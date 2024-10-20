Tim Patrick News: Two catches in Week 7

Patrick caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 31-29 win over the Vikings.

Patrick was able to record his third straight multi-catch performance in Week 7, though his 25 yards were his lowest total during that stretch. With the Lions' offense stacked with top-tier pass catchers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta, Patrick remains an uninspiring fantasy option heading into Week 8. The wide receiver has now caught 10 of 12 targets for 165 yards in five games with Detroit this season.