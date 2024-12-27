Sterling Shepard Injury: Out for Week 17

Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Shepard (hamstring/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Shepard exited in the third quarter of this past Sunday's contest at Dallas due to a hamstring injury, which, combined with the foot issue that he dealt with last week, will keep him sidelined Week 17. The Buccaneers' receiving corps Sunday will be composed of Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, Ryan Miller, Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett. As for Shepard, he'll focus on getting healthy for a Week 18 matchup with the Saints.