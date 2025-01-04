Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tay Martin headshot

Tay Martin News: Added to active roster Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

The Titans signed Martin from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Martin began the season on San Francisco's practice squad before being cut in early September. Tennessee signed him to their practice squad shortly thereafter, and he had remained there until signing to the active roster Saturday. Martin played in three games for the 49ers over the previous two seasons, logging four offensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps without recording any additional stats. He'll likely play a depth role at wide receiver for the Titans on Sunday versus Houston if he's active.

Tay Martin
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now