Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Terrell Edmunds headshot

Terrell Edmunds Injury: Let go by Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

The Steelers cut Edmunds (illness) on Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Edmunds has been dealing with an illness and had already been deemed out for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders prior to being set loose. Since this move comes after the trade deadline, Edmunds will be subject to waivers. In five games with Pittsburgh this season, the safety tallied seven tackles (five) solo while playing 61 snaps on defense and 82 on special teams.

Terrell Edmunds
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now