Tank Dell headshot

Tank Dell News: Returning to action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 4, 2024 at 4:00pm

Dell (chest) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Dell didn't practice before he was ruled out for a Week 4 matchup with the Jaguars, but his chest injury improved enough for him to get back on the field this week. He was limited both Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full session Friday, thereby paving the way for his return to action. Dell will operate as the Texans' No. 3 WR behind Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs on Sunday, which so far has equated to nine catches (on 17 targets) for 99 yards and no touchdowns in three appearances this season.

Tank Dell
Houston Texans
More Stats & News