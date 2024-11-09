Terrell Edmunds Injury: Let go by Pittsburgh

The Steelers cut Edmunds (illness) on Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Edmunds has been dealing with an illness and had already been deemed out for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders prior to being set loose. Since this move comes after the trade deadline, Edmunds will be subject to waivers. In five games with Pittsburgh this season, the safety tallied seven tackles (five) solo while playing 61 snaps on defense and 82 on special teams.