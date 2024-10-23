Sterling Shepard News: One catch in loss

Shepard caught his lone target for 15 yards in Monday's 41-31 loss to the Ravens.

Shepard was not much of a factor Monday, as his one target was a season low through five games with Tampa Bay. The veteran wideout played 37 of the Buccaneer's 82 offensive snaps and was mostly an afterthought in the passing game. His usage could drastically change going forward, as Chris Godwin (ankle) is likely done for the season and Mike Evans (hamstring) is set to miss at least three weeks. Shepard is a candidate to take on a lot of the target share from quarterback Baker Mayfield, with Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer also set to handle more work. The 31-year-old Shepard should see a lot of opportunities in a Week 8 matchup against the Falcons.