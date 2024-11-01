Sterling Shepard Injury: Misses another practice

Shepard (hamstring) isn't participating in Friday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Shepard will have another opportunity Saturday to potentially get in some practice reps before the Buccaneers determine whether he carries a designation into Monday's game at Kansas City. With Chris Godwin (ankle) on injured reserve and with Mike Evans (hamstring) already ruled out for the Week 9 contest, the Buccaneers' depleted receiver room would take another hit if Shepard is also sidelined against the Chiefs.