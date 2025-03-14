Sterling Shepard News: Staying in Tampa Bay

Shepard is re-signing with Tampa Bay for one season, according to Buccaneers GM Jason Licht.

Known for a promising career that was derailed by a series of severe injuries, Shepard left the Giants for the first time last year and ended up spending much of 2024 as Tampa Bay's No. 3 or 4 receiver. He'll likely enter camp somewhere between fourth and sixth on the depth chart, unless Chris Godwin's recovery from an ankle dislocation comes along slower than expected. Godwin, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan are locked in as the team's top three wide receivers, leaving the likes of Shepard, Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett to compete for depth roles.