Theo Johnson News: Continues consistent production

Johnson tallied four catches on six targets for 37 yards in Sunday's Week 10 overtime loss to the Panthers in Germany.

Johnson finished third on New York in targets, fourth in receiving yards and tied for third in catches in the defeat. He's by no means putting up elite fantasy numbers, but with at least three catches and 30 yards in five of his past six games, the rookie tight end is at least establishing a reliable floor. Johnson has seen six targets in each of his past two contests, suggesting that he's emerging as an appealing option for quarterback Daniel Jones.