Tank Dell News: More targets with Collins on IR?

Dell could see additional targets over the next four weeks, starting with Sunday's game against the Patriots, as the Texans placed Nico Collins (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Dell has posted more than 40 receiving yards only once this season and is still searching for his first touchdown of 2024 after scoring seven times in 11 games as a rookie in 2023 prior to suffering a season-ending injury to his lower leg. He has struggled to carve out a consistent role while ceding the majority of targets to Collins and Stefon Diggs, but in Collins' absence, Dell will occupy a top-two role in Houston's wide receiver room, with a steep drop-off from him to Xavier Hutchinson and Robert Woods.