Teagan Quitoriano Injury: Begins week with full practice

Quitoriano, who is on IR due to a calf injury, was a full practice participant Tuesday.

Quitoriano has been on injured reserve since Nov. 28 due to a knee injury. He was designated to return to practice last Tuesday and practiced in full all week but wasn't activated ahead of Houston's wild-card win over the Chargers last Saturday. There's a clearer path to Quitoriano being activated ahead of this Saturday's divisional-round clash against the Chiefs, however, as fellow tight end Cade Stover landed on IR on Tuesday due to a fractured collarbone.