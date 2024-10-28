Sterling Shepard News: Three grabs in loss

Shepard secured three of five targets for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Shepard's production didn't see a boost despite the absences of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (IR, ankle) and the fact he logged a robust 45 snaps (62 percent). The veteran wideout does have plenty of familiarity with Baker Mayfield from their college days and has shown some flashes this season, but his production will remain hard to trust in a tough Week 9 road matchup against the defending champion Chiefs next Monday night.