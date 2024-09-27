Tank Dell Injury: Won't play Sunday

Dell (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.

Dell emerged from last Sunday's loss at Minnesota with soreness, which was clarified to be a chest issue on the Texans' first injury report of Week 4 prep. He proceeded to sit out practice Wednesday through Friday and thus won't be available this weekend. With Dell in street clothes, Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs will headline the Texans' receiving corps, while Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson, Steven Sims and John Metchie will be candidates to fill in behind the top duo.