Tank Dell News: Four catches in return

Dell caught all four of his targets for 38 yards and rushed once for minus-5 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills.

Dell returned from a one-game absence due to a chest injury but continued to play a much smaller role compared to his rookie season in 2023. He's averaging just 31.8 receiving yards per game and has yet to score a touchdown in 2024 after posting 64.5 receiving yards and scoring seven touchdowns in 11 appearances last season. Dell could see some extra volume against the Patriots in Week 6 if Nico Collins (hamstring) doesn't play after leaving Sunday's win over the Bills, which may present an opportunity for Dell to shake off his slow start.