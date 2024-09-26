Tank Dell Injury: Looks unlikely to play Sunday

Dell (chest) didn't practice Thursday and appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Jaguars while he manages bruised ribs, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Texans haven't officially ruled Dell out from playing Sunday, with head coach DeMeco Ryans noting Wednesday that he considers the wideout "day-to-day" while the team waits to see how he progresses during the practice week. However, with two straight absences to begin Week 4 prep, Dell doesn't seem to be tracking toward playing against Jacksonville while he contends with the injury, which he sustained late in last Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Vikings. Dell also emerged from the contest with a hand injury, but the Texans list him only with a chest issue on the official Week 4 injury report. The team will decide after Friday's practice whether Dell carries a designation into the weekend, or if he's ruled out two days in advance of the contest.