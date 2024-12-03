Talanoa Hufanga Injury: Will have practice window opened

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Hufanga (wrist) will be designated for return from injured reserve this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The move will likely become official at some point this week, and Hufanga's 21-day practice window will be opened. Shanahan had previously said in October that it was "not a sure thing" Hufanga would play again this season after he was placed on injured reserve Oct. 9. Hufanga suffered ligament damage in the wrist in Week 5. He's played in just two games this season.