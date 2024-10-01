Sterling Shepard News: Earns active roster spot

Shepard was signed to the Buccaneers' active roster from their practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Shepard was elevated to Tampa Bay's active roster ahead of their Week 3 win and ended up playing 47 snaps on offense and catching three of five targets for 51 yards. His addition to the 53-man roster comes as the team's wide receiver corps has been decimated by injuries, with Mike Evans (knee), Jalen McMillan (hamstring), Trey Palmer (concussion) and Kameron Johnson (ankle) all questionable to suit up for Thursday's divisional matchup with the Falcons.