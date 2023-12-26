Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 17 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Mostert got 50 percent of Miami's snaps before halftime but then just two in the third quarter and none in the fourth. While no injury was reported, something

Pacheco was concussed late in the third quarter, leaving Clyde Edwards-Helaire as KC's lead back and Derrick Gore as the No. 2. Note that Pacheco has one fewer day than usual to clear concussion protocol, with KC playing the Bengals on Sunday after losing to the Raiders on Monday.

The stat tables aren't super helpful at this point in the year anyway, and for next season I'm going to get rid of them after the early part of the season and/or drastically revise what I'm showing and how it's presented (without being totally redundant to Box Score Breakdown) . If you've got any suggestions or anything specific you'd like to see, leave a comment below this week or next. I'm always open to feedback that can help me improve my articles and help RW readers win their fantasy matchups.

The stat tables normally found at the bottom of this article won't be added until Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. The combination of three Monday games and me being busy due to Christmas festivities creates a tight schedule for the shift from Week 16 to 17, and I'm prioritizing getting the most important stuff published by Tuesday afternoon.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Isiah Pacheco (concussion / day-to-day)

Raheem Mostert (shin / day-to-day)

Chris Rodriguez (ankle / TBD)

Miles Sanders (toe / TBD)

Mostert got 50 percent of Miami's snaps before halftime but then just two in the third quarter and none in the fourth. While no injury was reported, something obviously happened. After the game, Mike McDaniel said Mostert hurt his shin in the first half but returned to the game. Mostert took just two snaps in the third quarter and then was shut down for the day. It's a concern for Week 17, even though McDaniel downplayed it post-game.

Mostert wanted to return to game in second half yesterday (and he did some), but McDaniel said "we could tell it was pretty painful at times"... That's why second half playing time was limited. "Thought that gave us the best chance in that particular situation." https://t.co/7up1Md7GJk — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 25, 2023

Dolphins snap counts vs. Cowboys: 🐬 Tyreek returns to normal workload 🐬 Szn-low snaps for Mostert w/ unspecified injury 🐬 Lamm plays every RT snap in place of Jackson 🐬 Cedrick Wilson plays second-most WR snaps w/ Waddle hurt 🐬 21 snaps for Ingram in szn debut pic.twitter.com/tkhbhzFAnE — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 25, 2023

Rodriguez broke out for 57 rushing yards and a pair of TDs, though he took only 11 of 37 snaps (30%) before the fourth quarter. He then got 11 of 18 snaps (61%) in the final frame, including a carry on Washington's third-to-last snap on offense. It isn't clear if he was injured on that play or if he was injured earlier and played through it. In any case, there does seem to be concern it's an injury that could lead to missed games.

RB Chris Rodriguez (ankle) to have an MRI today. All injuries updated tomorrow. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 26, 2023

Missed Week 16

Brian Robinson (hamstring / week-to-week)

Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle / week-to-week)

Josh Jacobs (quad/sick / day-to-day)

D'Onta Foreman (personal / day-to-day)

Elijah Mitchell (knee / day-to-day)

Ty Johnson (shoulder / day-to-day)

Kendre Miller (ankle / day-to-day)

Jerick McKinnon (groin / IR - eligible to return for divisional round)

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Aaron Jones - 54% snaps / 24 of 35 RB opportunities / 135 total yards

Breece Hall - 75% snaps / 76% RTs / 32 touches for 191 yards and two TDs

Saquon Barkley - 90% snaps (below 70% previous week)

Khalil Herbert - 52% snaps / 43% RTs / 20-112-1 rushing / two tgts

Zamir White - 81% snaps / 48% RTs / 22-145-0 rushing / 23 of 26 RB opps.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 86% snaps Q4 / seven touches for 49 yards

Justice Hill - 62% snaps / 49% RTs / 13 of 23 RB opps. / 57 total yards

Tyjae Spears - 56% snaps / 15 of 35 RB opps. / 67 total yards

Emari Demercado - 38% snaps / 38% RTs / eight tgts / 50 total yards

Jaleel McLaughlin - 25% snaps / 21% RTs / 11 of 31 RB opps. / 67 total yards

Israel Abanikanda - 19% snaps / nine of 45 RB opps.

Trending Down 📉

Ty Chandler - 65% snaps / 30% RTs / eight of 11 RB opps. / 17 total yards (+TD)

Raheem Mostert - 30% snaps / 21% RTs / 12 of 28 RB opps.

Jerome Ford - 43% snaps / 36% RTs / 17 of 34 RB opps. / 23 total yards (+TD)

Zach Charbonnet - 41% snaps / 41% RTs / four of 23 RB opps.

Devin Singletary - 43% snaps / 25% RTs / 12 of 21 RB opps.

Dalvin Cook - 6% snaps / zero touches

Isaiah Spiller - 23% snaps / three touches

Joshua Kelley - 11% snaps / one touch

Latavius Murray - 13% snaps / zero touches

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

Chicago Bears Baltimore Ravens

Khalil Herbert ran for 20-112-1 while topping 50 percent snap share, following three straight games with single-digit carries and less than 25 percent of snaps. The catch is that D'Onta Foreman was inactive for personal reasons, though part of me wonders if it might be a dispute with the team after Foreman took six carries for a loss of six yards the week before and then barely played after halftime. Whatever the case, Herbert is alive as a fantasy option again, though starting him in a championship would make anyone nervous. Roschon Johnson's role actually seems most secure; it's kind of like a poor man's version of Jaylen Warren's role in Pittsburgh (and Johnson also looks like a lesser player than Warren so far).

The Ravens went back to their pre-Mitchell split in the first game since Keaton Mitchell's ACL tear. If you recall the early part of the season, it was about 50/50 between Edwards and Hill for touches, with playing time leaning a bit more toward Hill. There's an element of Edwards being favored for runs and HIll for passes, but Baltimore also does the hot-hand thing at times. Both guys look like RB3s (or desperation RB2s) for the final couple weeks.

On the Brink

Houston Texans Minnesota Vikings

Devin Singletary plummeted below 50% snap share in extreme negative game script, losing playing time to Dare Ogunbowale rather than Dameon Pierce. I don't think Singletary is in danger of not being the lead guy, but it's a much less attractive role if Ogunbowale is preferred for clear passing situations and Pierce steals a carry here or there.

Alexander Mattison barely played after missing the previous week with an ankle injury, but Ty Chandler's failure to follow up on his Week 15 breakout could reopen the door for Mattison over the final two weeks of the regular season. The Vikings actually used FB C.J. Ham as their lone back on a bunch of pass plays, with Mattison and Chandler combining for only 74 percent snap share.

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Khalil Herbert - 45%

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 35%

Justice Hill - 19%

Zamir White - 26%

Tyjae Spears - 45%

Roschon Johnson - 26%

Kenneth Gainwell - 27%

Emari Demercado - 3%

Chase Brown - 20%

Jeff Wilson - 9%

Jaleel McLaughlin - 9%

Chris Rodriguez (ankle) - 3%

Ronnie Rivers - 0%

Drop Candidates

Alexander Mattison

Zack Moss

AJ Dillon

Dameon Pierce

D'Onta Foreman

Miles Sanders

Dalvin Cook

Latavius Murray

