0
|17.0%
|0.92
|26
|238
|3
|1
|3
|11
|28
|TB
|Cade Otton
|3.9
|11.9%
|58
|9.2%
|385
|6.6
|12.8%
|0.91
|43
|415
|4
|1
|5
|15
|29
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|3.6
|6.6%
|32
|7.0%
|254
|8.0
|15.0%
|0.86
|18
|184
|1
|1
|2
|9
|30
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|3.5
|9.1%
|46
|9.2%
|342
|7.4
|18.3%
|1.32
|28
|332
|1
|3
|1
|13
|31
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|3.3
|6.9%
|33
|6.3%
|246
|7.5
|17.3%
|0.86
|20
|164
|1
|1
|4
|10
|32
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|2.9
|8.7%
|40
|6.8%
|238
|6.0
|15.3%
|1.16
|27
|304
|2
|2
|1
|14
|33
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|2.7
|6.6%
|35
|7.2%
|296
|8.5
|17.9%
|1.03
|22
|202
|4
|3
|7
|13
|34
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|2.6
|7.6%
|37
|5.8%
|216
|5.8
|11.8%
|0.90
|29
|282
|0
|0
|2
|14
|35
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|2.5
|7.6%
|37
|6.7%
|257
|7.0
|12.8%
|1.22
|27
|355
|0
|1
|0
|15
|36
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|2.4
|7.4%
|36
|9.5%
|328
|9.1
|13.2%
|0.75
|24
|204
|2
|0
|4
|15
|37
|IND
|Will Mallory
|2.4
|4.8%
|24
|4.8%
|179
|7.5
|22.0%
|1.72
|17
|188
|0
|0
|0
|10
|38
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|2.3
|8.2%
|35
|5.5%
|202
|5.8
|16.6%
|1.60
|26
|338
|2
|1
|1
|15
|39
|KC
|Noah Gray
|2.3
|6.3%
|34
|7.2%
|256
|7.5
|13.9%
|1.18
|25
|288
|2
|0
|2
|15
|40
|CAR
|Stephen Sullivan
|2.2
|4.1%
|20
|6.3%
|228
|11.4
|19.0%
|1.19
|12
|125
|0
|1
|1
|9
|41
|DEN
|Lucas Krull
|2.2
|2.7%
|11
|3.7%
|111
|10.1
|14.5%
|1.07
|6
|81
|1
|0
|2
|5
|42
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|2.2
|4.9%
|26
|3.6%
|121
|4.6
|12.4%
|0.55
|18
|115
|1
|2
|2
|12
|43
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|2.1
|7.7%
|32
|7.5%
|227
|7.1
|10.9%
|0.59
|20
|174
|3
|0
|5
|15
|44
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|2.1
|7.2%
|32
|5.3%
|180
|5.6
|17.9%
|0.91
|21
|163
|0
|1
|1
|15
|45
|GB
|Tucker Kraft
|2.1
|6.3%
|31
|3.0%
|128
|4.1
|14.3%
|1.27
|22
|276
|2
|1
|0
|15
|46
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|1.9
|5.6%
|27
|5.1%
|187
|6.9
|14.3%
|0.94
|20
|177
|3
|0
|2
|14
|47
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|1.8
|5.5%
|27
|5.2%
|199
|7.4
|15.3%
|1.14
|20
|201
|2
|0
|5
|15
|48
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|1.8
|4.4%
|23
|2.3%
|105
|4.6
|18.0%
|1.38
|19
|177
|1
|1
|1
|13
|49
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|1.8
|4.2%
|21
|6.3%
|234
|11.2
|18.1%
|1.27
|9
|147
|2
|0
|2
|12
|50
|WAS
|John Bates
|1.7
|4.8%
|26
|3.5%
|147
|5.6
|15.5%
|0.86
|18
|145
|0
|3
|3
|15
|51
|HOU
|Brevin Jordan
|1.7
|3.7%
|19
|2.3%
|108
|5.7
|17.8%
|1.87
|15
|200
|1
|1
|1
|11
|52
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|1.6
|5.8%
|24
|3.5%
|105
|4.4
|11.3%
|1.02
|21
|216
|0
|1
|0
|15
|53
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|1.5
|5.0%
|23
|2.6%
|92
|4.0
|11.9%
|0.86
|18
|167
|0
|0
|0
|15
|54
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|1.5
|4.3%
|23
|1.4%
|59
|2.5
|22.1%
|1.59
|19
|165
|2
|0
|2
|15
|55
|NYJ
|Jeremy Ruckert
|1.5
|4.4%
|22
|4.3%
|146
|6.6
|16.5%
|1.14
|16
|151
|0
|0
|0
|15
|56
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|1.4
|3.9%
|21
|0.1%
|3
|0.2
|16.2%
|1.04
|17
|135
|2
|0
|0
|15
|57
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|1.4
|3.9%
|19
|1.2%
|47
|2.5
|16.2%
|1.08
|14
|126
|0
|1
|0
|14
|58
|LAC
|Stone Smartt
|1.1
|3.0%
|16
|3.8%
|156
|9.7
|14.0%
|1.04
|7
|118
|1
|0
|2
|14
|59
|CLE
|Harrison Bryant
|1.1
|3.1%
|17
|1.7%
|77
|4.5
|15.0%
|0.59
|11
|67
|3
|1
|3
|15
|60
|DET
|Brock Wright
|1.0
|2.7%
|14
|1.1%
|37
|2.7
|10.6%
|0.69
|13
|91
|1
|0
|0
|14
|61
|CHI
|Robert Tonyan
|0.8
|2.8%
|12
|2.9%
|92
|7.6
|10.6%
|0.64
|8
|72
|0
|1
|0
|15
|62
|PHI
|Jack Stoll
|0.5
|1.5%
|7
|0.3%
|13
|1.8
|6.9%
|0.27
|4
|27
|0
|0
|0
|15