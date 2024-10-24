Terrel Bernard Injury: DNP on Thursday

Bernard (ankle/pectoral/personal) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Bernard has missed the first two practices of the week, and he is in jeopardy of being ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. The 2022 third-round pick was forced out of the Bills' Week 7 win over the Titans twice due to head and ankle injuries, the former of which he was cleared of. Bernard missed two games earlier in the regular season due to a pectoral injury, during which Baylon Spector filled in as the Bills' top inside linebacker.