NFL Waiver Wire: Week 17 Pickups

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

As always, hit up the comments section or DM me @KCPayne26 on X (formerly known as Twitter) as many of you already have.

It seems like I've said this for weeks, but there isn't much on waivers this week. I'd also guess without seeing the rosters in championships, there's little chance you're going to pick up someone and plug him into your starting lineup. However, let's still look at who's out there this week.

Happy holidays! Unfortunately for most, our fantasy seasons are finished (no thanks to Michael Pittman and Keenan Allen , who got me into the playoffs), but waiver-wire recommendations are still needed for fantasy managers in championships and in leagues that count season-long points.

QUARTERBACK

Secondary Targets

Derek Carr, NO - Carr has caught fire, throwing eight touchdown passes in his last three games. He's coming off a season-high performance of 28.2 fantasy points, and the return of a healthy Chris Olave had a lot to do with that. He had a good matchup Thursday against the Rams and it only gets better this week against Tampa Bay (27th vs. quarterbacks). FAAB; $4-$8

Tyrod Taylor, NYG - It appears the Tommy DeVito era might already be over in New York now that Tyrod is back and healthy. Tyrod was effective in relief of DeVito with 8.3 yards per attempt, and you can always count on him for a few extra fantasy points by running. This week he has a good home matchup — assuming he's under center — against the Rams who are 23rd vs. quarterbacks. FAAB: $3-$6

RUNNING BACK

Primary Targets

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC - It remains to be seen if Isiah Pacheco will be out this week; Jerick McKinnon is on IR, so he's out for sure. Pacheco was already dealing with a shoulder injury and left Monday's game with a concussion, so it seems unlikely he'll play this week. Before departing, Pacheco had 15 touches and adding those to Edwards-Helaire's seven touches it would seem the latter could be in for a big workload this week against the Bengals (19th vs. running backs). This is one of the few pickups this week who could be used in a flex spot for championships, provided Pacheco is out. FAAB: max bid

WIDE RECEIVER

Secondary Targets

Jerry Jeudy, DEN - .Courtland Sutton is in the concussion protocol and could miss an inviting matchup this week against the Chargers, who rank 30th against wide receivers. At one point there was a legitimate argument that Jeudy was the best fantasy wide receiver in Denver and not Sutton. Sutton's absence would put Jeudy in the top spot and absorb some of the 5.7 targets per game Sutton averages. Sutton also has 17 red-zone targets, which has helped lead to 10 touchdowns while Jeudy has only one score. FAAB: $4-$8

K.J. Osborn, MIN - It looks like the Vikings could be without both Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson this week as both suffered injuries in the Vikings' loss to the Lions. Osborn finished with five catches for 95 yards and a score and would be firmly entrenched as the second receiving option to Justin Jefferson if his two teammates miss this week's game. Minnesota is at home this week and the Packers just got lit up by Bryce Young. FAAB: $4-$8

Cedrick Wilson, MIA - It seems like Jaylen Waddle has been knocked out of games only to return a lot this season. A shin (high ankle?) injury seems like it could keep Waddle out of this week's matchup with the Ravens, which would elevate Wilson to the second receiving option behind Tyreek Hill. The Ravens surprisingly rank 12th against wide receivers, so this isn't as bad of a matchup as one might initially think. Throw in that Baltimore will be focused on slowing Hill and Wilson makes for something of a sneaky play this week. FAAB:$3-$6

TIGHT END

Primary Targets

Gerald Everett, LAR - The perfect storm is brewing this week for Everett, who has become a favorite of Easton Stick. Keenan Allen looks like he could be done for the season, joning Mike Williams, who has been out since Week 3, on the sidelines and leaving the receiving corps thin. It's not surprising to see the rookie Stick heavily target his tight end, and Everett has exactly eight targets in each of his last three games with him under center. It doesn't get any better on paper this week for Everett who faces a Broncos team that ranks last in defending the tight end position. He's another one of the few players I can see picking up and using this week in championships. FAAB; $5-$10

Hail Mary

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN - Okonkwo is coming off his best fantasy game of the season with 6-6-63-1, getting into double-digit fantasy points for the first time this season. He has been knocking on that door in PPR leagues with 9.6, 9.4 and 8.5 fantasy points in three of his previous four games so he's been trending in a more positive direction than the beginning of the season. It's a great matchup this week against the Texans who rank 30th against tight ends. FAAB: $2-$4

DEFENSE

Hail Mary

Jacksonville D/ST - This pick is all about the low over/under (37.5) and the Jaguars being a 6.5-point favorite. While he's coming off a season-high performance (25.3 fantasy points), Bryce Young hasn't scored more than 12 fantasy points in any of his last four road starts. FAAB: $1-$2