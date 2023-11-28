Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 13 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
November 28, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

There were no new injuries to RBs reported during the games on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday, apart from Jacksonville's Travis Etienne (who returned to the game but then split work with D'Ernest Johnson). I think that's a first since I've been doing this column, and it's especially strange that it happened during a week with no byes. 

Granted, the week before was a tough one, taking out five of the six guys listed below under 'Missed Week 12'. There's also a good chance some new, minor injuries are revealed once Week 13 injury reports come out en masse Wednesday afternoon. For now, however, it looks like it'll be tough to find short-term help on waivers.

Update: NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury -- one which may end up costing him time. It's also possible the thumb injury explains Taylor's reduced snap share (57%) in Sunday's win over Tampa, though it was mostly a product of losing playing time before halftime (he took 63% of snaps in the third quarter and 80% in the fourth).

You probably remember that Zack Moss dominated early this season in his three starts without Taylor around and then also in Taylor's first game back. Moss had four consecutive weeks with at least 76 percent snap share, 18 carries and 70 rushing yards, averaging 22.3 carries for 111.3 yards and 2.0 catches for 18.0 yards with four total TDs. Also

Missed Week 12

Kenneth Walker (oblique)

De'Von Achane (knee)

Aaron Jones (knee)

D'Onta Foreman (ankle/shin)

Jerick McKinnon (groin)

Kendre Miller (ankle)

        

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

 Kyren Williams - 72% snaps pre-Q4 / 204 total yards and two TDs

Roschon Johnson - 74% snaps / 15 of 23 RB opportunities

Zack Moss - 41% snaps / 10 touches for 70 yards / JT thumb injury

Rhamondre Stevenson - 78% snaps / 62% routes / 26 of 37 RB opps.

 Devin Singletary - 81% snaps / 80% routes / 13 of 19 RB opps.

 Keaton Mitchell - career-high 46% snaps / 11 of 26 RB opps. / 89 total yards

 Chuba Hubbard - 64% snaps / 71% routes / 19 of 35 RB opps.

D'Ernest Johnson - 43% snaps / eight touches for 61 yards

 Cordarrelle Patterson - 26% snaps / 8-43-0 rushing

 Samaje Perine - 26% snaps / eight touches for 66 yards and a TD

        

Trending Down 📉

AJ Dillon - 52% snaps / 25% routes / 14-43-0 rushing / 3.4 YPC in 2023

Khalil Herbert - 21% snaps / eight touches

Dameon Pierce - 19% snaps / 10% routes/ six touches for 18 yards

James Conner - 40% snaps / 59% snaps pre-Q4 / 10 touches for 32 yards

 Gus Edwards - 26% snaps / nine of 26 RB opps.

 Kareem Hunt - 26% snaps / seven of 23 RB opps.

 Jaleel McLaughlin - 3% snaps / two of 34 RB opps.

 Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 19% snaps sans McKinnon / three touches for five yards

        

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

  1. Baltimore Ravens
  2. Buffalo Bills
  3. Carolina Panthers

The past two weeks I noted that Keaton Mitchell's role was growing at the expense of Justice Hill's, allowing Gus Edwards to stay fantasy-relevant behind a mix of goal-line, short-yardage and early down carries. Naturally, the Ravens switched things up again Sunday night, giving Hill five carries and 29% of snaps after back-to-back games in which he'd essentially just been the third-down/hurry-up back. Mitchell, meanwhile, had new personal bests for touches (11) and snap share (46%), which meant Edwards got only eight carries and one target (37 yards) on 26% of snaps.

It's possible Mitchell's role continues to grow after the upcoming Week 13 bye, but we shouldn't expect 15 carries given that he's one of the smallest RBs in the league -- certainly the smallest who is fantasy relevant -- and part of a backfield in which two other guys have been with the team for a half-decade and both are playing reasonably well. While the Ravens list Mitchell at 191 pounds, he weighed only 179 at the Combine in April, and when you watch him play he looks flat-out tiny even compared to someone like fellow rookie De'Von Achane (who weighed 188 at the Combine, and is one inch taller than Mitchell).

The Bills are another team with a backfield that's been surprisingly effective but also somewhat confusing. James Cook just finished south of 50% snap share for a third straight game, and yet the past three weeks have been among his best this season -- at least 100 total yards in each contest, with 14.0, 19.2 and 16.0 PPR points. If you think the consistency will continue in a backfield with Latavius Murray getting around 40 percent of snaps and now Ty Johnson also pitching in... well, you're almost definitely wrong. The flip side, of course, is that Cook has been successful of late and may thus take on more snaps after the Week 13 bye. Efficiency could be a problem Weeks 14 (at KC) and 15 (vs. DAL), whereas things look much better for the fantasy semifinals and finals when Buffalo faces the Chargers (Week 16) and Patriots (Week 17).

Now for a backfield that's been messy and ineffective... Carolina. Two games ago we saw Miles Sanders return to a 50/50 split with Chuba Hubbard, both getting about an even share of the run and pass snaps. Then in Sunday's loss to Tennessee we saw Hubbard dominating pass snaps while splitting carries 50/50. And now we have the possibility/likelihood of another shift with Frank Reich and his top assistants jettisoned Monday morning. I'd rather roster Hubbard than Sanders but don't expect much from either down the stretch.

      

On the Brink

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Miami Dolphins
  3. Seattle Seahawks

These three all kind of fall in the same boat, with uncertainty regarding how much work an injured RB will get once he's ready to play again. Foreman, Achane and Walker all are expected back this year, possibly as soon as Week 13, and in each case it's difficult to pinpoint exactly how they'll be used. Zach Charbonnet didn't exactly make a strong case to usurp Walker on Thanksgiving, but the rookie had already taken on a dominant share of pass-down work long before Walker was injured... and Walker's all-or-nothing style hasn't been nearly as successful this year as it was in 2022.

Chicago is the tricky one here, especially after Roschon Johnson soared to 74% snap share and a season-high 15 opportunities in Monday's win over Minnesota. He more than doubled Khalil Herbert's touch count and more than tripled his snap count. You might recall that the previous Bears game featured 16 carries and 43% snap share for Herbert in his first week back from IR, while Johnson took only 33% of snaps and six touches. Most figured that Foreman's absence Monday would help Herbert most, given that those two have seen more playing time on early downs while Johnson has taken on more work in passing situations. Now it just looks like a mess, with Johnson being the upside play given his youth and pass-catching involvement. We'll have to wait to find out more, as the Bears have a Week 13 bye.

      

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Zack Moss - 50%

Tyjae Spears - 38%

Antonio Gibson - 50%

Jeff Wilson - 17%

Samaje Perine - 20%

Dalvin Cook - 22%

 Royce Freeman - 13%

 Rico Dowdle - 12%

   

Bench Stashes

 Roschon Johnson

Elijah Mitchell

 Tyjae Spears

Ezekiel Elliott

Kenneth Gainwell

Emari Demercado

Kendre Miller (ankle)

D'Ernest Johnson

    

Drop Candidates

Khalil Herbert - shallow leagues

Dameon Pierce - shallow leagues

Justice Hill

Jamaal Williams

 Tank Bigsby

 Darrell Henderson

 Rashaad Penny

 Clyde Edwards-Helaire

    

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

  • Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
  • R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
  Sn/GmSn%SnapsRun RateRun SnPa Sn3D%3D SnSAT%Games
1LAKyren Williams52.652.9%36835.1%12923955.1%658.4%7
2NYGSaquon Barkley50.460.7%45449.1%22323146.9%6911.0%9
3JAXTravis Etienne49.776.0%54745.0%24630170.6%779.7%11
4TBRachaad White48.579.2%53437.1%19833683.7%10813.5%11
5SFChristian McCaffrey48.580.0%53346.9%25028386.2%7519.3%11
6NOAlvin Kamara46.651.2%37338.6%14422942.9%578.3%8
7DALTony Pollard45.772.1%50340.4%20330069.6%7810.1%11
8LVJosh Jacobs45.477.6%54547.3%25828733.9%396.2%12
9LACAustin Ekeler43.649.9%34939.5%13821141.9%499.2%8
10CINJoe Mixon43.577.1%47939.5%18929030.6%269.0%11
11ATLBijan Robinson43.566.0%47839.7%19028888.5%10824.7%11
12NERhamondre Stevenson41.467.4%45537.8%17228372.7%889.7%11
13PHID'Andre Swift40.961.2%45048.7%21923135.6%4212.9%11
14MINAlexander Mattison40.263.6%48239.0%18829441.3%528.1%12
15DETJahmyr Gibbs39.848.1%35835.5%12723148.8%5917.0%9
16CLEJerome Ford38.056.0%41841.4%17324580.3%10214.6%11
17MIARaheem Mostert37.560.1%41246.4%19122150.5%5218.4%11
18KCIsiah Pacheco37.558.4%41245.9%1892236.5%75.6%11
19INDZack Moss36.050.6%36046.4%16719348.7%566.7%10
20INDJonathan Taylor35.334.7%24744.1%10913833.9%3913.0%7
21ARIJames Conner35.340.1%28250.0%14114112.4%167.8%8
22BUFJames Cook34.954.2%41943.0%18023934.5%3813.6%12
23WASBrian Robinson34.852.7%41842.1%17624215.7%202.2%12
24CARChuba Hubbard34.453.8%37837.0%14023866.2%862.1%11
25GBAJ Dillon34.156.1%37542.7%16021545.2%528.0%11
26HOUDevin Singletary33.652.0%37039.2%14522542.3%5212.2%11
27DETDavid Montgomery33.435.9%26753.6%14312429.8%366.0%8
28SEAKenneth Walker32.950.2%32951.4%16916012.8%1413.4%10
29NYJBreece Hall32.655.5%35940.4%14521426.8%347.8%11
30PITNajee Harris32.554.3%35749.9%17817913.2%167.8%11
31CHIKhalil Herbert32.329.3%22650.4%11411224.2%326.6%7
32TENDerrick Henry31.556.4%34658.4%2021442.9%33.8%11
33LADarrell Henderson30.017.2%12043.3%526819.5%2311.7%4
34WASAntonio Gibson29.741.2%32715.9%5227580.3%1026.7%11
35CHID'Onta Foreman29.326.6%20560.5%124816.8%94.9%7
36CARMiles Sanders28.941.1%28938.1%11017929.2%3810.4%10
37HOUDameon Pierce28.932.5%23158.0%134974.1%57.8%8
38SEAZach Charbonnet28.643.6%28629.0%8320352.3%5711.2%10
39TENTyjae Spears28.450.8%31229.2%9122195.2%9923.1%11
40DENJavonte Williams28.244.5%28260.3%17011210.6%112.8%10
41BALGus Edwards27.843.9%33458.7%19613830.8%373.0%12
42PITJaylen Warren27.746.4%30539.0%11918686.0%10411.5%11
43LARoyce Freeman27.219.5%13650.7%696718.6%2211.0%5
44GBAaron Jones26.928.1%18844.1%8310526.1%3014.9%7
45LACJoshua Kelley26.641.9%29338.6%11318053.8%636.8%11
46PHIKenneth Gainwell25.935.2%25943.6%11314659.3%7017.4%10
47ARIEmari Demercado24.931.8%22432.1%7215256.6%737.1%9
48BALJustice Hill24.735.7%27240.1%10916353.3%646.3%11
49ARIMichael Carter24.03.4%2416.7%4203.1%411.9%1
50CHIRoschon Johnson23.530.4%23538.3%9014550.0%6610.6%10
51ATLTyler Allgeier23.235.2%25562.7%1609515.6%192.7%11
52NOJamaal Williams22.922.0%16044.4%718926.3%354.4%7
53BUFLatavius Murray22.835.3%27338.8%10616756.4%6216.5%12
54NEEzekiel Elliott22.136.0%24345.3%11013333.1%4011.1%11
55CLEKareem Hunt21.826.3%19655.1%108889.4%1212.8%9
56NOTony Jones21.311.7%8531.8%275815.0%20 4
57DENSamaje Perine20.836.2%22928.4%6516469.2%7214.0%11
58MIADe'Von Achane20.414.9%10243.1%44589.7%1023.5%5
59KCJerick McKinnon19.527.7%19520.5%4015587.0%9416.9%10
60GBPatrick Taylor18.814.1%9424.5%237126.1%3021.3%5
61NYGMatt Breida18.629.8%22335.9%8014345.6%679.0%12
62MIASalvon Ahmed16.419.1%13127.5%369529.1%3032.8%8
63BALKeaton Mitchell16.010.5%8060.0%48324.2%515.0%5
64ARIKeaontay Ingram15.115.1%10644.3%47596.2%814.2%7
65MIAJeff Wilson14.88.6%5937.3%22379.7%1015.3%4
66DALRico Dowdle13.320.9%14653.4%786817.9%2011.0%11
67NYJDalvin Cook13.222.4%14539.3%578812.6%168.3%11
68MINTy Chandler12.513.2%10045.0%45558.7%117.0%8
69NOKendre Miller12.311.8%8643.0%37498.3%119.3%7
70DETCraig Reynolds12.116.3%12146.3%566521.5%2616.5%10
71SFElijah Mitchell12.014.4%9663.5%61355.7%517.7%8
72ATLCordarrelle Patterson12.013.3%9649.0%474917.2%2152.1%8
73CINTrayveon Williams11.520.3%12627.0%349258.8%5019.0%11
74HOUMike Boone10.713.5%9611.5%118547.2%5826.0%9
75CLEPierre Strong10.311.0%8251.2%42407.9%100.0%8
76DENJaleel McLaughlin10.117.5%11144.1%496211.5%1214.4%11
77LVAmeer Abdullah9.816.7%1176.8%810966.1%7614.5%12
78JAXTank Bigsby9.514.6%10556.2%594612.8%1418.1%11
79KCClyde Edwards-Helaire9.513.5%9547.4%45505.6%66.3%10
80TBChase Edmonds8.79.1%6136.1%22399.3%129.8%7
81JAXD'Ernest Johnson7.711.8%8537.6%325315.6%1717.6%11

      

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
  Car/GmCar ShCarRu YdRu TDBTT/BTYPCYBCYAC
1LVJosh Jacobs18.377.2%22077161221.33.502.221.28
2NYGSaquon Barkley18.350.3%1656971824.14.222.501.73
3JACTravis Etienne17.660.6%1947267297.93.742.221.52
4SFChristian McCaffrey17.557.4%19393911830.14.872.891.97
5DETDavid Montgomery16.640.5%1336489178.34.872.782.09
6LARKyren Williams16.138.4%1135996344.05.304.191.12
7TENDerrick Henry16.066.4%17673961414.14.202.202.00
8SEAKenneth Walker14.958.2%14961361213.84.112.921.19
9NOAlvin Kamara14.939.0%11945721115.73.842.631.21
10PHID'Andre Swift14.646.1%16177041612.24.783.171.61
11CINJoe Mixon14.673.2%1616214921.63.862.421.43
12DALTony Pollard14.552.1%1606694219.54.182.491.69
13KCIsiah Pacheco14.456.6%15866951611.84.232.911.33
14INDJonathan Taylor14.331.9%1004144129.74.141.952.19
15HOUDameon Pierce14.339.2%11434111210.32.991.311.68
16TBRachaad White14.258.4%15655941315.33.582.271.31
17INDZack Moss14.145.0%1416725439.84.772.762.01
18LACAustin Ekeler14.040.1%1124284817.63.822.171.65
19DENJavonte Williams14.049.0%14053801016.63.842.151.69
20MIARaheem Mostert13.751.7%151785131610.75.203.541.66
21NERhamondre Stevenson13.453.3%14758041413.13.951.952.00
22CLEJerome Ford13.239.5%14562831313.24.332.761.57
23MINAlexander Mattison13.255.6%1585940446.33.762.321.44
24CHID'Onta Foreman13.124.5%923814812.64.142.911.23
25PITNajee Harris13.049.5%1435984246.84.182.002.18
26ARIJames Conner13.034.1%1045262129.85.063.551.51
27ATLBijan Robinson12.840.1%14170331214.44.993.171.82
28BUFJames Cook12.846.1%1537311631.04.782.682.10
29WASBrian Robinson12.859.5%15361151810.13.992.391.61
30ATLTyler Allgeier12.338.4%13546631212.33.451.531.93
31DETJahmyr Gibbs12.133.2%10956651510.05.193.112.08
32GBAJ Dillon11.947.8%1314481818.83.421.821.60
33BALGus Edwards11.836.2%14159010721.64.182.691.50
34LARDarrell Henderson11.515.6%461122156.02.430.981.46
35NYJBreece Hall11.354.9%12456921213.54.592.601.99
36HOUDevin Singletary10.941.2%1204892719.74.082.681.40
37CARChuba Hubbard10.744.2%11845321311.23.842.251.59
38CHIKhalil Herbert10.419.4%733310712.44.532.492.04
39CLEKareem Hunt9.924.3%892866249.03.212.181.03
40CARMiles Sanders9.736.3%9730211011.83.111.551.57
41GBAaron Jones9.424.1%66245299.43.712.591.12
42NEEzekiel Elliott8.634.4%953772523.03.972.591.38
43PITJaylen Warren8.532.2%935423235.75.833.582.25
44LACJoshua Kelley8.031.5%883602615.54.092.301.80
45LARRoyce Freeman7.921.4%632922610.54.633.081.56
46MIADe'Von Achane7.813.4%39461568.211.826.924.90
47NOJamaal Williams6.715.4%471370227.52.911.741.17
48SEAZach Charbonnet6.726.2%673080518.04.602.901.70
49BALJustice Hill6.016.9%662903117.54.393.171.23
50CHIDarrynton Evans6.08.0%301051312.33.503.000.50
51BUFLatavius Murray5.821.1%702803243.04.002.391.61
52ARIEmari Demercado5.817.0%522101232.04.042.901.13
53PHIKenneth Gainwell5.716.3%572022418.83.542.231.32
54CHIRoschon Johnson5.414.4%542321419.54.303.111.19
55DALRico Dowdle5.318.9%582461417.04.242.531.71
56SFElijah Mitchell5.112.2%411360222.53.321.981.34
57BALKeaton Mitchell4.87.4%292692311.79.284.934.34
58TENTyjae Spears4.518.9%502541117.25.082.502.58
59NYJDalvin Cook4.522.1%501620610.33.241.941.30
60MIAJeff Wilson4.56.2%1885000.04.723.830.89
61ARIKeaontay Ingram4.411.5%35740313.02.111.340.77
62DENJaleel McLaughlin4.316.4%472811322.05.983.432.55
63NYGMatt Breida4.215.2%501251232.02.501.381.12
64NOKendre Miller4.09.2%28830218.52.961.641.32
65TAMKe'Shawn Vaughn4.09.0%2442046.51.750.751.00
66ARIMichael Carter4.01.3%419000.04.754.750.00
67BUFDamien Harris3.86.9%23941212.54.092.481.61
68KCClyde Edwards-Helaire3.813.6%38134167.33.532.580.95
69DETCraig Reynolds3.712.5%411791146.04.372.541.83
70JACTank Bigsby3.311.3%3686257.42.391.420.97
71WASAntonio Gibson3.314.0%36158079.94.392.471.92
72DENSamaje Perine3.312.6%361731513.84.812.392.42
73CLEPierre Strong3.29.5%351531138.04.373.201.17
74ATLCordarrelle Patterson3.17.1%251190130.04.762.722.04
75MINTy Chandler3.113.0%371681223.54.543.301.24
76GBPatrick Taylor2.85.1%1442036.73.001.141.86
77MIASalvon Ahmed2.87.5%2261149.52.771.731.05
78TBChase Edmonds2.77.1%19480124.02.531.680.84
79WASChris Rodriguez2.49.3%24125046.35.213.082.13
80JACD'Ernest Johnson2.48.1%2686000.03.312.580.73
81SANJordan Mason1.96.3%21117200.05.573.811.76
82CARRaheem Blackshear1.84.1%1130028.02.731.910.82
83BUFTy Johnson1.73.0%10320113.03.200.602.60
84LASZamir White1.56.3%1846000.02.561.780.78
85KCJerick McKinnon1.34.7%1330000.02.311.770.54
86CINTrayveon Williams1.15.5%1259000.04.923.081.83
87HOUMike Boone0.61.7%523026.04.603.201.40

     

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

  • Rts = Routes Run 
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
  • Rt/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
  • Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
  Tg/GmTgtRt/GmRtsTPRRPa SnRt/PSRecYardsTDDrop
1NOAlvin Kamara7.66123.618932.3%22982.5%5435511
2SFChristian McCaffrey5.35822.524723.5%28387.3%4838950
3DETJahmyr Gibbs5.85224.021624.1%23193.5%4127802
4LVJosh Jacobs4.35218.121724.0%28775.6%3528005
5NERhamondre Stevenson4.55020.022022.7%28377.7%3723805
6NYJBreece Hall4.54916.518127.1%21484.6%3832025
7ATLBijan Robinson4.54922.224420.1%28884.7%3224037
8JAXTravis Etienne4.44820.622721.1%30175.4%3631212
9DALTony Pollard4.24621.824019.2%30080.0%3923301
10TBRachaad White4.24625.027516.7%33681.8%4336410
11PITJaylen Warren4.14512.613932.4%18674.7%3724702
12LACAustin Ekeler5.54422.818224.2%21186.3%2928613
13CLEJerome Ford3.74118.820719.8%24584.5%2716326
14NYGSaquon Barkley4.44020.418421.7%23179.7%2816841
15MINAlexander Mattison3.34018.522218.0%29475.5%2717435
16CINJoe Mixon3.64021.423517.0%29081.0%3323212
17TENTyjae Spears3.64014.315725.5%22171.0%2917902
18BUFJames Cook3.33917.420918.7%23987.4%3330822
19WASAntonio Gibson3.53920.522517.3%27581.8%3328521
20PHID'Andre Swift3.53917.218920.6%23181.8%3420111
21DENSamaje Perine3.43711.612828.9%16478.0%3333701
22WASBrian Robinson3.03616.619918.1%24282.2%2932633
23KCIsiah Pacheco3.13417.919717.3%22388.3%3019610
24DENJavonte Williams3.4349.09037.8%11280.4%2613121
25CARMiles Sanders3.33314.614622.6%17981.6%2112003
26CARChuba Hubbard2.93216.518117.7%23876.1%2816500
27GBAaron Jones4.33013.69531.6%10590.5%1916913
28LAKyren Williams4.33024.717317.3%23972.4%1916631
29CHIRoschon Johnson2.82811.411424.6%14578.6%2413101
30SEAZach Charbonnet2.72715.215217.8%20374.9%2310300
31PITNajee Harris2.52712.814119.1%17978.8%1911602
32MIARaheem Mostert2.52717.719513.8%22188.2%2015820
33NEEzekiel Elliott2.4269.410325.2%13377.4%2011400
34TENDerrick Henry2.42610.811921.8%14482.6%2116700
35KCJerick McKinnon2.62612.512520.8%15580.6%1915532
36ARIMichael Carter24.024108.010822.2%20540.0%198301
37GBAJ Dillon2.22415.316814.3%21578.1%1918401
38MIASalvon Ahmed2.92311.08826.1%9592.6%168811
39CHIKhalil Herbert3.32313.79624.0%11285.7%1410311
40INDZack Moss2.32315.015015.3%19377.7%1813811
41SEAKenneth Walker2.32312.112119.0%16075.6%1717311
42PHIKenneth Gainwell2.22212.012018.3%14682.2%188800
43HOUDevin Singletary2.02217.319011.6%22584.4%1811301
44DENJaleel McLaughlin1.9215.25736.8%6291.9%198320
45BUFLatavius Murray1.72011.213414.9%16780.2%169802
46INDJonathan Taylor2.71917.612315.4%13889.1%1613711
47ARIJames Conner2.31813.410716.8%14175.9%143600
48BALJustice Hill1.61811.712914.0%16379.1%167300
49LVAmeer Abdullah1.4176.98320.5%10976.1%128500
50ATLTyler Allgeier1.5176.67323.3%9576.8%128301
51NYGMatt Breida1.4179.511414.9%14379.7%147400
52NYJDalvin Cook1.5166.47022.9%8879.5%126601
53ARIEmari Demercado1.81612.711414.0%15275.0%126401
54LADarrell Henderson3.51412.85127.5%6875.0%1010301
55CHID'Onta Foreman1.9139.46619.7%8181.5%95511
56DETDavid Montgomery1.61310.98714.9%12470.2%88800
57HOUDameon Pierce1.61310.48315.7%9785.6%108801
58MIADe'Von Achane2.41211.45721.1%5898.3%107120
59MINCam Akers2.0127.54526.7%6075.0%117000
60MINTy Chandler1.5124.93930.8%5570.9%108300
61CLEKareem Hunt1.3128.27416.2%8884.1%95901
62DALRico Dowdle1.0114.65121.6%6875.0%106920
63BALGus Edwards0.9118.810510.5%13876.1%1013000
64GBPatrick Taylor2.21111.25619.6%7178.9%63201
65NOKendre Miller1.4105.94124.4%4983.7%911101
66MIAJeff Wilson2.5108.83528.6%3794.6%96701
67HOUMike Boone1.098.07212.5%8584.7%74001
68NOJamaal Williams1.398.45915.3%8966.3%82800
69JAXD'Ernest Johnson0.784.14517.8%5384.9%711901
70LACJoshua Kelley0.7810.61176.8%18065.0%51701
71TBChase Edmonds1.074.73321.2%3984.6%52400
72KCClyde Edwards-Helaire0.774.54515.6%5090.0%63601
73BALKeaton Mitchell1.475.62825.0%3287.5%67000
74CINTrayveon Williams0.675.76311.1%9268.5%5900
75SFElijah Mitchell0.863.62920.7%3582.9%4-101
76ATLCordarrelle Patterson0.655.94710.6%4995.9%52300
77DETCraig Reynolds0.555.5559.1%6584.6%54700
78JAXTank Bigsby0.443.23511.4%4676.1%1600
79ARIKeaontay Ingram0.646.9488.3%5981.4%42600
80CLEPierre Strong0.543.83013.3%4075.0%33800
81LARoyce Freeman0.219.0452.2%6767.2%0000

       

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
