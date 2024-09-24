Tim Patrick: Joins Detroit's active roster

The Lions signed Patrick to the active roster Tuesday.

Patrick was elevated from the practice squad for each of Detroit's last two games, in which he caught three of five targets for 20 yards. He increased his workload to 50 percent of offensive snaps versus Arizona in Week 3, and it looks like Patrick has now officially surpassed Kalif Raymond as the Lions' No. 3 wide receiver. He'll look to make an impact behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams during Monday's game against the Seahawks.