Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill Injury: Remains limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 4:01pm

Hill (rib) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Hill has been listed as limited on four consecutive injury reports going back to last week, but he's still seeking his first game action since Week 4 in Atlanta. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau have been handling TE reps in the interim, but Johnson joined Hill as limited on Wednesday's report due to a shoulder injury. As a result, the statuses of both Hill and Johnson will continue to be watched as the weekend approaches to see if either are in danger of sitting out Sunday at the Chargers.

Taysom Hill
New Orleans Saints
