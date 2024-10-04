Tank Dell News: Returning to action Sunday

Dell (chest) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Dell didn't practice before he was ruled out for a Week 4 matchup with the Jaguars, but his chest injury improved enough for him to get back on the field this week. He was limited both Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full session Friday, thereby paving the way for his return to action. Dell will operate as the Texans' No. 3 WR behind Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs on Sunday, which so far has equated to nine catches (on 17 targets) for 99 yards and no touchdowns in three appearances this season.