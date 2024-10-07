Sterling Shepard News: Scores TD in Week 5 loss

Shepard brought in one of two targets for a four-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 36-30 overtime loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

Shepard commemorated his signing to the active roster earlier in the week by getting into the end zone for the first time since Week 10 of last season, while with the Giants. The veteran had logged five targets and turned them into a 3-51 line four days earlier against the Eagles as well, but once Jalen McMillan (hamstring) and Trey Palmer (concussion) are healthy again, it's difficult to see Shepard retaining any appreciable, reliable fantasy value.