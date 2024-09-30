Fantasy Football
Steven Sims headshot

Steven Sims News: Muffed punt leads to points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 30, 2024 at 9:45pm

Sims wasn't targeted over two offensive snaps, returned two punts for 10 yards and muffed a punt in Sunday's 24-20 win over Jacksonville.

After the Jaguars' initial drive of the game stalled, Sims had the mishap on a punt return, putting the visitors in business at Houston's two-yard line. From there, Trevor Lawrence found rookie Brian Thomas in the end zone for an early 7-0 lead. Sims has operated as the Texans' primary returner of punts and also handles kickoffs as well. That he was back returning kicks following the miscue suggests his return role still is intact. Sims also played on offense for first time in four games, as Houston was without Tank Dell (chest).

Steven Sims
Houston Texans
