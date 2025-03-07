Tanner Hudson News: Staying in Cincinnati

Hudson signed a one-year contract with the Bengals on Friday.

Hudson had a brief moment in the sun during the 2023 season, averaging 4.1 catches for 35.7 yards over a seven-game stretch, but Mike Gesicki then replaced him as Cincinnati's top pass-catching TE in 2024. Hudson finished last season with a 19-154-1 receiving line (23 targets) in 11 games, missing six weeks with two separate knee injuries. He turned 30 in November and likely will have to settle for a reserve role in 2025 even if the Bengals don't re-sign Gesicki.