Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 17 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 17 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
December 27, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Sutton was concussed early in Sunday night's loss to the Patriots, finishing with a goose egg and giving way to Brandon Johnson as the regular wideout opposite Jerry Jeudy. Rookie Marvin Mims still split snaps with Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the No. 3 role, meanwhile.

Waddle was poked in the eye in the second quarter and returned, but he then suffered what was initially reported as a shin injury but then clarified to be more of a high-ankle injury. That doesn't sound promising for Week 17, potentially leaving Cedrick Wilson as Miami's No. 2 receiver for a showdown with the Ravens.

Addison also seems unlikely to play Week 17, though coach Kevin Stefanski called the rookie day-to-day after national reporter Ian Rapoport used the team week-to-week. Either way, Addison sprained an ankle and couldn't play in the second half of Sunday's loss to Detroit. Brandon Powell once again filled in as a top-three receiver for Minnesota, having replaced Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn at times earlier this season.

Moore injured his ankle on the opening drive of Sunday's win over the Cardinals. He returned to the game and ended up playing three-fourths of Chicago's snaps but caught just three

Wicks has looked great the past few weeks but couldn't play in Sunday's win over Carolina after hurting himself on a 22-yard TD catch in the second quarter. He's been the No. 4 WR for Green Bay most of the year, and two of the guys ahead of him (Jayden Reed, Christian Watson) were already inactive due to injuries. Malik Heath and Bo Melton filled in alongside Romeo Doubs, with Heath getting more snaps but Melton more targets and production. Heath led the team in slot snaps but also played more perimeter snaps than Melton, FWIW (probably not much given the likelihood that one or two of Green Bay's injured WRs return for Week 17)

    

After Hockenson's departure, Johnny Mundt surprisingly got more playing time than Josh Oliver, who became the highest-paid No. 2 TE in the league this past offseason. Oliver has shown enough in the past that he'd be worth considering as a low-end TE1 if he were sliding right into Hockenson's role... especially with Addison also injured and the Vikings facing a collapsing Packers defense this week. Given the uncertainty, however, it's tough to recommend either Oliver or Mundt as a fantasy play.

Robert Tonyan is a more direct replacement for Kmet with the Bears, and already has some history as a useful fantasy player, though it had less to do with Tonyan and more to do with simply being on the same field as Aaron Rodgers during one of his best seasons. Justin Fields and Luke Getsy aren't going to set up Tonyan for a bunch of walk-in TDs the way Rodgers and Matt LaFleur did a few years ago, though it is possible Tonyan serves as Chicago's No. 2 pass catcher for a brief time given how little No. 2 WR Darnell Mooney has done this year (Kmet's been far more relevant/productive). It isn't yet clear if Kmet's injury is serious; we just know he wasn't able to rejoin Sunday's win over Arizona after exiting early. 

     

Missed Week 16

      

    

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Chris Godwin - 97% RTs / back-to-back games w/ double-digit targets & 90+ AY

Rashid Shaheed - 81% snaps / 93% RTs / 5-70-1 on nine tgts

Demarcus Robinson - 93% snaps / 94% RTs / 6-82-1 on six tgts w/ Tutu Atwell active

Jameson Williams - 5-43-0 on six tgts / 13 tgts past two weeks

Brandon Powell - 49% snaps / 50% RTs / 3-53-0 on four tgts / Addison/Hock injuries

K.J. Osborn - 86% snaps / 90% RTs / 5-95-1 on seven tgts / Addison/Hock injuries

Andrei Iosivas / 70% snaps / 76% RTs / 4-36-0 on eight tgts (Chase inactive)

     

Tight Ends 📈

Juwan Johnson - 72% snaps / 71% RTs / 4-48-1 on seven tgts

Chigoziem Okonkwo - 79% RTs / 6-63-1 / five straight games w/ at least 36 yards

Will Mallory - 38% snaps / 42% RTs / 4-47-0 on four tgts

Tommy Tremble - 73% snaps / 63% RTs / 4-59-0 on six tgts (all season highs)

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Elijah Moore - 2/19/0 on four tgts (37 routes) / three straight games w/ six or fewer tgts

Treylon Burks - 2/25/0 on three tgts (24 routes)

Odell Beckham - second straight game w/ only three tgts

    

Tight Ends 📉

Dalton Kincaid - 40% snaps / 55% RTs / two tgts

Cade Otton - seventh straight game w/ five or fewer tgts (average of 2.9)

Pat Freiermuth - zero tgts / 63 yards over past four games (16 tgts)

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Week 17 Starters

   

Potential Drops

           

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

    

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RT/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • Sl Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
  RT/GmRT%RTsSn/GmSn%SnapsSlot%Sl SnMtn%MTNGMs
1NYJGarrett Wilson38.897.0%57857.193.30%85728.8%2477.50%6415
2LACKeenan Allen38.284.0%49257.477.50%74651.7%38629.10%21713
3CINJa'Marr Chase37.287.2%51955.484.70%77624.1%18711.60%9014
4CARAdam Thielen36.993.2%55160.190.9%90159.6%53711.0%9915
5WASJahan Dotson36.785.9%55052.781.70%79039.6%3136.50%5115
6WASTerry McLaurin36.785.9%55054.885.0%82211.8%975.4%4415
7DETAmon-Ra St. Brown36.689.4%50861.985.7%86739.7%34422.4%19414
8JAXCalvin Ridley35.991.4%53956.185.5%84217.2%1455.7%4815
9PHIDeVonta Smith35.498.9%53064.496.7%96625.7%2484.2%4115
10INDMichael Pittman35.486.9%49259.585.1%83327.9%23212.7%10614
11INDAlec Pierce35.393.3%52861.794.5%92513.3%1235.0%4615
12MINJustin Jefferson35.046.8%27851.043.1%40823.5%9610.5%438
13DALCeeDee Lamb34.790.9%52154.682.6%81951.3%42015.3%12515
14CLEAmari Cooper34.584.1%51356.078.1%84018.5%1552.0%1715
15CLEElijah Moore34.584.1%51354.876.40%82239.7%32619.60%16115
16MINK.J. Osborn34.480.0%47550.674.90%70926.2%1869.60%6814
17CARJonathan Mingo34.380.0%47358.282.2%81522.8%18614.5%11814
18NOChris Olave34.183.0%47749.570.4%69336.2%25111.1%7714
19LAPuka Nacua33.989.0%49257.588.9%86322.8%19718.8%16215
20CINTyler Boyd33.985.2%50747.778.2%71678.2%56015.1%10815
21PHIA.J. Brown33.693.5%50161.892.8%92722.7%2105.5%5115
22CINTee Higgins33.561.7%36747.456.9%52117.9%938.4%4411
23SEADK Metcalf33.483.8%46249.477.5%69214.0%973.2%2214
24MINJordan Addison33.183.0%49351.080.8%76522.7%17415.8%12115
25LVDavante Adams32.695.1%48853.191.6%79712.9%1036.6%5315
26CHIDJ Moore32.495.9%48659.791.5%89616.3%1468.9%8015
27BUFStefon Diggs32.390.8%48253.082.0%79528.4%22616.7%13315
28SEATyler Lockett32.286.9%47947.379.4%70932.3%22914.2%10115
29LVJakobi Meyers32.186.4%44353.185.50%74426.6%19815.50%11514
30BUFGabe Davis32.089.1%47356.387.00%84416.2%1378.50%7215
31NOMichael Thomas31.855.3%31847.748.4%47723.3%1110.2%110
32TBChris Godwin31.787.5%47150.380.8%75431.2%23513.4%10115
33LACooper Kupp31.762.0%34356.163.5%61748.5%29929.0%17911
34LACJoshua Palmer31.748.5%28449.946.6%44933.4%15012.9%589
35CARDJ Chark31.468.9%40750.265.9%65322.5%1471.7%1113
36HOUNoah Brown31.448.6%28147.043.8%42335.9%1529.2%399
37JAXZay Jones31.342.2%24948.839.6%39031.5%1236.4%258
38PITGeorge Pickens31.294.5%46752.387.50%78416.5%1292.60%2015
39DALBrandin Cooks31.075.4%43247.366.8%66231.1%20611.5%7614
40NYJAllen Lazard30.971.1%42446.570.8%65122.3%1457.4%4814
41ARIMarquise Brown30.880.7%43052.179.0%73018.1%1324.4%3214
42ARIMichael Wilson30.662.5%33350.560.1%55526.8%1494.3%2411
43BALZay Flowers30.193.8%45055.386.0%82929.2%24221.8%18115
44TBMike Evans30.083.6%45048.177.4%72224.5%1773.3%2415
45GBRomeo Doubs30.082.4%44849.480.6%74115.1%1123.8%2815
46NYJJason Brownlee29.819.8%11835.419.3%17722.0%395.1%95
47JAXChristian Kirk29.559.3%35046.156.1%55364.4%35618.1%10012
48NORashid Shaheed29.165.6%37738.651.0%50241.4%20812.5%6313
49HOURobert Woods29.164.2%37146.061.9%59844.6%26713.5%8113
50GBChristian Watson28.947.2%25747.346.4%42630.8%13120.2%869
51NYGDarius Slayton28.982.1%42750.281.5%75329.6%2237.6%5715
52TENDeAndre Hopkins28.786.1%42842.170.7%63120.6%1301.6%1015
53INDJosh Downs28.775.4%42745.068.9%67571.7%48416.9%11415
54CHIDarnell Mooney28.684.2%42749.475.7%74154.4%40315.5%11515
55ATLDrake London28.679.4%39752.675.60%73621.1%1554.20%3114
56MIATyreek Hill28.374.6%39441.461.8%58029.8%17323.6%13714
57NEDeVante Parker28.257.1%30847.056.9%51714.3%743.7%1911
58DENCourtland Sutton28.083.9%41347.379.8%71020.3%1444.1%2915
59PITDiontae Johnson27.961.7%30544.554.6%48921.1%1037.0%3411
60HOUTank Dell27.952.1%30143.149.1%47420.9%999.7%4611
61SFBrandon Aiyuk27.781.8%38249.176.6%68817.0%1174.8%3314
62SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba27.573.7%40638.163.9%57165.3%37313.7%7815
63DETJosh Reynolds27.571.8%40846.869.4%70234.0%2395.1%3615
64HOUNico Collins27.260.6%35042.857.7%55719.9%1111.6%913
65DENJerry Jeudy27.076.0%37439.962.8%55952.2%29211.8%6614
66ARIRondale Moore26.774.9%39941.667.5%62458.8%36718.8%11715
67MIAJaylen Waddle26.669.7%36842.162.7%58918.3%1087.1%4214
68SFDeebo Samuel26.171.3%33346.567.3%60420.7%12522.4%13513
69KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling25.863.8%38336.556.6%54729.4%1613.1%1715
70TBTrey Palmer25.771.4%38440.765.4%61053.0%3238.0%4915
71LATutu Atwell25.764.6%35741.960.5%58729.1%17127.6%16214
72LACQuentin Johnston25.565.2%38239.461.4%59112.9%764.9%2915
73WASCurtis Samuel25.154.5%34935.451.3%49666.5%33016.3%8114
74CLECedric Tillman25.048.0%29341.546.3%49834.5%1729.6%4812
75LACJalen Guyton24.629.4%1723525.40%24551.0%12510.60%267
76PITAllen Robinson23.870.2%34743.572.8%65258.0%37819.2%12515
77GBJayden Reed23.760.5%32935.253.6%49361.3%30223.5%11614
78MINBrandon Powell23.541.9%24928.639.3%37254.6%20316.9%6313
79CARTerrace Marshall23.531.8%18834.327.6%27423.7%655.1%148
80JAXParker Washington23.419.5%11522.716.1%15968.6%1098.8%147
81TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine23.162.4%31041.465.0%58042.6%2473.6%2114
82DALMichael Gallup23.060.2%34536.254.8%5439.8%534.8%2615
83TENTreylon Burks23.041.2%20537.938.2%34127.6%9410.3%359
84KCRashee Rice22.956.5%33936.857.1%55243.1%2388.3%4615
85LACAlex Erickson22.823.0%13534.521.5%20748.3%1009.2%196
86NYJXavier Gipson22.845.5%27130.142.5%39150.1%19610.5%4113
87KCJustin Watson22.752.0%31233.648.80%47127.6%1305.90%2814
88NYGWan'Dale Robinson22.755.6%28939.555.5%51369.0%35423.0%11813
89NEJuJu Smith-Schuster21.644.0%23740.649.2%44733.3%14915.2%6811
90NEDemario Douglas21.246.9%25330.740.5%36855.7%20533.4%12312
91NOA.T. Perry20.929.0%16732.326.2%25819.8%511.9%58
92NYGJalin Hyatt20.558.3%30332.051.9%48011.7%564.4%2115
93DETJameson Williams20.539.4%22435.338.3%38824.7%967.2%2811
94MIABraxton Berrios20.052.5%27727.941.5%39050.3%19617.7%6914
95PHIQuez Watkins19.325.2%13528.522.8%22871.9%1646.6%158
96BALRashod Bateman19.155.4%26637.153.8%5199.8%515.6%2914
97BALOdell Beckham18.850.8%24432.243.4%41812.2%516.0%2513
98KCSkyy Moore18.843.7%26233.648.8%47131.0%14610.2%4814
99GBDontayvion Wicks17.945.2%24628.443.2%39729.7%11817.6%7014
100ARIGreg Dortch17.833.2%17725.330.10%27829.1%818.30%2311
101BALNelson Agholor17.454.2%26031.549.0%47260.0%28316.7%7915
102NEJalen Reagor17.325.4%13727.023.8%21616.7%362.3%58
103SFJauan Jennings17.246.7%21826.338.1%34248.5%16617.3%5913
104TENChris Moore16.949.9%24832.855.2%49222.0%1083.5%1715
105PHIOlamide Zaccheaus16.947.2%25326.539.8%39868.3%2725.5%2215
106BUFKhalil Shakir16.445.4%24131.348.5%47060.6%28515.1%7115
107LVHunter Renfrow16.146.8%24022.338.50%33585.1%28521.50%7215
108CINTrenton Irwin15.836.8%21925.138.3%35133.0%11612.0%4214
109LADemarcus Robinson15.430.0%16627.531.2%30319.5%593.0%911
110MIACedrick Wilson15.236.6%19332.244.6%41929.8%12518.1%7613
111DALJalen Tolbert15.239.1%22427.141.0%40629.1%11813.8%5615
112NYJRandall Cobb15.122.5%13421.120.7%19065.8%1253.7%79
113JAXJamal Agnew14.822.5%13318.318.6%18344.3%8120.8%3810
114DENBrandon Johnson14.230.7%15122.127.3%24319.8%485.8%1411
115CHITyler Scott14.240.8%20724.838.0%37216.9%6316.1%6015
116NYGIsaiah Hodgins13.939.4%20527.845.10%41712.7%532.20%915
117DETKalif Raymond13.936.6%20820.430.20%30634.0%10425.20%7715
118NETyquan Thornton13.920.6%11122.619.9%18119.9%3613.8%258
119PITCalvin Austin13.741.7%20622.136.9%33129.6%9820.5%6815
120DENMarvin Mims13.541.3%20322.437.8%33622.0%7421.1%7115
121ATLMack Hollins13.028.2%14127.931.6%30722.1%6811.4%3511
122NYGParris Campbell13.025.0%13018.021.4%19870.2%13919.2%3811
123TENKyle Philips12.920.1%10015.113.6%12174.4%906.6%88
124PHIJulio Jones12.220.5%11021.119.0%19049.5%944.7%99
125DENLil'Jordan Humphrey11.533.9%16721.936.9%32842.4%1397.0%2315
126LVTre Tucker11.330.8%15816.326.2%22826.3%6012.3%2814
127JAXTim Jones11.225.6%15118.728.5%28126.0%738.2%2315
128KCKadarius Toney11.123.8%14316.822.70%21936.1%7928.30%6213
129INDD.J. Montgomery11.09.7%5522.011.2%11019.1%2111.8%135
130HOUXavier Hutchinson11.022.5%13017.121.2%20528.8%595.9%1212
131ATLKhaDarel Hodge10.430.2%15121.633.3%32420.4%669.3%3015
132WASDyami Brown10.023.4%15015.423.90%23129.0%6714.70%3415
133HOUJohn Metchie9.721.1%12216.123.3%22532.9%7415.6%3514
134BUFTrent Sherfield9.625.0%13320.231.2%30339.3%11912.2%3715
135NOLynn Bowden9.318.8%10821.328.1%27728.5%7922.4%6213
136SEAJake Bobo8.823.8%13118.130.50%27223.9%6521.00%5715
137CINAndrei Iosivas8.117.6%10512.919.8%18116.0%297.2%1314
138GBMalik Heath8.116.2%8816.920.2%18622.6%4216.7%3111
139TBDeven Thompkins7.319.9%10715.124.2%22643.8%9913.3%3015

           

Tight Ends

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
  RT/GmRT%RtsSn/GmSn%SnapsIL%IL SnDet%Det SnGMs
1CLEDavid Njoku35.176.9%46958.581.5%87750.4%44249.6%43515
2JAXEvan Engram34.985.1%50251.378.1%76924.7%19075.3%57915
3TBCade Otton34.784.4%45460.196.6%90151.8%46748.2%43415
4MINT.J. Hockenson33.880.5%47850.479.8%75654.0%40846.0%34815
5WASLogan Thomas33.568.4%43846.467.1%64935.1%22864.9%42114
6KCTravis Kelce33.273.5%44149.471.5%69131.0%21469.0%47714
7DETSam LaPorta33.178.0%44357.184.6%85654.7%46845.3%38815
8PHIDallas Goedert32.264.7%34759.471.4%71354.6%38945.4%32412
9LATyler Higbee31.569.1%38254.979.1%76857.3%44042.7%32814
10HOUDalton Schultz31.363.0%36447.263.5%61359.5%36540.5%24813
11DALJake Ferguson29.973.5%42148.773.7%73058.9%43041.1%30015
12SFGeorge Kittle29.583.1%38853.088.5%79571.8%57128.2%22415
13MIADurham Smythe28.959.3%31347.971.5%67156.2%37743.8%29414
14NYJTyler Conklin28.763.8%38042.369.0%63447.5%30152.5%33315
15NYGDarren Waller28.450.0%26046.550.3%46538.7%18061.3%28510
16CHICole Kmet28.368.8%34953.381.6%79964.7%51735.3%28215
17GBLuke Musgrave27.544.1%24043.847.7%43868.3%29931.7%13910
18NEHunter Henry27.464.2%34645.670.2%63866.0%42134.0%21714
19BUFDalton Kincaid26.466.1%35142.060.6%58838.3%22561.7%36314
20ATLKyle Pitts26.175.2%37641.363.7%62023.4%14576.6%47515
21NOJuwan Johnson26.045.0%25941.546.40%45745.7%20954.3%24811
22ARIZach Ertz25.933.6%17939.730.10%27845.7%12754.3%1517
23TENChigoziem Okonkwo25.166.6%33139.165.80%58746.0%27054.0%31715
24BALMark Andrews24.749.2%23644.646.30%44641.9%18758.1%25910
25PITPat Freiermuth24.645.3%22437.341.60%37358.7%21941.3%15410
26CARHayden Hurst24.436.2%21432.629.60%29343.0%12657.0%1679
27LACGerald Everett23.246.9%27538.251.50%49647.4%23552.6%26113
28LVMichael Mayer23.250.9%26141.667.00%58373.8%43026.2%15314
29DENAdam Trautman23.159.8%29443.372.90%64955.5%36044.5%28915
30ATLJonnu Smith22.859.2%29636.456.10%54641.4%22658.6%32015
31ARITrey McBride22.159.3%31640.766.00%61056.7%34643.3%26415
32BUFDawson Knox21.936.0%19139.841.00%39860.3%24039.7%15810
33SEANoah Fant21.652.6%29034.257.40%51343.9%22556.1%28815
34INDKylen Granson20.544.3%25131.141.30%40455.7%22544.3%17913
35NYGDaniel Bellinger18.940.8%21238.762.90%58150.1%29149.9%29015
36CINIrv Smith18.835.3%21026.534.7%31850.3%16049.7%15812
37NEMike Gesicki18.650.5%27229.148.1%43728.1%12371.9%31415
38KCNoah Gray18.640.8%24533.852.5%50754.0%27446.0%23315
39CINTanner Hudson18.029.2%17420.222.1%20222.3%4577.7%15710
40LACDonald Parham17.833.4%19630.240.7%39268.1%26731.9%12513
41GBTucker Kraft17.739.9%21732.452.9%48682.9%40317.1%8315
42DENLucas Krull16.015.4%7621.011.8%10520.0%2180.0%845
43LVAustin Hooper15.337.8%19427.747.8%41666.6%27733.4%13915
44CARTommy Tremble15.332.0%18932.445.8%45468.1%30931.9%14514
45WASJohn Bates14.926.3%16828.544.3%42877.1%33022.9%9815
46BALIsaiah Likely14.844.0%21127.943.5%41943.2%18156.8%23815
47SEAColby Parkinson14.031.9%17626.744.90%40154.4%21845.6%18315
48CINDrew Sample13.721.8%13025.942.40%38872.2%28027.8%10815
49NOFoster Moreau12.822.3%1283546.20%45574.1%33725.9%11813
50DETBrock Wright12.723.2%13229.140.20%40778.1%31821.9%8914
51PITConnor Heyward12.736.2%17922.537.70%33850.9%17249.1%16615
52CARStephen Sullivan12.117.8%10516.314.80%14727.9%4172.1%1069
53INDDrew Ogletree11.820.5%11626.832.90%32280.7%26019.3%6212
54INDWill Mallory11.419.3%10914.314.60%14336.4%5263.6%9110
55HOUBrevin Jordan11.218.5%10719.622.40%21672.2%15627.8%6011
56NYJJeremy Ruckert11.122.3%1332032.60%30072.3%21727.7%8315
57MINJosh Oliver11.117.5%10425.440.20%38193.4%3566.6%2515
58SEAWill Dissly10.921.2%11723.336.50%32676.1%24823.9%7814
59LACStone Smartt9.019.5%11417.425.3%24457.8%14142.2%10314
60CLEHarrison Bryant8.918.5%11322.030.7%33058.5%19341.5%13715
61PHIJack Stoll8.718.8%10124.336.4%36486.5%31513.5%4915
62CHIRobert Tonyan8.122.3%11316.324.9%24445.1%11054.9%13415

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tg Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AYS = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tg/GTg ShTgAYSAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdTDDropEZ TgGMs
1LACKeenan Allen11.528.2%15034.6%14189.530.5%2.53108124373513
2DETAmon-Ra St. Brown10.428.6%14629.7%10457.228.7%2.52106128182514
3MIATyreek Hill10.430.0%14642.3%157010.837.1%4.1610616411261014
4INDMichael Pittman10.228.4%14330.7%11428.029.1%2.1699106243514
5NYJGarrett Wilson10.230.6%15346.0%157310.326.5%1.668895835715
6PHIA.J. Brown10.132.5%15246.8%186212.230.3%2.781011394741215
7DALCeeDee Lamb10.128.7%15137.1%155010.329.0%2.731091424911715
8LAPuka Nacua9.729.3%14634.2%13569.329.7%2.7096132756815
9LVDavante Adams9.731.9%14644.1%154510.629.9%1.998597256615
10BUFStefon Diggs9.730.2%14536.2%14169.830.1%2.2296107085715
11MINJustin Jefferson9.514.3%7622.5%93112.227.3%2.96518234068
12CINJa'Marr Chase9.424.8%13234.0%11558.825.4%2.23931156731014
13NOChris Olave9.224.8%12938.9%174913.627.0%2.1881104145914
14CARAdam Thielen8.526.4%12827.9%10127.923.2%1.759596442415
15CLEAmari Cooper8.523.6%12838.6%179614.025.0%2.4472125055815
16TBMike Evans8.225.3%12342.0%175014.227.3%2.587311631341715
17LACooper Kupp8.117.9%8918.4%7318.225.9%2.085571544711
18TENDeAndre Hopkins8.028.2%12044.5%182715.228.0%2.1961939631315
19TBChris Godwin7.924.5%11926.8%11169.425.3%1.8974892121015
20JAXCalvin Ridley7.921.8%11836.7%163013.821.9%1.6266871722015
21WASTerry McLaurin7.821.4%11732.6%135911.621.3%1.616988533615
22CHIDJ Moore7.827.1%11742.4%136411.724.1%2.35831141721115
23SEATyler Lockett7.523.2%11333.1%127211.323.6%1.7076813421015
24SEADK Metcalf7.521.6%10538.7%148814.222.7%2.1660998821414
25MIAJaylen Waddle7.421.4%10428.0%104010.028.3%2.7672101444614
26ARIMarquise Brown7.221.1%10133.7%119811.923.5%1.335157441514
27PHIDeVonta Smith7.122.9%10732.7%129912.120.2%1.9578103674715
28PITDiontae Johnson7.117.6%7829.3%99312.725.6%1.814355241511
29JAXChristian Kirk7.115.7%8519.0%8459.924.3%2.255778735212
30HOUNico Collins7.118.1%9222.4%104011.326.3%2.9264102272913
31BALZay Flowers7.024.5%10523.6%8728.323.3%1.677475246415
32JAXZay Jones6.910.2%5517.9%79514.522.1%1.10282742178
33HOUTank Dell6.814.8%7523.0%106714.224.9%2.364770973511
34CINTee Higgins6.713.9%7427.7%94112.720.2%1.744163755911
35SFBrandon Aiyuk6.622.2%9338.6%132714.324.3%3.1565120362514
36CLEElijah Moore6.518.0%9823.8%110611.319.1%1.135457912515
37LVJakobi Meyers6.519.9%9125.0%8749.620.5%1.566269071514
38ATLDrake London6.520.6%9128.9%103611.422.9%2.046180821514
39PITGeorge Pickens6.521.9%9738.0%128613.320.8%2.1656100951515
40NOMichael Thomas6.412.3%6414.5%65110.220.1%1.413944810710
41KCRashee Rice6.417.8%9613.1%4684.928.3%2.397481174615
42MINJordan Addison6.317.9%9527.4%113211.919.3%1.6863826921015
43CINTyler Boyd6.317.6%9418.1%6156.518.5%1.256463424415
44SFDeebo Samuel6.219.3%8117.0%5847.224.3%2.505383464213
45INDJosh Downs6.218.5%9317.0%6326.821.8%1.576367020215
46GBRomeo Doubs5.918.0%8925.4%107412.119.9%1.4456646831315
47WASCurtis Samuel5.915.2%8314.0%5817.023.8%1.625756541714
48HOUNoah Brown5.910.4%5314.1%65412.318.9%1.99325592259
49GBChristian Watson5.910.7%5320.4%86216.320.6%1.642842251149
50CARJonathan Mingo5.916.9%8223.8%86410.517.3%0.884141803214
51GBJayden Reed5.916.6%8217.7%7489.124.9%1.805459263714
52DENCourtland Sutton5.720.7%8636.6%110412.820.8%1.86587701041415
53SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba5.717.7%8614.1%5446.321.2%1.485960234415
54LACJoshua Palmer5.79.6%5114.8%60511.918.0%1.89325372249
55NEDemario Douglas5.714.0%6815.5%5367.926.9%2.044451700212
56HOURobert Woods5.514.0%7115.5%71910.119.1%0.993636812313
57DENJerry Jeudy5.418.1%7531.5%95212.720.1%1.674862511614
58WASJahan Dotson5.314.4%7918.8%7839.914.4%0.914750144615
59NORashid Shaheed5.213.1%6822.2%100014.718.0%1.704164042413
60MINK.J. Osborn5.113.3%7116.1%6669.414.9%1.124653135514
61BUFGabe Davis5.115.8%7629.3%114515.116.1%1.5343725731215
62NYGWan'Dale Robinson4.815.3%6310.5%3104.921.8%1.334938511113
63BALOdell Beckham4.814.7%6323.8%88014.025.8%2.183453230913
64DALBrandin Cooks4.612.1%6419.6%82012.814.8%1.294355861814
65LATutu Atwell4.512.7%6318.7%74011.717.6%1.333747632414
66NEDeVante Parker4.510.1%4914.8%51010.415.9%1.213137303011
67NYGDarius Slayton4.416.0%6627.1%79912.115.5%1.414160221115
68CARDJ Chark4.311.6%5622.0%80014.313.8%1.133246152413
69NEJuJu Smith-Schuster4.39.7%479.8%3387.219.8%1.102926011011
70ARIMichael Wilson4.19.4%4517.2%61213.613.5%1.292743120311
71CHIDarnell Mooney4.114.2%6120.1%64710.614.3%0.973141412715
72INDAlec Pierce4.011.9%6023.7%88314.711.4%0.863145612215
73CARTerrace Marshall4.06.6%327.0%2547.917.0%0.71181340108
74TBTrey Palmer3.811.7%5712.4%5179.114.8%0.763329120115
75LACQuentin Johnston3.710.5%5618.3%75213.414.7%1.013338522715
76DETJosh Reynolds3.710.8%5519.0%66612.113.5%1.353455153615
77DALMichael Gallup3.710.4%5514.2%59510.815.9%1.213441821415
78GBDontayvion Wicks3.610.3%5113.0%55210.820.7%2.113352022114
79BALRashod Bateman3.611.7%5019.3%71114.218.8%1.182831313314
80DETJameson Williams3.57.6%3917.1%59915.417.4%1.272228523111
81ARIRondale Moore3.511.1%538.3%2945.513.3%0.743329511115
82NYJAllen Lazard3.59.8%4917.2%58912.011.6%0.732331114114
83KCJustin Watson3.48.9%4824.1%86117.915.4%1.312540836614
84TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine3.210.6%4513.5%55412.314.5%1.192837030514
85PITAllen Robinson3.210.8%4810.5%3567.413.8%0.813428000215
86LACJalen Guyton3.04.0%215.4%22310.612.2%0.5210891027
87MINBrandon Powell3.07.3%397.5%3108.015.7%1.292832210213
88TENTreylon Burks3.06.3%2711.2%45817.013.20%1.02142100209
89KCKadarius Toney2.97.0%383.0%1072.826.6%1.182716915013
90CLECedric Tillman2.86.3%348.4%39111.511.6%0.591717301312
91DETKalif Raymond2.78.0%419.4%3308.019.7%2.063242810015
92ARIGreg Dortch2.76.3%308.4%2989.916.9%1.041518420211
93ATLMack Hollins2.76.8%3010.4%37312.421.3%1.781825102211
94JAXParker Washington2.73.5%193.6%1598.316.5%1.03141192027
95KCSkyy Moore2.77.0%389.4%3348.814.5%0.932124410314
96LACAlex Erickson2.73.0%165.8%24015.011.9%0.7871051016
97LADemarcus Robinson2.65.8%2910.0%39513.617.5%1.682027940711
98KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling2.67.2%3919.5%69617.810.2%0.812031212415
99SFJauan Jennings2.57.9%3310.0%34310.415.1%1.221926510213
100BALNelson Agholor2.58.9%3810.5%38810.214.6%1.252832441515
101NETyquan Thornton2.54.1%206.0%20610.318.0%0.6010670108
102LVHunter Renfrow2.58.1%375.3%1845.015.4%1.062525501015
103NYGParris Campbell2.56.5%272.9%863.220.8%0.802010401011
104MIACedrick Wilson2.46.4%319.1%33810.916.1%1.271924520413
105TENKyle Philips2.44.5%193.8%1548.119.0%1.66131660118
106BUFKhalil Shakir2.37.3%357.8%3048.714.5%1.942946720015
107NYGJalin Hyatt2.38.2%3423.7%69820.511.2%1.131934302015
108DALJalen Tolbert2.16.1%3210.4%43413.514.3%1.121925111215
109DENMarvin Mims2.17.7%3216.0%48215.015.8%1.782136111115
110MIABraxton Berrios2.16.0%296.1%2257.810.5%0.792321910214
111NYJXavier Gipson2.05.2%267.7%26510.29.6%0.711619201113
112CINTrenton Irwin2.05.3%288.2%2779.912.8%1.272227810114
113PITCalvin Austin2.06.8%3010.8%36612.214.6%0.871718011015
114NEJalen Reagor1.93.1%155.5%18912.610.9%0.485660118
115TENChris Moore1.96.6%2812.6%51918.511.3%1.461836200015
116NYGIsaiah Hodgins1.96.8%287.6%2248.013.7%0.861717630315
117JAXJamal Agnew1.83.3%184.4%19510.913.5%1.291217210010
118HOUJohn Metchie1.84.9%254.8%2228.920.5%1.191414501114
119NYJRandall Cobb1.83.2%164.4%1509.411.9%0.264351109
120DENBrandon Johnson1.74.6%197.7%23212.212.6%1.121116941311
121LVTre Tucker1.75.2%2413.0%45619.015.2%1.371221620314
122CHITyler Scott1.75.8%258.9%28511.412.1%0.681414101115
123GBMalik Heath1.63.6%184.0%1719.520.5%1.171110312211
124NOA.T. Perry1.62.5%135.1%22917.67.8%1.1381882018
125INDDJ Montgomery1.61.6%82.7%10012.514.5%1.023561115
126WASDyami Brown1.54.2%238.9%37016.115.3%1.121216812315
127SEAJake Bobo1.54.7%234.4%1677.317.6%1.401718320215
128TBDeven Thompkins1.54.5%224.0%1657.520.6%0.77158210215
129PHIJulio Jones1.42.8%131.3%534.111.8%0.257271019
130ATLKhaDarel Hodge1.34.5%207.6%27313.713.2%1.541423200015
131CINAndrei Iosivas1.33.4%185.1%1729.617.1%0.76108022214
132PHIQuez Watkins1.32.1%103.1%12412.47.4%0.367490018
133NOLynn Bowden1.12.7%141.8%825.913.0%0.6797201013
134NYJJason Brownlee1.01.0%50.6%214.24.2%0.243281005
135PHIOlamide Zaccheaus1.03.2%154.6%18312.25.9%0.46711621315
136HOUXavier Hutchinson1.02.4%122.9%13411.29.2%0.5857600012
137BUFTrent Sherfield1.03.1%153.0%1187.811.3%0.4786200015
138DENLil'Jordan Humphrey0.93.4%143.2%987.08.4%0.56119320215
139JAXTim Jones0.92.6%142.8%1258.99.3%0.4296300015

        

Tight Ends

  • Tg Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AYS = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tg = targets while in the end zone
  Tgt/GmTg ShTgtAYSAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ TgGMs
1MINT.J. Hockenson8.523.9%12722.2%9197.226.6%2.019596054415
2KCTravis Kelce8.421.7%11722.5%8036.926.5%2.209096854614
3JAXEvan Engram8.322.9%12413.2%5864.724.7%1.649882433415
4CLEDavid Njoku7.721.2%11512.0%5594.924.5%1.597574868915
5DETSam LaPorta6.719.8%10120.7%7297.222.8%1.757477696415
6NYGDarren Waller6.215.0%6216.6%4897.923.8%1.754245611210
7ARITrey McBride6.219.4%9316.1%5746.229.4%2.357274322415
8PHIDallas Goedert6.215.8%749.4%3735.021.3%1.565354121212
9ARIZach Ertz6.19.0%438.6%3077.124.0%1.04271871427
10BALMark Andrews6.114.3%6113.0%4797.925.8%2.314554463610
11DALJake Ferguson6.017.1%9012.0%5005.621.4%1.576165953815
12HOUDalton Schultz5.915.2%7713.5%6278.121.2%1.585257451913
13SFGeorge Kittle5.720.5%8624.2%8319.722.2%2.556299163515
14CHICole Kmet5.720.0%8616.2%5226.124.6%1.947067861515
15ATLKyle Pitts5.518.6%8225.1%89811.021.8%1.695063532315
16BUFDalton Kincaid5.415.8%768.9%3464.621.7%1.436250222214
17NYJTyler Conklin5.315.8%7915.8%5406.820.8%1.475456001215
18WASLogan Thomas5.113.2%7211.0%4586.416.4%1.075146742714
19LACGerald Everett4.611.3%605.6%2293.821.8%1.374637631313
20TENChigoziem Okonkwo4.616.2%6912.3%5067.320.8%1.384945814215
21LATyler Higbee4.512.7%639.5%3786.016.5%1.134143323114
22GBLuke Musgrave4.59.1%457.6%3217.118.8%1.423334110110
23NEHunter Henry4.412.5%6115.6%5398.817.6%1.214241962514
24ATLJonnu Smith4.214.3%6310.1%3625.721.3%1.874755324215
25PITPat Freiermuth4.19.3%418.7%2957.218.3%1.082724320410
26CINTanner Hudson4.17.7%416.5%2205.423.6%1.743430310010
27NOJuwan Johnson4.08.5%447.8%3528.017.0%0.922623831311
28TBCade Otton3.911.9%589.2%3856.612.8%0.914341541515
29CARHayden Hurst3.66.6%327.0%2548.015.0%0.86181841129
30INDKylen Granson3.59.1%469.2%3427.418.3%1.322833213113
31BUFDawson Knox3.36.9%336.3%2467.517.3%0.862016411410
32LVMichael Mayer2.98.7%406.8%2386.015.3%1.162730422114
33LACDonald Parham2.76.6%357.2%2968.517.9%1.032220243713
34MIADurham Smythe2.67.6%375.8%2165.811.8%0.902928200214
35SEANoah Fant2.57.6%376.7%2577.012.8%1.222735501015
36NEMike Gesicki2.47.4%369.5%3289.113.2%0.752420420415
37INDWill Mallory2.44.8%244.8%1797.522.0%1.721718800010
38BALIsaiah Likely2.38.2%355.5%2025.816.6%1.602633821115
39KCNoah Gray2.36.3%347.2%2567.513.9%1.182528820215
40CARStephen Sullivan2.24.1%206.3%22811.419.0%1.19121250119
41DENLucas Krull2.22.7%113.7%11110.114.5%1.076811025
42CINIrv Smith2.24.9%263.6%1214.612.4%0.551811512212
43DENAdam Trautman2.17.7%327.5%2277.110.9%0.592017430515
44PITConnor Heyward2.17.2%325.3%1805.617.9%0.912116301115
45GBTucker Kraft2.16.3%313.0%1284.114.3%1.272227621015
46CARTommy Tremble1.95.6%275.1%1876.914.3%0.942017730214
47SEAColby Parkinson1.85.5%275.2%1997.415.3%1.142020120515
48NOFoster Moreau1.84.4%232.3%1054.618.0%1.381917711113
49INDDrew Ogletree1.84.2%216.3%23411.218.1%1.27914720212
50WASJohn Bates1.74.8%263.5%1475.615.5%0.861814503315
51HOUBrevin Jordan1.73.7%192.3%1085.717.8%1.871520011111
52NYGDaniel Bellinger1.65.8%243.5%1054.411.3%1.022121601015
53LVAustin Hooper1.55.0%232.6%924.011.9%0.861816700015
54MINJosh Oliver1.54.3%231.4%592.522.1%1.591916520215
55NYJJeremy Ruckert1.54.4%224.3%1466.616.5%1.141615100015
56CINDrew Sample1.43.9%210.1%30.216.2%1.041713520015
57SEAWill Dissly1.43.9%191.2%472.516.2%1.081412601014
58LACStone Smartt1.13.0%163.8%1569.714.0%1.04711810214
59CLEHarrison Bryant1.13.1%171.7%774.515.0%0.59116731315
60DETBrock Wright1.02.7%141.1%372.710.6%0.69139110014
61CHIRobert Tonyan0.82.8%122.9%927.610.6%0.6487201015
62PHIJack Stoll0.51.5%70.3%131.86.9%0.2742700015

      

