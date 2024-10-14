Sterling Shepard News: Seven touches as No. 3 receiver

Shepard brought in three of four targets for 23 yards and rushed four times for 31 yards in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The veteran wideout remained in the No. 3 wideout role despite the return of Jalen McMillan from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. While Shepard's production wasn't anything to write home about fantasy-wise, it's notable the veteran logged a 75 percent snap share (58 snaps), his largest workload yet. However, Shepard could certainly see his participation rate take a hit to a degree in a Week 7 home matchup against the Ravens next Monday night with McMillan potentially returning to a larger role and Trey Palmer (concussion) also potentially set to garner active status.