Tank Dell News: Blanked in Week 7 loss

Dell didn't catch any of his four targets in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Packers.

Dell was targeted in the end zone on consecutive plays on Houston's first drive, but the first went off his hands and he came down out of bounds with the second one, the latter of which didn't count due to a defensive offside. He ended up without a catch on three official first-half targets and was blanked on his only second-half target as C.J. Stroud threw for only 86 yards in an uncharacteristically shabby outing for Houston's entire passing game. Dell should continue to see additional opportunities as the Texans remain without star receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) against the Colts in Week 8.