Tank Dell News: Role may expand with Collins out

Dell could see additional targets for at least the next four games after the Texans placed Nico Collins (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Dell has posted more than 40 receiving yards only once this season and is still searching for his first touchdown of 2024 after scoring seven times in 11 games as a rookie in 2023 prior to suffering a season-ending injury to his lower leg. Through the first five weeks of the season, Dell has struggled to earn meaningful volume in the passing game while ceding the majority of targets to Collins and Stefon Diggs, but Collins' absence will allow Dell to take on a regular role in two-receiver sets. After Collins exited early in last week's win over the Bills, Xavier Hutchinson served as the primary No. 3 wideout behind Diggs and Dell.