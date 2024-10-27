Sterling Shepard News: In line for bigger role

Shepard is expected to see an expanded role in the Buccaneers' passing attack beginning with Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Falcons due to the absences of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle), Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran landed in Tampa Bay thanks in large part to his college playing experience with Baker Mayfield, and although Shepard opened the regular season on the practice squad, he's already been a steady complementary option over the last four games. Shepard has cobbled together an 8-93-1 line on 12 targets and rushed four times for 31 yards over that span, and the veteran, who's likely to see plenty of slot work thanks to his experience in that role, will now help mentor young wideouts such as Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer as they assume more responsibility in their own right beginning with Sunday's game against the Falcons.