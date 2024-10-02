Tank Dell Injury: Limited in return to practice

Dell (chest) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

His return to practice, even in a limited capacity, lends credence to reports from earlier this week suggesting Dell is expected to return for Sunday's game against Buffalo. He didn't practice last week and ended up missing a win over the Jaguars, which allowed Robert Woods to fill in as a seldom-targeted No. 3 receiver alongside Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs. The No. 3 role demands more usage when Dell is filling it, but he's seen his volume suffer considerably while sharing the field with Diggs and Collins this year, drawing targets on just 16.5 percent of his routes, down from 24.5 percent as a rookie.