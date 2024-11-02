Fantasy Football
Sterling Shepard headshot

Sterling Shepard Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 1:01pm

Shepard (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game in Kansas City.

After sitting out practice Thursday and Friday due to a hamstring concern, Shepard was able to return on a limited basis Saturday, giving himself a chance to be available for Week 9 action. Fellow WR Jalen McMillan showed up on the Buccaneers' injury report Saturday as limited due to a hamstring issue, so Monday's list of inactives will be key for who may contribute in the passing game in the wake of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) being sidelined.

Sterling Shepard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
