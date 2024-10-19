Steven Sims Injury: Won't travel to Green Bay

Sims (back) has been downgraded from questionable to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

Sims was a late addition to the Texans' injury report Friday due to a back issue. While he was initially listed as questionable, the injury is severe enough that Sims will not travel with the team to Green Bay, and his next chance at suiting up will be Week 8 against the Colts on Oct. 27. With Robert Woods (foot) also not playing Sunday, Dameon Pierce and Tank Dell are the likely candidates to serve kickoff and punt-return duties, respectively.