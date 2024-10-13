Tank Dell News: Nine targets, TD in Week 6 win

Dell caught seven of nine targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Patriots.

Dell didn't take long to step up in the absence of Nico Collins (hamstring), notching a 20-yard catch on the opening drive before eventually capping that possession with a two-yard touchdown reception. He finished with the team lead in targets, narrowly beating out Dalton Schultz (eight) and Stefon Diggs (seven). Houston's entire passing game took the foot off the gas after building a 20-point lead in the third quarter, but Dell is poised for an extended uptick in usage for the duration of Collins' stint on IR. Collins will miss at least four games, the second of which will be a Week 7 trip to Green Bay.