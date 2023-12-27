Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 17 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

New Injuries

Sutton was concussed early in Sunday night's loss to the Patriots, finishing with a goose egg and giving way to Brandon Johnson as the regular wideout opposite Jerry Jeudy. Rookie Marvin Mims still split snaps with Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the No. 3 role, meanwhile.

Waddle was poked in the eye in the second quarter and returned, but he then suffered what was initially reported as a shin injury but then clarified to be more of a high-ankle injury. That doesn't sound promising for Week 17, potentially leaving Cedrick Wilson as Miami's No. 2 receiver for a showdown with the Ravens.

Addison also seems unlikely to play Week 17, though coach Kevin Stefanski called the rookie day-to-day after national reporter Ian Rapoport used the team week-to-week. Either way, Addison sprained an ankle and couldn't play in the second half of Sunday's loss to Detroit. Brandon Powell once again filled in as a top-three receiver for Minnesota, having replaced Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn at times earlier this season.

Moore injured his ankle on the opening drive of Sunday's win over the Cardinals. He returned to the game and ended up playing three-fourths of Chicago's snaps but caught just three of six targets for 18 yards. This could end up similar to Tyreek Hill a few weeks ago where post-game swelling impacts his availability for the next game even though he was able to play through the injury the same day it happened.

Wicks has looked great the past few weeks but couldn't play in Sunday's win over Carolina after hurting himself on a 22-yard TD catch in the second quarter. He's been the No. 4 WR for Green Bay most of the year, and two of the guys ahead of him (Jayden Reed, Christian Watson) were already inactive due to injuries. Malik Heath and Bo Melton filled in alongside Romeo Doubs, with Heath getting more snaps but Melton more targets and production. Heath led the team in slot snaps but also played more perimeter snaps than Melton, FWIW (probably not much given the likelihood that one or two of Green Bay's injured WRs return for Week 17)

TE T.J. Hockenson (torn ACL and MCL)

TE T.J. Hockenson (torn ACL and MCL) TE Cole Kmet (knee)

After Hockenson's departure, Johnny Mundt surprisingly got more playing time than Josh Oliver, who became the highest-paid No. 2 TE in the league this past offseason. Oliver has shown enough in the past that he'd be worth considering as a low-end TE1 if he were sliding right into Hockenson's role... especially with Addison also injured and the Vikings facing a collapsing Packers defense this week. Given the uncertainty, however, it's tough to recommend either Oliver or Mundt as a fantasy play.

Robert Tonyan is a more direct replacement for Kmet with the Bears, and already has some history as a useful fantasy player, though it had less to do with Tonyan and more to do with simply being on the same field as Aaron Rodgers during one of his best seasons. Justin Fields and Luke Getsy aren't going to set up Tonyan for a bunch of walk-in TDs the way Rodgers and Matt LaFleur did a few years ago, though it is possible Tonyan serves as Chicago's No. 2 pass catcher for a brief time given how little No. 2 WR Darnell Mooney has done this year (Kmet's been far more relevant/productive). It isn't yet clear if Kmet's injury is serious; we just know he wasn't able to rejoin Sunday's win over Arizona after exiting early.

Missed Week 16

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said LT Cam Robinson (knee), WR Zay Jones (hamstring) will be back on practice field tomorrow and he's optimistic they can play Sunday. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 26, 2023

Dennis Allen is non-committal on the statuses for Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore. Doesn't sound like either will return to practice this week. — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) December 26, 2023

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Chris Godwin - 97% RTs / back-to-back games w/ double-digit targets & 90+ AY

Rashid Shaheed - 81% snaps / 93% RTs / 5-70-1 on nine tgts

Demarcus Robinson - 93% snaps / 94% RTs / 6-82-1 on six tgts w/ Tutu Atwell active

Jameson Williams - 5-43-0 on six tgts / 13 tgts past two weeks

Brandon Powell - 49% snaps / 50% RTs / 3-53-0 on four tgts / Addison/Hock injuries

K.J. Osborn - 86% snaps / 90% RTs / 5-95-1 on seven tgts / Addison/Hock injuries

Andrei Iosivas / 70% snaps / 76% RTs / 4-36-0 on eight tgts (Chase inactive)

Tight Ends 📈

Juwan Johnson - 72% snaps / 71% RTs / 4-48-1 on seven tgts

Chigoziem Okonkwo - 79% RTs / 6-63-1 / five straight games w/ at least 36 yards

Will Mallory - 38% snaps / 42% RTs / 4-47-0 on four tgts

Tommy Tremble - 73% snaps / 63% RTs / 4-59-0 on six tgts (all season highs)

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Elijah Moore - 2/19/0 on four tgts (37 routes) / three straight games w/ six or fewer tgts

Treylon Burks - 2/25/0 on three tgts (24 routes)

Odell Beckham - second straight game w/ only three tgts

Tight Ends 📉

Dalton Kincaid - 40% snaps / 55% RTs / two tgts

Cade Otton - seventh straight game w/ five or fewer tgts (average of 2.9)

Pat Freiermuth - zero tgts / 63 yards over past four games (16 tgts)

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Week 17 Starters

Potential Drops

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

Potential Drops

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

RTs = # of Routes Run

RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route

RT/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game

Sl Sn = # of snaps in slot

Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot

MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap

Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap

Tight Ends

RTs = # of Routes Run

RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route

RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game

IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation

Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

Tg Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)

AYS = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for

aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone

Tight Ends