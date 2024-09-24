Tony Jones: Gets look from Chicago

Jones (shoulder) worked out for the Bears on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jones reached an injury settlement with the Cardinals in August after he injured his shoulder in the team's final preseason game. His workout with Chicago suggests the 26-year-old is healthy and looking to find a new opportunity. With Travis Homer (finger) now on IR, the Bears are on the hunt for running back depth and also brought in Jake Funk and Anthony McFarland for workouts as well.