Tim Patrick News: Three catches in win

Patrick caught all three of his targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys.

Patrick has established himself as the No. 3 wide receiver for the Lions this season, setting season highs in catches and yards against Dallas. The 30-year-old has yet to find the end zone this year and he came up one yard short with an eight-yard reception in the second quarter, which was originally called a touchdown on the field before being overturned. Patrick has now compiled eight catches for 140 yards over four games with Detroit in 2024.