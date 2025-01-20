Stephon Gilmore News: Starts 15 games for Minnesota

Gilmore finished the 2024 season with 56 tackles (40 solo) and nine pass breakups, including one interception, across 15 regular-season contests.

Playing for his fifth team in the last five seasons, Gilmore started all 15 games in which he appeared and continued to hold his own as a 34-year-old outside cornerback opposite Byron Murphy in Minnesota. Like Murphy, Gilmore is again scheduled to be a free agent in March and will likely have to settle for a one-year deal if he's going to continue his playing career.