Stephon Gilmore headshot

Stephon Gilmore News: Starts 15 games for Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Gilmore finished the 2024 season with 56 tackles (40 solo) and nine pass breakups, including one interception, across 15 regular-season contests.

Playing for his fifth team in the last five seasons, Gilmore started all 15 games in which he appeared and continued to hold his own as a 34-year-old outside cornerback opposite Byron Murphy in Minnesota. Like Murphy, Gilmore is again scheduled to be a free agent in March and will likely have to settle for a one-year deal if he's going to continue his playing career.

Stephon Gilmore
Minnesota Vikings
