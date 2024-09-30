Tank Dell Injury: Expected back Week 5

Dell (chest) is expected to suit up versus the Bills in Week 5, barring any setbacks, Will Kunkel of FOX 26 Houston reports.

Dell was held out of the Texans' 24-20 win over Jacksonville on Sunday due to a chest injury, which kept him sidelined at practice last Wednesday through Friday. The second-year pro is expected to rejoin Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs atop Houston's wide receiver corps versus Buffalo in Week 5, as long as he can avoid an aggravation of the issue. It will bode well for Dell's status if he's able to practice in at least a limited capacity Wednesday. Per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans called Dell "day-to-day."