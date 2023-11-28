Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 13 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

You probably remember that Zack Moss dominated early this season in his three starts without Taylor around and then also in Taylor's first game back. Moss had four consecutive weeks with at least 76 percent snap share, 18 carries and 70 rushing yards, averaging 22.3 carries for 111.3 yards and 2.0 catches for 18.0 yards with four total TDs. Also

Update: NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury -- one which may end up costing him time. It's also possible the thumb injury explains Taylor's reduced snap share (57%) in Sunday's win over Tampa, though it was mostly a product of losing playing time before halftime (he took 63% of snaps in the third quarter and 80% in the fourth).

Granted, the week before was a tough one, taking out five of the six guys listed below under 'Missed Week 12'. There's also a good chance some new, minor injuries are revealed once Week 13 injury reports come out en masse Wednesday afternoon. For now, however, it looks like it'll be tough to find short-term help on waivers.

There were no new injuries to RBs reported during the games on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday, apart from Jacksonville's Travis Etienne (who returned to the game but then split work with D'Ernest Johnson ). I think that's a first since I've been doing this column, and it's especially strange that it happened during a week with no byes.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, fresh off a 91-yard, 2-TD performance in a win over the #Bucs, suffered an injured thumb that is requiring further evaluation and puts his status in doubt going forward, sources say. More info coming, with all options considered. One to watch. pic.twitter.com/pvlP0PSmHw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2023

Missed Week 12

Kenneth Walker (oblique)

De'Von Achane (knee)

Aaron Jones (knee)

D'Onta Foreman (ankle/shin)

Jerick McKinnon (groin)

Kendre Miller (ankle)

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Kyren Williams - 72% snaps pre-Q4 / 204 total yards and two TDs

Roschon Johnson - 74% snaps / 15 of 23 RB opportunities

Zack Moss - 41% snaps / 10 touches for 70 yards / JT thumb injury

Rhamondre Stevenson - 78% snaps / 62% routes / 26 of 37 RB opps.

Devin Singletary - 81% snaps / 80% routes / 13 of 19 RB opps.

Keaton Mitchell - career-high 46% snaps / 11 of 26 RB opps. / 89 total yards

Chuba Hubbard - 64% snaps / 71% routes / 19 of 35 RB opps.

D'Ernest Johnson - 43% snaps / eight touches for 61 yards

Cordarrelle Patterson - 26% snaps / 8-43-0 rushing

Samaje Perine - 26% snaps / eight touches for 66 yards and a TD

Trending Down 📉

AJ Dillon - 52% snaps / 25% routes / 14-43-0 rushing / 3.4 YPC in 2023

Khalil Herbert - 21% snaps / eight touches

Dameon Pierce - 19% snaps / 10% routes/ six touches for 18 yards

James Conner - 40% snaps / 59% snaps pre-Q4 / 10 touches for 32 yards

Gus Edwards - 26% snaps / nine of 26 RB opps.

Kareem Hunt - 26% snaps / seven of 23 RB opps.

Jaleel McLaughlin - 3% snaps / two of 34 RB opps.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 19% snaps sans McKinnon / three touches for five yards

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

Baltimore Ravens Buffalo Bills Carolina Panthers

The past two weeks I noted that Keaton Mitchell's role was growing at the expense of Justice Hill's, allowing Gus Edwards to stay fantasy-relevant behind a mix of goal-line, short-yardage and early down carries. Naturally, the Ravens switched things up again Sunday night, giving Hill five carries and 29% of snaps after back-to-back games in which he'd essentially just been the third-down/hurry-up back. Mitchell, meanwhile, had new personal bests for touches (11) and snap share (46%), which meant Edwards got only eight carries and one target (37 yards) on 26% of snaps.

It's possible Mitchell's role continues to grow after the upcoming Week 13 bye, but we shouldn't expect 15 carries given that he's one of the smallest RBs in the league -- certainly the smallest who is fantasy relevant -- and part of a backfield in which two other guys have been with the team for a half-decade and both are playing reasonably well. While the Ravens list Mitchell at 191 pounds, he weighed only 179 at the Combine in April, and when you watch him play he looks flat-out tiny even compared to someone like fellow rookie De'Von Achane (who weighed 188 at the Combine, and is one inch taller than Mitchell).

The Bills are another team with a backfield that's been surprisingly effective but also somewhat confusing. James Cook just finished south of 50% snap share for a third straight game, and yet the past three weeks have been among his best this season -- at least 100 total yards in each contest, with 14.0, 19.2 and 16.0 PPR points. If you think the consistency will continue in a backfield with Latavius Murray getting around 40 percent of snaps and now Ty Johnson also pitching in... well, you're almost definitely wrong. The flip side, of course, is that Cook has been successful of late and may thus take on more snaps after the Week 13 bye. Efficiency could be a problem Weeks 14 (at KC) and 15 (vs. DAL), whereas things look much better for the fantasy semifinals and finals when Buffalo faces the Chargers (Week 16) and Patriots (Week 17).

Now for a backfield that's been messy and ineffective... Carolina. Two games ago we saw Miles Sanders return to a 50/50 split with Chuba Hubbard, both getting about an even share of the run and pass snaps. Then in Sunday's loss to Tennessee we saw Hubbard dominating pass snaps while splitting carries 50/50. And now we have the possibility/likelihood of another shift with Frank Reich and his top assistants jettisoned Monday morning. I'd rather roster Hubbard than Sanders but don't expect much from either down the stretch.

On the Brink

Chicago Bears Miami Dolphins Seattle Seahawks

These three all kind of fall in the same boat, with uncertainty regarding how much work an injured RB will get once he's ready to play again. Foreman, Achane and Walker all are expected back this year, possibly as soon as Week 13, and in each case it's difficult to pinpoint exactly how they'll be used. Zach Charbonnet didn't exactly make a strong case to usurp Walker on Thanksgiving, but the rookie had already taken on a dominant share of pass-down work long before Walker was injured... and Walker's all-or-nothing style hasn't been nearly as successful this year as it was in 2022.

Chicago is the tricky one here, especially after Roschon Johnson soared to 74% snap share and a season-high 15 opportunities in Monday's win over Minnesota. He more than doubled Khalil Herbert's touch count and more than tripled his snap count. You might recall that the previous Bears game featured 16 carries and 43% snap share for Herbert in his first week back from IR, while Johnson took only 33% of snaps and six touches. Most figured that Foreman's absence Monday would help Herbert most, given that those two have seen more playing time on early downs while Johnson has taken on more work in passing situations. Now it just looks like a mess, with Johnson being the upside play given his youth and pass-catching involvement. We'll have to wait to find out more, as the Bears have a Week 13 bye.

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Zack Moss - 50%

Tyjae Spears - 38%

Antonio Gibson - 50%

Jeff Wilson - 17%

Samaje Perine - 20%

Dalvin Cook - 22%

Royce Freeman - 13%

Rico Dowdle - 12%

Bench Stashes

Roschon Johnson

Elijah Mitchell

Tyjae Spears

Ezekiel Elliott

Kenneth Gainwell

Emari Demercado

Kendre Miller (ankle)

D'Ernest Johnson

Drop Candidates

Khalil Herbert - shallow leagues

Dameon Pierce - shallow leagues

Justice Hill

Jamaal Williams

Tank Bigsby

Darrell Henderson

Rashaad Penny

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays

R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for

P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for

3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go

SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)

BT = Broken Tackles

BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)

YPC = Yards Per Carry

YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)

YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲