Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report + Week 16 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
Six starters missed Week 15 with injuries, in addition to the guys already on injured reserve. We then had one replacement leave early, Indy's Zack Moss, followed by Ravens rookie Keaton Mitchell suffering an ACL tear Sunday night. It wasn't the worst week in terms of quantity of injuries, but there's still plenty of mess to sort through ahead of Week 16.
Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
Keaton Mitchell (ACL / out for season)
Zack Moss (arm / day-to-day)
Ty Johnson (shoulder / day-to-day)
Moss left in the second quarter and didn't return, but he reportedly plans to play Week 16 against Atlanta. If so, it isn't clear whether he'll be the starter or backup, as Jonathan Taylor should be ready within the next week or two.
The Ravens, meanwhile, figure to reprise their backfield split from earlier in the season, before Mitchell became a factor. That mostly entailed Gus Edwards leading the team in carries and Justice Hill handling a majority of pass downs, but there were also some weeks when Hill got a bunch of carries and others in which Melvin Gordon had a role as well. Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Sunday that Gordon will be added to the 53-man roster, as his three elevations from the practice squad all were used earlier this season. Edwards is the most appealing fantasy play, but perhaps not to the extent some are assuming given the possibility of Hill and/or Gordon taking a lot of Mitchell's playing time.
Missed Week 15
Jonathan Taylor (thumb / day-to-day)
Isiah Pacheco (shoulder / day-to-day)
Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle / week-to-week)
Josh Jacobs (quad / day-to-day)
Alexander Mattison (ankle / day-to-day)
Brian Robinson (hamstring / week-to-week)
AJ Dillon (thumb / day-to-day)
Elijah Mitchell (knee / week-to-week)
Kendre Miller (ankle / week-to-week)
None of these guys has been ruled out for Week 16, but only Pacheco has been said to be ready for a return. The Chiefs' lead back had a minor "clean-up" surgery on his shoulder, allowing Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon to take on larger roles the past two weeks. If Pacheco does indeed return, he can be put right back in fantasy lineups as a strong RB2. The Chiefs got by fine without him, but neither CEH nor McKinnon impressed (shocker!).
My guess is that Stevenson misses at least one more week, and Mattison looks like a shaky option even if he returns after Ty Chandler had a huge game in his absence Saturday against Cincinnati. Taylor and Jacobs obviously are fantasy starters once they're ready to play, while Robinson remains more of a low-end RB2/FLEX and may miss another week or two in any case.
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Ty Chandler - 81% snaps / 27 of 28 RB opportunities / 157 total yards, TD
Chuba Hubbard - 75% snaps / 24 of 32 RB opps. (75%) / 93 touches past four weeks
Zamir White - 70% snaps / 21 of 31 RB opps. (68%)
Raheem Mostert - 71% snaps 1H / two TDs
Devin Singletary - 75% snaps / 31 of 34 RB opps. (91%)
James Cook - 55% snaps / 28 of 43 RB opps. (65%) / 221 total yards, two TDs
Kenneth Walker - 56% snaps / 22 of 27 RB opps. (81%) / 112 total yards, TD
Gus Edwards - 39% snaps / 17 of 34 RB opps. (50%) / Mitchell injury
Justice Hill - Mitchell injury
Chase Brown - 10 of 25 RB opps. (40%)
Kevin Harris - 14% snaps / 4-25-1 rushing
Isaiah Spiller - 26% snaps 1H / 47% snaps 2H / 16 of 33 RB opps. (49%)
Trending Down 📉
Antonio Gibson - 44% snaps sans Robinson / eight of 20 RB opps. (40%)
Joe Mixon - 71% snaps but only 13 of 25 RB opps. (52%)
Alexander Mattison - ankle injury / Chandler breakthrough
Najee Harris - 33% snaps / 12 of 28 RB opps. (43%) / 33 yards
Zach Charbonnet - 44% snaps / five of 27 RB opps. (19%) / 16 total yards
Zack Moss - arm injury / potential JT return W16
D'Onta Foreman - 23% snaps / six of 24 RB opps. (25%)
Saquon Barkley - 66% snaps pre-Q4 / 11 of 21 RB opps. (52%)
Dameon Pierce - 6% snaps / one touch
Unsettled Backfields 🎲
These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.
Messy Backfields
- Chicago Bears
- Baltimore Ravens
D'Onta Foreman was featured as the photo for his article last week, after he took 56% of snaps and 14 of Chicago's 18 RB opportunities in his first game back from an ankle injury. Week 15 turned out to be a disaster for him, with Foreman losing six yards on six carries and plummeting to 23% snap share (the two were seemingly related). At this point, I'm not really sure what to expect over the final three weeks of the season. It might best be described as the "hot hand" approach, with game script (and potentially matchups) also factoring in. Truthfully, you don't want to be starting Foreman, Roschon Johnson or Khalil Herbert unless you're in an extremely deep league.
The Ravens have been featured in this section throughout the season, and now there's a big change ahead with Mitchell out for the season. His role had grown to about half the team's backfield work in recent weeks, and we're now looking at the potential rival of Edwards or Hill, though Gordon getting even a few touches per game might foul things up for both those other guys. The best hope for mainstream fantasy value here is Edwards re-emerging as a TD-dependent RB2. Starting any of them on the road at San Francisco in Week 16 would be risky, to say the least.
On the Brink
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Tennessee Titans
A 60/40 split in favor of Najee Harris shifted closer to 50/50 with Jaylen Warren mid-season. Then this past weekend we saw Warren get significantly more playing time (and more opportunities) for the first time all year, which might be a one-week thing or might be indicative of another real shift. TBD.
For the Vikings, it would seem ridiculous not to have Ty Chandler in a significant role even if Alexander Mattison makes it back from an ankle injury this week. I don't necessarily buy into Chandler being a quality starter, but Mattison definitely isn't one and hasn't had a single game this season as good as what Chandler just did against the Bengals. I wouldn't be surprised if it becomes a 50/50 situation, nor would I be surprised if Chandler is the outright starter and lead back. It might not matter for fantasy this week, as it isn't even clear Mattison will be ready.
Last but not least we have the Titans, who presumably will spare franchise legend Derrick Henry the embarrassment of a benching but might nonetheless find a way to shift more of his touches/snaps toward Tyjae Spears. Henry has lost a step, and the Titans wouldn't have good enough blocking to field a consistent running game even if they had the old Henry. He took 20 touches for 10 yards Week 15, and with playoffs out of the question it would be wise to give Spears a look in the lead role at some point, be it Weeks 16-18 or only Week 18.
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.
In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.
Potential Short-Term Starters
Zamir White - 16% (if Jacobs misses another game)
Justice Hill - 13%
Roschon Johnson - 21%
Latavius Murray - 15% (if Ty Johnson is out)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 40% (if Pacheco unexpectedly misses another game)
Bench Stashes
Tyjae Spears - 45%
Chase Brown - 20%
Kenneth Gainwell - 29%
Rico Dowdle - 11%
Elijah Mitchell (knee) - 14%
Drop Candidates
Dameon Pierce - 58%
Antonio Gibson - 66%
Khalil Herbert - 47%
Miles Sanders - 42%
Samaje Perine - 25%
2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈
- R Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
- R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
- P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
- 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|R Rate
|Run Sn
|Pa Sn
|3D%
|3D Sn
|SAT%
|Games
|1
|Kyren Williams
|54.7
|60.5%
|547
|37.8%
|207
|340
|62.3%
|66
|6.8%
|10
|2
|Travis Etienne
|49.2
|74.6%
|689
|42.2%
|291
|398
|75.0%
|81
|10.2%
|14
|3
|Rachaad White
|49.2
|80.2%
|689
|39.8%
|274
|415
|84.2%
|85
|12.0%
|14
|4
|Saquon Barkley
|48.4
|61.6%
|532
|49.6%
|264
|268
|60.7%
|54
|11.5%
|11
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|47.9
|80.8%
|671
|45.8%
|307
|364
|87.7%
|64
|20.1%
|14
|6
|Tony Pollard
|46.9
|72.6%
|656
|39.9%
|262
|394
|69.6%
|78
|9.6%
|14
|7
|Josh Jacobs
|44.5
|70.7%
|578
|47.1%
|272
|306
|58.3%
|67
|6.7%
|13
|8
|Joe Mixon
|43.9
|76.5%
|615
|40.0%
|246
|369
|63.6%
|49
|8.5%
|14
|9
|Bijan Robinson
|43.5
|67.1%
|609
|39.6%
|241
|368
|76.0%
|73
|23.0%
|14
|10
|Alvin Kamara
|42.7
|52.1%
|470
|40.9%
|192
|278
|43.8%
|42
|8.7%
|11
|11
|Austin Ekeler
|41.5
|51.2%
|456
|37.1%
|169
|287
|59.6%
|65
|9.0%
|11
|12
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|39.3
|56.4%
|471
|39.1%
|184
|287
|66.0%
|66
|10.0%
|12
|13
|D'Andre Swift
|39.0
|59.1%
|546
|49.5%
|270
|276
|45.0%
|45
|13.2%
|14
|14
|Alexander Mattison
|38.8
|56.3%
|504
|39.3%
|198
|306
|56.0%
|56
|8.3%
|13
|15
|Zack Moss
|37.9
|54.5%
|493
|42.0%
|207
|286
|57.3%
|63
|6.7%
|13
|16
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|37.9
|49.1%
|455
|36.0%
|164
|291
|54.9%
|56
|16.9%
|12
|17
|Isiah Pacheco
|37.8
|51.5%
|454
|46.7%
|212
|242
|18.4%
|16
|5.7%
|12
|18
|Chuba Hubbard
|37.8
|57.9%
|529
|41.6%
|220
|309
|64.0%
|64
|3.0%
|14
|19
|Jerome Ford
|37.7
|55.2%
|528
|38.3%
|202
|326
|50.0%
|49
|12.7%
|14
|20
|Raheem Mostert
|36.5
|58.7%
|511
|47.9%
|245
|266
|56.6%
|47
|17.4%
|14
|21
|James Conner
|36.4
|43.5%
|364
|52.2%
|190
|174
|28.6%
|24
|7.1%
|10
|22
|Jonathan Taylor
|35.3
|27.3%
|247
|44.1%
|109
|138
|24.5%
|27
|13.0%
|7
|23
|James Cook
|34.9
|53.7%
|488
|45.5%
|222
|266
|31.4%
|32
|12.5%
|14
|24
|AJ Dillon
|34.6
|52.6%
|450
|43.8%
|197
|253
|46.4%
|45
|7.1%
|13
|25
|Devin Singletary
|34.4
|53.6%
|481
|41.4%
|199
|282
|50.5%
|50
|10.8%
|14
|26
|Breece Hall
|33.2
|55.8%
|465
|38.5%
|179
|286
|48.3%
|42
|9.7%
|14
|27
|Brian Robinson
|33.1
|47.6%
|430
|42.8%
|184
|246
|24.5%
|23
|2.1%
|13
|28
|Kenneth Walker
|32.8
|47.1%
|393
|50.1%
|197
|196
|26.4%
|23
|12.0%
|12
|29
|David Montgomery
|32.4
|38.4%
|356
|53.7%
|191
|165
|36.3%
|37
|5.6%
|11
|30
|Najee Harris
|32.0
|53.6%
|448
|51.6%
|231
|217
|35.7%
|35
|6.7%
|14
|31
|Derrick Henry
|31.8
|53.9%
|445
|60.0%
|267
|178
|21.4%
|18
|4.0%
|14
|32
|Tyjae Spears
|31.6
|53.7%
|443
|32.1%
|142
|301
|84.5%
|71
|21.2%
|14
|33
|Javonte Williams
|30.0
|47.6%
|390
|58.5%
|228
|162
|33.7%
|33
|3.6%
|13
|34
|Antonio Gibson
|29.4
|42.3%
|382
|18.1%
|69
|313
|54.3%
|51
|6.8%
|13
|35
|Zach Charbonnet
|28.8
|45.0%
|375
|31.7%
|119
|256
|52.9%
|46
|10.4%
|13
|36
|D'Onta Foreman
|28.7
|28.4%
|258
|58.1%
|150
|108
|19.2%
|19
|5.0%
|9
|37
|Jaylen Warren
|28.6
|47.8%
|400
|39.0%
|156
|244
|69.4%
|68
|12.3%
|14
|38
|Khalil Herbert
|28.2
|28.0%
|254
|50.8%
|129
|125
|27.3%
|27
|6.7%
|9
|39
|Gus Edwards
|27.1
|42.2%
|380
|60.0%
|228
|152
|41.0%
|43
|2.9%
|14
|40
|Ezekiel Elliott
|27.1
|45.5%
|380
|43.4%
|165
|215
|38.0%
|38
|10.5%
|14
|41
|Aaron Jones
|27.1
|25.4%
|217
|44.7%
|97
|120
|24.7%
|24
|13.8%
|8
|42
|Kenneth Gainwell
|26.7
|37.6%
|347
|40.1%
|139
|208
|55.0%
|55
|18.2%
|13
|43
|Miles Sanders
|26.5
|37.8%
|345
|39.7%
|137
|208
|32.0%
|32
|9.6%
|13
|44
|Justice Hill
|24.6
|35.5%
|320
|37.8%
|121
|199
|41.0%
|43
|6.9%
|13
|45
|Joshua Kelley
|24.4
|38.3%
|341
|38.1%
|130
|211
|34.9%
|38
|7.0%
|14
|46
|Dameon Pierce
|24.3
|29.7%
|267
|57.7%
|154
|113
|13.1%
|13
|6.7%
|11
|47
|Roschon Johnson
|24.1
|31.9%
|289
|36.7%
|106
|183
|37.4%
|37
|10.7%
|12
|48
|De'Von Achane
|23.8
|21.8%
|190
|42.1%
|80
|110
|22.9%
|19
|27.4%
|8
|49
|Jamaal Williams
|23.3
|25.8%
|233
|45.1%
|105
|128
|32.3%
|31
|6.0%
|10
|50
|Kareem Hunt
|22.4
|28.1%
|269
|52.0%
|140
|129
|40.8%
|40
|11.2%
|12
|51
|Latavius Murray
|22.1
|34.1%
|310
|40.3%
|125
|185
|52.9%
|54
|17.7%
|14
|52
|Emari Demercado
|22.1
|29.1%
|243
|31.7%
|77
|166
|42.9%
|36
|7.4%
|11
|53
|Tyler Allgeier
|21.9
|33.7%
|306
|64.4%
|197
|109
|31.3%
|30
|2.9%
|14
|54
|Patrick Taylor
|21.1
|19.7%
|169
|21.3%
|36
|133
|25.8%
|25
|18.9%
|8
|55
|Royce Freeman
|20.6
|18.3%
|165
|50.3%
|83
|82
|18.9%
|20
|10.3%
|8
|56
|Jerick McKinnon
|20.4
|27.8%
|245
|19.6%
|48
|197
|72.4%
|63
|15.5%
|12
|57
|Samaje Perine
|19.9
|33.9%
|278
|29.1%
|81
|197
|51.0%
|50
|12.9%
|14
|58
|Melvin Gordon
|19.5
|4.3%
|39
|53.8%
|21
|18
|5.7%
|6
|2.6%
|2
|59
|Ty Chandler
|19.4
|21.7%
|194
|46.4%
|90
|104
|17.0%
|17
|4.1%
|10
|60
|Keaton Mitchell
|18.4
|14.3%
|129
|58.1%
|75
|54
|5.7%
|6
|13.2%
|7
|61
|Michael Carter
|15.0
|6.60%
|55
|29.1%
|16
|39
|11.90%
|10
|11.1%
|3
|62
|Matt Breida
|18.3
|29.6%
|256
|37.1%
|95
|161
|33.7%
|30
|11.7%
|14
|63
|Salvon Ahmed
|16.4
|15.0%
|131
|27.5%
|36
|95
|12.0%
|10
|32.8%
|8
|64
|Rico Dowdle
|14.1
|21.9%
|198
|52.0%
|103
|95
|22.3%
|25
|11.6%
|14
|65
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|13.8
|20.3%
|179
|41.3%
|74
|105
|10.3%
|9
|9.5%
|13
|66
|Dalvin Cook
|13.5
|22.7%
|189
|40.2%
|76
|113
|12.6%
|11
|6.3%
|14
|67
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|12.9
|15.6%
|142
|51.4%
|73
|69
|17.7%
|17
|53.5%
|11
|68
|Kendre Miller
|12.3
|9.5%
|86
|43.0%
|37
|49
|6.30%
|6
|9.3%
|7
|69
|Israel Abanikanda
|11.7
|4.2%
|35
|25.7%
|9
|26
|3.4%
|3
|14.3%
|3
|70
|Dare Ogunbowale
|11.4
|6.3%
|57
|15.8%
|9
|48
|14.1%
|14
|26.3%
|5
|71
|Isaiah Spiller
|11.3
|8.9%
|79
|46.8%
|37
|42
|3.7%
|4
|3.8%
|7
|72
|Elijah Mitchell
|11.2
|12.2%
|101
|65.3%
|66
|35
|4.1%
|3
|17.8%
|9
|73
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|10.8
|6.3%
|54
|55.6%
|30
|24
|6.9%
|7
|13.0%
|5
|74
|Mike Boone
|10.7
|10.7%
|96
|11.5%
|11
|85
|22.2%
|22
|26.0%
|9
|75
|Ameer Abdullah
|10.6
|18.2%
|149
|10.1%
|15
|134
|38.3%
|44
|12.8%
|14
|76
|D'Ernest Johnson
|10.5
|15.9%
|147
|32.7%
|48
|99
|14.8%
|16
|15.6%
|14
|77
|Jeff Wilson
|10.4
|8.4%
|73
|45.2%
|33
|40
|8.4%
|7
|21.9%
|7
|78
|Deuce Vaughn
|10.4
|5.8%
|52
|51.9%
|27
|25
|5.4%
|6
|15.4%
|5
|79
|Craig Reynolds
|10.3
|13.4%
|124
|46.8%
|58
|66
|8.8%
|9
|17.7%
|12
|80
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|10.1
|17.2%
|141
|45.4%
|64
|77
|10.2%
|10
|18.4%
|14
|81
|Ty Johnson
|10.0
|6.6%
|60
|53.3%
|32
|28
|2.9%
|3
|23.3%
|6
|82
|Pierre Strong
|9.9
|11.4%
|109
|45.9%
|50
|59
|4.1%
|4
|16.5%
|11
|83
|Trayveon Williams
|9.7
|16.9%
|136
|25.7%
|35
|101
|27.3%
|21
|18.4%
|14
|84
|Chase Edmonds
|9.3
|10.8%
|93
|41.9%
|39
|54
|9.9%
|10
|10.8%
|10
|85
|Chris Rodriguez
|8.9
|7.9%
|71
|70.4%
|50
|21
|12.8%
|12
|8.5%
|8
|86
|Tank Bigsby
|7.8
|11.8%
|109
|57.8%
|63
|46
|11.1%
|12
|17.4%
|14
|87
|Zamir White
|7.8
|11.4%
|93
|43.0%
|40
|53
|3.5%
|4
|2.2%
|12
|88
|Jordan Mason
|7.4
|8.1%
|67
|70.1%
|47
|20
|5.5%
|4
|22.4%
|9
|89
|Trey Sermon
|7.4
|8.2%
|74
|47.3%
|35
|39
|11.8%
|13
|12.2%
|10
|90
|Chase Brown
|6.0
|6.0%
|48
|62.5%
|30
|18
|0.0%
|0
|10.4%
|8
2023 Rushing Stats 🏃♀️
- Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
- BT = Broken Tackles
- BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
- YPC = Yards Per Carry
- YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
- YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
|Car/Gm
|Car Sh
|Car
|Ru Yd
|Ru TD
|BT
|T/BT
|YPC
|YBC
|YAC
|1
|Kyren Williams
|18.6
|48.2%
|186
|953
|8
|17
|12.7
|5.12
|3.97
|1.16
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|17.9
|71.0%
|233
|805
|6
|13
|20.8
|3.45
|2.20
|1.26
|3
|Saquon Barkley
|17.6
|51.3%
|194
|797
|3
|13
|17.5
|4.11
|2.36
|1.75
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|17.4
|59.1%
|244
|1292
|13
|13
|23.2
|5.30
|3.39
|1.91
|5
|Derrick Henry
|16.4
|62.8%
|230
|884
|10
|16
|16.1
|3.84
|2.22
|1.62
|6
|Travis Etienne
|16.4
|59.9%
|229
|837
|9
|30
|9.2
|3.66
|2.26
|1.40
|7
|David Montgomery
|16.2
|43.4%
|178
|855
|10
|18
|10.7
|4.80
|3.04
|1.76
|8
|Rachaad White
|15.9
|61.8%
|222
|834
|5
|13
|20.9
|3.76
|2.55
|1.20
|9
|Joe Mixon
|15.1
|69.2%
|211
|815
|8
|13
|19.7
|3.86
|2.57
|1.29
|10
|Tony Pollard
|14.8
|52.7%
|207
|848
|5
|27
|9.6
|4.10
|2.44
|1.66
|11
|Isiah Pacheco
|14.7
|51.5%
|176
|779
|6
|16
|13.1
|4.43
|2.87
|1.56
|12
|Alvin Kamara
|14.6
|40.9%
|161
|630
|5
|12
|19.1
|3.91
|2.72
|1.19
|13
|James Conner
|14.3
|38.3%
|143
|717
|5
|20
|8.0
|5.01
|3.67
|1.34
|14
|Jonathan Taylor
|14.3
|25.8%
|100
|414
|4
|12
|9.7
|4.14
|1.95
|2.19
|15
|Kenneth Walker III
|14.3
|52.7%
|157
|634
|6
|19
|9.4
|4.04
|2.83
|1.21
|16
|Raheem Mostert
|14.1
|51.4%
|198
|966
|18
|21
|10.6
|4.88
|3.16
|1.72
|17
|Javonte Williams
|14.0
|48.5%
|182
|677
|1
|12
|18.0
|3.72
|2.27
|1.45
|18
|D'Andre Swift
|13.7
|45.6%
|178
|822
|4
|16
|13.4
|4.62
|3.08
|1.54
|19
|Zack Moss
|13.6
|45.6%
|177
|764
|5
|5
|40.8
|4.32
|2.71
|1.61
|20
|Chuba Hubbard
|13.4
|50.0%
|188
|731
|4
|15
|14.7
|3.89
|2.48
|1.40
|21
|James Cook
|13.4
|46.0%
|188
|968
|2
|9
|25.3
|5.15
|3.41
|1.74
|22
|Najee Harris
|13.1
|49.2%
|183
|723
|4
|28
|7.4
|3.95
|2.09
|1.86
|23
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|13.0
|44.7%
|156
|619
|4
|15
|12.9
|3.97
|1.98
|1.99
|24
|Alexander Mattison
|12.9
|48.8%
|168
|660
|0
|6
|32.5
|3.93
|2.38
|1.55
|25
|Austin Ekeler
|12.8
|40.3%
|141
|506
|5
|12
|15.1
|3.59
|2.13
|1.46
|26
|AJ Dillon
|12.6
|48.1%
|164
|574
|1
|12
|15.5
|3.50
|1.83
|1.67
|27
|Bijan Robinson
|12.6
|39.7%
|176
|801
|4
|14
|15.5
|4.55
|2.93
|1.63
|28
|Jerome Ford
|12.4
|39.9%
|174
|718
|3
|14
|15.2
|4.13
|2.71
|1.41
|29
|Brian Robinson
|12.3
|52.3%
|160
|664
|5
|20
|9.5
|4.15
|2.43
|1.73
|30
|Dameon Pierce
|12.2
|36.0%
|134
|394
|2
|13
|11.2
|2.94
|1.28
|1.66
|31
|D'Onta Foreman
|12.1
|25.2%
|109
|425
|4
|9
|13.3
|3.90
|2.70
|1.20
|32
|Devin Singletary
|11.9
|44.9%
|167
|711
|3
|7
|27.1
|4.26
|3.05
|1.21
|33
|Tyler Allgeier
|11.9
|37.5%
|166
|577
|3
|12
|14.9
|3.48
|1.70
|1.77
|34
|Gus Edwards
|11.6
|35.6%
|163
|663
|11
|8
|21.8
|4.07
|2.74
|1.33
|35
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|11.6
|33.9%
|139
|792
|7
|16
|11.6
|5.70
|3.74
|1.96
|36
|Breece Hall
|10.9
|52.9%
|153
|637
|2
|19
|10.8
|4.16
|2.26
|1.90
|37
|Ezekiel Elliott
|10.4
|41.5%
|145
|522
|2
|10
|18.1
|3.60
|2.23
|1.37
|38
|Aaron Jones
|9.9
|23.2%
|79
|298
|2
|9
|11.3
|3.77
|2.84
|0.94
|39
|Kareem Hunt
|9.8
|27.1%
|118
|369
|7
|2
|65.0
|3.13
|2.09
|1.03
|40
|Miles Sanders
|9.3
|32.2%
|121
|401
|1
|11
|13.2
|3.31
|1.59
|1.73
|41
|Khalil Herbert
|9.1
|18.9%
|82
|347
|0
|8
|12.1
|4.23
|2.30
|1.93
|42
|De'Von Achane
|9.0
|18.7%
|72
|613
|7
|12
|7.8
|8.51
|5.26
|3.25
|43
|Jaylen Warren
|8.5
|32.0%
|119
|652
|3
|27
|6.1
|5.48
|3.55
|1.92
|44
|Zach Charbonnet
|7.9
|31.9%
|95
|412
|1
|11
|10.9
|4.34
|2.47
|1.86
|45
|Joshua Kelley
|7.3
|29.1%
|102
|404
|2
|7
|15.7
|3.96
|2.20
|1.76
|46
|Jamaal Williams
|7.1
|18.0%
|71
|214
|0
|3
|27.0
|3.01
|1.89
|1.13
|47
|Royce Freeman
|6.6
|18.9%
|73
|317
|2
|8
|9.1
|4.34
|2.51
|1.84
|48
|Melvin Gordon
|6.5
|2.8%
|13
|53
|0
|0
|0.0
|4.08
|2.08
|2.00
|49
|Darrynton Evans
|6.0
|6.9%
|30
|105
|1
|3
|12.3
|3.50
|3.00
|0.50
|50
|Keaton Mitchell
|5.9
|10.3%
|47
|396
|2
|4
|14.0
|8.43
|5.70
|2.72
|51
|Tyjae Spears
|5.9
|22.4%
|82
|388
|1
|12
|10.2
|4.73
|3.02
|1.71
|52
|Rico Dowdle
|5.6
|19.8%
|78
|311
|2
|5
|18.4
|3.99
|2.35
|1.64
|53
|Latavius Murray
|5.6
|19.1%
|78
|300
|4
|2
|47.5
|3.85
|2.38
|1.46
|54
|Justice Hill
|5.5
|15.5%
|71
|313
|3
|11
|8.0
|4.41
|3.27
|1.14
|55
|Kenneth Gainwell
|5.3
|16.2%
|63
|235
|2
|4
|21.5
|3.73
|2.37
|1.37
|56
|Ty Chandler
|5.1
|20.9%
|72
|335
|2
|3
|29.3
|4.65
|3.89
|0.76
|57
|Emari Demercado
|5.1
|15.0%
|56
|274
|2
|2
|34.5
|4.89
|3.80
|1.09
|58
|Roschon Johnson
|5.0
|13.9%
|60
|274
|1
|5
|17.6
|4.57
|3.38
|1.18
|59
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|4.9
|18.7%
|64
|216
|1
|7
|11.0
|3.38
|2.73
|0.64
|60
|Elijah Mitchell
|4.9
|10.7%
|44
|149
|0
|3
|16.0
|3.39
|1.91
|1.48
|61
|Isaiah Spiller
|4.9
|9.7%
|34
|96
|0
|3
|12.3
|2.82
|1.38
|1.44
|62
|Dalvin Cook
|4.8
|23.2%
|67
|214
|0
|7
|11.7
|3.19
|1.99
|1.21
|63
|Keaontay Ingram
|4.4
|9.4%
|35
|74
|0
|3
|13.0
|2.11
|1.34
|0.77
|64
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|4.1
|15.5%
|58
|323
|1
|3
|27.3
|5.57
|3.45
|2.12
|65
|Kendre Miller
|4.0
|7.1%
|28
|83
|0
|2
|18.5
|2.96
|1.64
|1.32
|66
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|4.0
|6.7%
|24
|42
|0
|4
|6.5
|1.75
|0.75
|1.00
|67
|Matt Breida
|3.9
|14.6%
|55
|151
|1
|2
|35.5
|2.75
|1.67
|1.07
|68
|Antonio Gibson
|3.8
|16.3%
|50
|208
|0
|10
|9.2
|4.16
|2.22
|1.94
|69
|Michael Carter
|3.7
|2.9%
|11
|71
|0
|1
|18.0
|6.45
|4.55
|1.91
|70
|Deuce Vaughn
|3.5
|5.3%
|21
|38
|0
|1
|27.0
|1.81
|1.14
|0.67
|71
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|3.5
|8.6%
|38
|135
|0
|1
|45.0
|3.55
|1.95
|1.61
|72
|Jeff Wilson
|3.4
|6.2%
|24
|101
|0
|0
|0.0
|4.21
|2.54
|1.67
|73
|Chris Rodriguez
|3.4
|13.4%
|41
|189
|0
|5
|8.4
|4.61
|3.00
|1.61
|74
|Samaje Perine
|3.2
|12.0%
|45
|219
|1
|5
|17.2
|4.87
|2.91
|1.96
|75
|Chase Edmonds
|3.2
|8.9%
|32
|108
|0
|1
|40.0
|3.38
|2.19
|1.19
|76
|Ty Johnson
|3.0
|5.9%
|24
|105
|0
|1
|30.0
|4.38
|3.21
|1.17
|77
|Craig Reynolds
|2.9
|10.0%
|41
|179
|1
|1
|46.0
|4.37
|2.54
|1.83
|78
|Chase Brown
|2.9
|8.5%
|26
|115
|0
|1
|35.0
|4.42
|1.96
|2.46
|79
|Pierre Strong
|2.9
|9.2%
|40
|175
|1
|1
|45.0
|4.38
|3.35
|1.03
|80
|Tank Bigsby
|2.6
|9.7%
|37
|84
|2
|5
|7.6
|2.27
|1.32
|0.95
|81
|Zamir White
|2.6
|11.3%
|37
|123
|1
|1
|46.0
|3.32
|1.49
|1.84
|82
|Patrick Taylor
|2.6
|6.2%
|21
|107
|0
|4
|7.8
|5.10
|2.71
|2.38
|83
|D'Ernest Johnson
|2.6
|9.4%
|36
|107
|0
|0
|0.0
|2.97
|2.19
|0.78
|84
|Jordan Mason
|2.3
|7.7%
|32
|167
|3
|1
|34.0
|5.22
|3.63
|1.59
|85
|Jerick McKinnon
|1.8
|6.1%
|21
|60
|1
|1
|46.0
|2.86
|2.52
|0.33
|86
|Tony Jones
|1.7
|1.3%
|5
|25
|0
|1
|8.0
|5.00
|2.20
|2.80
|87
|Trayveon Williams
|0.9
|4.3%
|13
|69
|0
|0
|0.0
|5.31
|3.62
|1.69
|88
|Ameer Abdullah
|0.9
|3.7%
|12
|74
|0
|1
|28.0
|6.17
|3.75
|2.42
2023 Receiving Stats 🤲
- RTs = Routes Run
- TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
- RTs/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
- Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
- RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
- Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
|Tg/Gm
|Tgt
|Rts/Gm
|Rts
|TPRR
|Pa Sn
|Rt/PS
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Drop
|1
|Alvin Kamara
|7.1
|78
|21.3
|234
|33.3%
|278
|84.2%
|68
|446
|1
|1
|2
|Austin Ekeler
|5.5
|60
|22.4
|246
|24.4%
|287
|85.7%
|40
|373
|1
|5
|3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|5.0
|60
|22.4
|269
|22.3%
|291
|92.4%
|47
|296
|1
|3
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|4.9
|68
|22.8
|319
|21.3%
|364
|87.6%
|57
|509
|7
|0
|5
|Breece Hall
|4.9
|68
|17.4
|243
|28.0%
|286
|85.0%
|53
|441
|3
|5
|6
|Kyren Williams
|4.6
|46
|25.4
|254
|18.1%
|340
|74.7%
|30
|192
|3
|3
|7
|Bijan Robinson
|4.6
|64
|21.6
|302
|21.2%
|368
|82.1%
|41
|323
|3
|8
|8
|Travis Etienne
|4.4
|62
|20.9
|293
|21.2%
|398
|73.6%
|48
|411
|1
|3
|9
|Tony Pollard
|4.4
|61
|22.4
|314
|19.4%
|394
|79.7%
|51
|290
|0
|1
|10
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|4.3
|51
|18.7
|224
|22.8%
|287
|78.0%
|38
|238
|0
|5
|11
|Aaron Jones
|4.3
|34
|13.3
|106
|32.1%
|120
|88.3%
|23
|185
|1
|3
|12
|Jaylen Warren
|4.2
|59
|12.9
|181
|32.6%
|244
|74.2%
|47
|300
|0
|2
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|4.2
|46
|19.5
|214
|21.5%
|268
|79.9%
|33
|206
|4
|2
|14
|Josh Jacobs
|4.2
|54
|17.8
|231
|23.4%
|306
|75.5%
|37
|296
|0
|6
|15
|Rachaad White
|3.9
|55
|24.5
|343
|16.0%
|415
|82.7%
|50
|469
|3
|1
|16
|Jerome Ford
|3.9
|55
|19.1
|267
|20.6%
|326
|81.9%
|39
|238
|3
|6
|17
|Tyjae Spears
|3.9
|55
|15.9
|223
|24.7%
|301
|74.1%
|40
|288
|0
|3
|18
|Joe Mixon
|3.9
|54
|21.2
|297
|18.2%
|369
|80.5%
|45
|341
|1
|2
|19
|Antonio Gibson
|3.8
|49
|19.5
|254
|19.3%
|313
|81.2%
|42
|342
|2
|1
|20
|De'Von Achane
|3.5
|28
|13.4
|107
|26.2%
|110
|97.3%
|21
|155
|2
|0
|21
|D'Andre Swift
|3.4
|48
|16.4
|230
|20.9%
|276
|83.3%
|38
|209
|1
|1
|22
|James Cook
|3.4
|47
|16.6
|233
|20.2%
|266
|87.6%
|40
|433
|4
|2
|23
|Javonte Williams
|3.3
|43
|10.2
|133
|32.3%
|162
|82.1%
|34
|173
|2
|2
|24
|Ezekiel Elliott
|3.2
|45
|12.1
|169
|26.6%
|215
|78.6%
|36
|247
|1
|0
|25
|Samaje Perine
|3.2
|45
|10.8
|151
|29.8%
|197
|76.6%
|41
|389
|0
|1
|26
|Isiah Pacheco
|3.2
|38
|17.9
|215
|17.7%
|242
|88.8%
|33
|209
|1
|1
|27
|Alexander Mattison
|3.2
|41
|17.9
|233
|17.6%
|306
|76.1%
|27
|174
|3
|7
|28
|Salvon Ahmed
|2.9
|23
|11.0
|88
|26.1%
|95
|92.6%
|16
|88
|1
|1
|29
|Zack Moss
|2.8
|37
|16.5
|214
|17.3%
|286
|74.8%
|27
|192
|2
|2
|30
|Miles Sanders
|2.8
|37
|12.9
|168
|22.0%
|208
|80.8%
|24
|137
|0
|2
|31
|Roschon Johnson
|2.8
|34
|11.5
|138
|24.6%
|183
|75.4%
|28
|155
|0
|1
|32
|Brian Robinson
|2.8
|36
|15.5
|202
|17.8%
|246
|82.1%
|29
|326
|3
|3
|33
|Jonathan Taylor
|2.7
|19
|17.6
|123
|15.4%
|138
|89.1%
|16
|137
|1
|1
|34
|Jerick McKinnon
|2.7
|32
|13.2
|158
|20.3%
|197
|80.2%
|25
|192
|4
|2
|35
|Khalil Herbert
|2.7
|24
|11.9
|107
|22.4%
|125
|85.6%
|15
|107
|1
|1
|36
|Kenneth Walker
|2.6
|31
|12.5
|150
|20.7%
|196
|76.5%
|24
|232
|1
|2
|37
|Chuba Hubbard
|2.6
|36
|16.1
|226
|15.9%
|309
|73.1%
|32
|190
|0
|0
|38
|Derrick Henry
|2.4
|34
|10.5
|147
|23.1%
|178
|82.6%
|27
|203
|0
|1
|39
|Zach Charbonnet
|2.4
|31
|14.8
|192
|16.1%
|256
|75.0%
|25
|146
|0
|0
|40
|Najee Harris
|2.4
|33
|12.3
|172
|19.2%
|217
|79.3%
|24
|149
|0
|2
|41
|James Conner
|2.3
|23
|13.3
|133
|17.3%
|174
|76.4%
|17
|39
|0
|0
|42
|Kenneth Gainwell
|2.2
|29
|13.0
|169
|17.2%
|208
|81.3%
|23
|130
|0
|0
|43
|Raheem Mostert
|2.2
|31
|16.4
|229
|13.5%
|266
|86.1%
|24
|171
|2
|0
|44
|Devin Singletary
|2.2
|31
|17.0
|238
|13.0%
|282
|84.4%
|23
|166
|0
|2
|45
|AJ Dillon
|2.2
|28
|15.2
|197
|14.2%
|253
|77.9%
|22
|223
|0
|1
|46
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|2.0
|28
|5.1
|72
|38.9%
|77
|93.5%
|24
|112
|2
|0
|47
|Patrick Taylor
|2.0
|16
|13.3
|106
|15.1%
|133
|79.7%
|10
|50
|0
|1
|48
|Michael Carter
|1.9
|27
|8.9
|125
|21.6%
|39
|320.5%
|22
|93
|0
|1
|49
|David Montgomery
|1.9
|21
|11.0
|121
|17.4%
|165
|73.3%
|14
|103
|0
|1
|50
|Ty Chandler
|1.9
|19
|6.9
|69
|27.5%
|104
|66.3%
|16
|115
|0
|0
|51
|D'Onta Foreman
|1.8
|16
|9.9
|89
|18.0%
|108
|82.4%
|11
|77
|1
|1
|52
|Emari Demercado
|1.7
|19
|11.4
|125
|15.2%
|166
|75.3%
|13
|70
|0
|3
|53
|Jeff Wilson
|1.7
|12
|5.4
|38
|31.6%
|40
|95.0%
|10
|68
|0
|1
|54
|Justice Hill
|1.6
|21
|11.4
|148
|14.2%
|199
|74.4%
|17
|85
|0
|0
|55
|Keaton Mitchell
|1.6
|11
|6.3
|44
|25.0%
|54
|81.5%
|9
|93
|0
|0
|56
|Latavius Murray
|1.5
|21
|10.6
|148
|14.2%
|185
|80.0%
|17
|119
|0
|2
|57
|Ameer Abdullah
|1.5
|21
|7.1
|99
|21.2%
|134
|73.9%
|16
|105
|0
|0
|58
|Melvin Gordon
|1.5
|3
|6.0
|12
|25.0%
|18
|66.7%
|3
|46
|0
|0
|59
|Matt Breida
|1.4
|20
|9.2
|129
|15.5%
|161
|80.1%
|16
|85
|0
|1
|60
|Dalvin Cook
|1.4
|20
|6.1
|85
|23.5%
|113
|75.2%
|15
|78
|0
|1
|61
|Kendre Miller
|1.4
|10
|5.9
|41
|24.4%
|49
|83.7%
|9
|111
|0
|1
|62
|Israel Abanikanda
|1.3
|4
|8.0
|24
|16.7%
|26
|92.3%
|3
|16
|0
|1
|63
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|1.3
|17
|7.0
|91
|18.7%
|105
|86.7%
|13
|137
|1
|1
|64
|Tyler Allgeier
|1.3
|18
|5.9
|82
|22.0%
|109
|75.2%
|13
|89
|0
|1
|65
|Dameon Pierce
|1.3
|14
|8.5
|94
|14.9%
|113
|83.2%
|11
|86
|0
|1
|66
|Kareem Hunt
|1.3
|15
|8.4
|101
|14.9%
|129
|78.3%
|12
|74
|0
|1
|67
|Jamaal Williams
|1.2
|12
|8.4
|84
|14.3%
|128
|65.6%
|10
|36
|0
|0
|68
|Deuce Vaughn
|1.2
|6
|4.2
|21
|28.6%
|25
|84.0%
|6
|30
|0
|0
|69
|Rico Dowdle
|1.1
|16
|5.3
|74
|21.6%
|95
|77.9%
|14
|90
|2
|0
|70
|Chase Brown
|1.1
|9
|2.1
|17
|52.9%
|18
|94.4%
|9
|115
|1
|0
|71
|Chase Edmonds
|1.0
|10
|4.6
|46
|21.7%
|54
|85.2%
|8
|44
|0
|0
|72
|Mike Boone
|1.0
|9
|8.0
|72
|12.5%
|85
|84.7%
|7
|40
|0
|1
|73
|Ty Johnson
|1.0
|6
|4.2
|25
|24.0%
|28
|89.3%
|6
|53
|1
|0
|74
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|1.0
|5
|4.0
|20
|25.0%
|24
|83.3%
|2
|2
|0
|1
|75
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|0.9
|10
|6.0
|66
|15.2%
|69
|95.7%
|7
|31
|1
|0
|76
|Gus Edwards
|0.9
|12
|8.3
|116
|10.3%
|152
|76.3%
|11
|141
|0
|0
|77
|Joshua Kelley
|0.9
|12
|10.2
|143
|8.4%
|211
|67.8%
|8
|32
|0
|2
|78
|D'Ernest Johnson
|0.9
|12
|5.6
|78
|15.4%
|99
|78.8%
|10
|140
|0
|1
|79
|Zamir White
|0.8
|10
|3.6
|43
|23.3%
|53
|81.1%
|9
|54
|0
|0
|80
|Dare Ogunbowale
|0.8
|4
|8.0
|40
|10.0%
|48
|83.3%
|2
|18
|0
|0
|81
|Elijah Mitchell
|0.7
|6
|3.2
|29
|20.7%
|35
|82.9%
|4
|-1
|0
|1
|82
|Trayveon Williams
|0.6
|9
|4.9
|68
|13.2%
|101
|67.3%
|7
|10
|0
|0
|83
|Pierre Strong
|0.5
|6
|3.9
|43
|14.0%
|59
|72.9%
|5
|47
|0
|0
|84
|Isaiah Spiller
|0.4
|3
|4.3
|30
|10.0%
|42
|71.4%
|3
|20
|0
|0
|85
|Craig Reynolds
|0.4
|5
|4.7
|56
|8.9%
|66
|84.8%
|5
|47
|0
|0
|86
|Trey Sermon
|0.4
|4
|2.6
|26
|15.4%
|39
|66.7%
|1
|4
|0
|2
|87
|Jordan Mason
|0.3
|3
|1.8
|16
|18.8%
|20
|80.0%
|2
|19
|0
|0
|88
|Tank Bigsby
|0.3
|4
|2.5
|35
|11.4%
|46
|76.1%
|1
|6
|0
|0
|89
|Royce Freeman
|0.1
|1
|7.1
|57
|1.8%
|82
|69.5%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|90
|Chris Rodriguez
|0.1
|1
|2.5
|20
|5.0%
|21
|95.2%
|1
|5
|0
|0