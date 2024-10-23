Taysom Hill Injury: Remains limited in practice

Hill (rib) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Hill has been listed as limited on four consecutive injury reports going back to last week, but he's still seeking his first game action since Week 4 in Atlanta. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau have been handling TE reps in the interim, but Johnson joined Hill as limited on Wednesday's report due to a shoulder injury. As a result, the statuses of both Hill and Johnson will continue to be watched as the weekend approaches to see if either are in danger of sitting out Sunday at the Chargers.