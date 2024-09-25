Tank Dell Injury: Termed day-to-day by coach

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans labeled Dell as day-to-day after the receiver sat out practice Wednesday with a chest injury, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dell appeared to suffer from sore ribs as well as an injury to his hand or wrist during Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Vikings, but his absence from practice Wednesday was attributed to a chest injury. In any case, Dell will have two more opportunities to resume practicing before a favorable home matchup against a leaky Jacksonville secondary that allowed four first-half passing touchdowns to the Bills in a blowout loss Monday.