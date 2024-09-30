Terrel Bernard Injury: Inching closer

Head coach Sean McDermott expects Bernard (pectoral) to return to practice at some point this week, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard was actually practicing last week in limited fashion while donning a non-contact jersey, so it's not clear if McDermott is referring to a possible return to full practice participation. If that's indeed the case, it could put Bernard on a trajectory to return in Week 5 against the Texans after a two-game absence. However, further clarity will likely come later in the week once the team returns to practice and releases its first injury report.