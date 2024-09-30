Sterling Shepard News: Returns to practice squad

Shepard reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Shepard was afforded a large workload in his second appearance of the season Sunday against the Eagles with Jalen McMillan (hamstring) inactive and Trey Palmer suffering a concussion in the contest. On his 50 (of 77) offensive snaps, Shepard hauled in three of five targets for 51 yards, which mostly was fueled by a 30-yard catch. With all of Mike Evans (knee/calf), McMillan and Palmer estimated as non-participants and Kameron Johnson (ankle) listed as limited on Monday's injury report, Shepard is poised for another expanded look in the Buccaneers offense for Thursday's game at Atlanta, assuming he's elevated again from the practice squad.