Tank Bigsby News: Modest numbers in London loss

Bigsby rushed seven times for 24 yards in the Jaguars' 35-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday in London. He also returned three kickoffs for 102 yards and committed a fumble recovered by Jacksonville.

Bigsby had an opportunity for an expanded role when Travis Etienne exited the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury, but game script turned completely against the run as the second half unfolded. The second-year back's pedestrian numbers were highly disappointing in the context of his previous two games, when he'd appeared on the verge of usurping his teammate for the lead-back role by recording 191 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 20 carries, as well as a 28-yard reception. However, with Etienne potentially sitting out next Sunday's matchup against the Patriots in London, Bigsby could be poised for much more favorable conditions for a return to fantasy-friendly production.