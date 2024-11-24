Tim Patrick News: Gains 55 yards Sunday

Patrick brought in all four of his targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Colts.

Patrick saw a little extra work with Kalif Raymond (foot) exiting the contest in the second half. The 31-year-old Patrick was already operating as the Lions' third receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, so his role is unlikely to alter much if Raymond is unable to go in Week 13. Patrick should be considered a deep-league option for Thursday's holiday matchup against the Bears.