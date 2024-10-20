Tank Bigsby News: Expanded role looming

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that Bigsby is in line to take on a greater role out of the backfield for Sunday's game against the Patriots in London Travis Etienne (hamstring) set to be inactive for the contest, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.

Though Pederson noted that Etienne had a good week of practice before being listed as questionable heading into Sunday, the 2021 first-round draft pick ultimately couldn't shake off the hamstring injury he sustained in the Jaguars' Week 6 loss to the Bears. While Pederson is seemingly leaving the door open for Etienne to return to the lineup Week 8 versus the Packers, his absence Sunday likely leaves the door open for Bigsby to serve as the Jaguars' top option on the ground. D'Ernest Johnson is expected to have a sizable role of his own -- likely as Jacksonville's top passing-down back -- but in non-PPR formats especially, Bigsby still profiles as a strong lineup option for Week 7. Even while working behind Etienne this season, Bigsby has flashed over his 80 snaps through six games, carrying 41 times for 297 yards (7.2 average) and two touchdowns. A workload of 10-to-15 carries could be enough for Bigsby to produce a useful line for fantasy managers.