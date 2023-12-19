Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report + Week 16 Waivers Preview

Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report + Week 16 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
December 19, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Six starters missed Week 15 with injuries, in addition to the guys already on injured reserve. We then had one replacement leave early, Indy's Zack Moss, followed by Ravens rookie Keaton Mitchell suffering an ACL tear Sunday night. It wasn't the worst week in terms of quantity of injuries, but there's still plenty of mess to sort through ahead of Week 16.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Keaton Mitchell (ACL / out for season)

Zack Moss (arm / day-to-day)

Ty Johnson (shoulder / day-to-day)

Moss left in the second quarter and didn't return, but he reportedly plans to play Week 16 against Atlanta. If so, it isn't clear whether he'll be the starter or backup, as Jonathan Taylor should be ready within the next week or two.

The Ravens, meanwhile, figure to reprise their backfield split from earlier in the season, before Mitchell became a factor. That mostly entailed Gus Edwards leading the team in carries and Justice Hill handling a majority of pass downs, but there were also some weeks when Hill got a bunch of carries and others in which Melvin Gordon had a role as well. Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Sunday that Gordon will be added to the 53-man roster, as his three elevations from the practice squad all were used earlier this season. Edwards is the most appealing fantasy play, but perhaps not to the extent some are assuming given the possibility of Hill and/or Gordon taking a lot of Mitchell's playing time.

 

Missed Week 15

Jonathan Taylor (thumb / day-to-day)

Isiah Pacheco (shoulder / day-to-day)

Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle / week-to-week)

Josh Jacobs (quad / day-to-day)

Alexander Mattison (ankle / day-to-day)

Brian Robinson (hamstring / week-to-week)

AJ Dillon (thumb / day-to-day)

Elijah Mitchell (knee / week-to-week)

Kendre Miller (ankle / week-to-week)

None of these guys has been ruled out for Week 16, but only Pacheco has been said to be ready for a return. The Chiefs' lead back had a minor "clean-up" surgery on his shoulder, allowing Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon to take on larger roles the past two weeks. If Pacheco does indeed return, he can be put right back in fantasy lineups as a strong RB2. The Chiefs got by fine without him, but neither CEH nor McKinnon impressed (shocker!).

My guess is that Stevenson misses at least one more week, and Mattison looks like a shaky option even if he returns after Ty Chandler had a huge game in his absence Saturday against Cincinnati. Taylor and Jacobs obviously are fantasy starters once they're ready to play, while Robinson remains more of a low-end RB2/FLEX and may miss another week or two in any case.

     

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Ty Chandler - 81% snaps / 27 of 28 RB opportunities / 157 total yards, TD

Chuba Hubbard - 75% snaps / 24 of 32 RB opps. (75%) / 93 touches past four weeks

Zamir White - 70% snaps / 21 of 31 RB opps. (68%)

Raheem Mostert - 71% snaps 1H / two TDs

Devin Singletary - 75% snaps / 31 of 34 RB opps. (91%)

 James Cook - 55% snaps / 28 of 43 RB opps. (65%) / 221 total yards, two TDs

 Kenneth Walker - 56% snaps / 22 of 27 RB opps. (81%) / 112 total yards, TD

 Gus Edwards - 39% snaps / 17 of 34 RB opps. (50%) / Mitchell injury

 Justice Hill - Mitchell injury

Chase Brown - 10 of 25 RB opps. (40%)

 Kevin Harris - 14% snaps / 4-25-1 rushing

Isaiah Spiller - 26% snaps 1H / 47% snaps 2H / 16 of 33 RB opps. (49%)

     

Trending Down 📉

Antonio Gibson - 44% snaps sans Robinson / eight of 20 RB opps. (40%)

Joe Mixon - 71% snaps but only 13 of 25 RB opps. (52%)

Alexander Mattison - ankle injury / Chandler breakthrough

Najee Harris - 33% snaps / 12 of 28 RB opps. (43%) / 33 yards

 Zach Charbonnet - 44% snaps / five of 27 RB opps. (19%) / 16 total yards

Zack Moss - arm injury / potential JT return W16

D'Onta Foreman - 23% snaps / six of 24 RB opps. (25%)

 Saquon Barkley - 66% snaps pre-Q4 / 11 of 21 RB opps. (52%)

 Dameon Pierce - 6% snaps / one touch

    

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Baltimore Ravens

D'Onta Foreman was featured as the photo for his article last week, after he took 56% of snaps and 14 of Chicago's 18 RB opportunities in his first game back from an ankle injury. Week 15 turned out to be a disaster for him, with Foreman losing six yards on six carries and plummeting to 23% snap share (the two were seemingly related). At this point, I'm not really sure what to expect over the final three weeks of the season. It might best be described as the "hot hand" approach, with game script (and potentially matchups) also factoring in. Truthfully, you don't want to be starting Foreman, Roschon Johnson or Khalil Herbert unless you're in an extremely deep league.

The Ravens have been featured in this section throughout the season, and now there's a big change ahead with Mitchell out for the season. His role had grown to about half the team's backfield work in recent weeks, and we're now looking at the potential rival of Edwards or Hill, though Gordon getting even a few touches per game might foul things up for both those other guys. The best hope for mainstream fantasy value here is Edwards re-emerging as a TD-dependent RB2. Starting any of them on the road at San Francisco in Week 16 would be risky, to say the least.

            

On the Brink

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers
  2. Minnesota Vikings
  3. Tennessee Titans

A 60/40 split in favor of Najee Harris shifted closer to 50/50 with Jaylen Warren mid-season. Then this past weekend we saw Warren get significantly more playing time (and more opportunities) for the first time all year, which might be a one-week thing or might be indicative of another real shift. TBD.

For the Vikings, it would seem ridiculous not to have Ty Chandler in a significant role even if Alexander Mattison makes it back from an ankle injury this week. I don't necessarily buy into Chandler being a quality starter, but Mattison definitely isn't one and hasn't had a single game this season as good as what Chandler just did against the Bengals. I wouldn't be surprised if it becomes a 50/50 situation, nor would I be surprised if Chandler is the outright starter and lead back. It might not matter for fantasy this week, as it isn't even clear Mattison will be ready.

Last but not least we have the Titans, who presumably will spare franchise legend Derrick Henry the embarrassment of a benching but might nonetheless find a way to shift more of his touches/snaps toward Tyjae Spears. Henry has lost a step, and the Titans wouldn't have good enough blocking to field a consistent running game even if they had the old Henry. He took 20 touches for 10 yards Week 15, and with playoffs out of the question it would be wise to give Spears a look in the lead role at some point, be it Weeks 16-18 or only Week 18.

      

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Zamir White - 16% (if Jacobs misses another game)

Justice Hill - 13%

Roschon Johnson - 21%

Latavius Murray - 15% (if Ty Johnson is out)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 40% (if Pacheco unexpectedly misses another game)

   

Bench Stashes

Tyjae Spears - 45%

Chase Brown - 20%

Kenneth Gainwell - 29%

Rico Dowdle - 11%

Elijah Mitchell (knee) - 14%

    

Drop Candidates

Dameon Pierce - 58%

Antonio Gibson - 66%

Khalil Herbert - 47%

Miles Sanders - 42%

 Samaje Perine - 25%

    

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

  • R Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
  • R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
 Sn/GmSn%SnapsR RateRun SnPa Sn3D%3D SnSAT%Games
1Kyren Williams54.760.5%54737.8%20734062.3%666.8%10
2Travis Etienne49.274.6%68942.2%29139875.0%8110.2%14
3Rachaad White49.280.2%68939.8%27441584.2%8512.0%14
4Saquon Barkley48.461.6%53249.6%26426860.7%5411.5%11
5Christian McCaffrey47.980.8%67145.8%30736487.7%6420.1%14
6Tony Pollard46.972.6%65639.9%26239469.6%789.6%14
7Josh Jacobs44.570.7%57847.1%27230658.3%676.7%13
8Joe Mixon43.976.5%61540.0%24636963.6%498.5%14
9Bijan Robinson43.567.1%60939.6%24136876.0%7323.0%14
10Alvin Kamara42.752.1%47040.9%19227843.8%428.7%11
11Austin Ekeler41.551.2%45637.1%16928759.6%659.0%11
12Rhamondre Stevenson39.356.4%47139.1%18428766.0%6610.0%12
13D'Andre Swift39.059.1%54649.5%27027645.0%4513.2%14
14Alexander Mattison38.856.3%50439.3%19830656.0%568.3%13
15Zack Moss37.954.5%49342.0%20728657.3%636.7%13
16Jahmyr Gibbs37.949.1%45536.0%16429154.9%5616.9%12
17Isiah Pacheco37.851.5%45446.7%21224218.4%165.7%12
18Chuba Hubbard37.857.9%52941.6%22030964.0%643.0%14
19Jerome Ford37.755.2%52838.3%20232650.0%4912.7%14
20Raheem Mostert36.558.7%51147.9%24526656.6%4717.4%14
21James Conner36.443.5%36452.2%19017428.6%247.1%10
22Jonathan Taylor35.327.3%24744.1%10913824.5%2713.0%7
23James Cook34.953.7%48845.5%22226631.4%3212.5%14
24AJ Dillon34.652.6%45043.8%19725346.4%457.1%13
25Devin Singletary34.453.6%48141.4%19928250.5%5010.8%14
26Breece Hall33.255.8%46538.5%17928648.3%429.7%14
27Brian Robinson33.147.6%43042.8%18424624.5%232.1%13
28Kenneth Walker32.847.1%39350.1%19719626.4%2312.0%12
29David Montgomery32.438.4%35653.7%19116536.3%375.6%11
30Najee Harris32.053.6%44851.6%23121735.7%356.7%14
31Derrick Henry31.853.9%44560.0%26717821.4%184.0%14
32Tyjae Spears31.653.7%44332.1%14230184.5%7121.2%14
33Javonte Williams30.047.6%39058.5%22816233.7%333.6%13
34Antonio Gibson29.442.3%38218.1%6931354.3%516.8%13
35Zach Charbonnet28.845.0%37531.7%11925652.9%4610.4%13
36D'Onta Foreman28.728.4%25858.1%15010819.2%195.0%9
37Jaylen Warren28.647.8%40039.0%15624469.4%6812.3%14
38Khalil Herbert28.228.0%25450.8%12912527.3%276.7%9
39Gus Edwards27.142.2%38060.0%22815241.0%432.9%14
40Ezekiel Elliott27.145.5%38043.4%16521538.0%3810.5%14
41Aaron Jones27.125.4%21744.7%9712024.7%2413.8%8
42Kenneth Gainwell26.737.6%34740.1%13920855.0%5518.2%13
43Miles Sanders26.537.8%34539.7%13720832.0%329.6%13
44Justice Hill24.635.5%32037.8%12119941.0%436.9%13
45Joshua Kelley24.438.3%34138.1%13021134.9%387.0%14
46Dameon Pierce24.329.7%26757.7%15411313.1%136.7%11
47Roschon Johnson24.131.9%28936.7%10618337.4%3710.7%12
48De'Von Achane23.821.8%19042.1%8011022.9%1927.4%8
49Jamaal Williams23.325.8%23345.1%10512832.3%316.0%10
50Kareem Hunt22.428.1%26952.0%14012940.8%4011.2%12
51Latavius Murray22.134.1%31040.3%12518552.9%5417.7%14
52Emari Demercado22.129.1%24331.7%7716642.9%367.4%11
53Tyler Allgeier21.933.7%30664.4%19710931.3%302.9%14
54Patrick Taylor21.119.7%16921.3%3613325.8%2518.9%8
55Royce Freeman20.618.3%16550.3%838218.9%2010.3%8
56Jerick McKinnon20.427.8%24519.6%4819772.4%6315.5%12
57Samaje Perine19.933.9%27829.1%8119751.0%5012.9%14
58Melvin Gordon19.54.3%3953.8%21185.7%62.6%2
59Ty Chandler19.421.7%19446.4%9010417.0%174.1%10
60Keaton Mitchell18.414.3%12958.1%75545.7%613.2%7
61Michael Carter15.06.60%5529.1%163911.90%1011.1%3
62Matt Breida18.329.6%25637.1%9516133.7%3011.7%14
63Salvon Ahmed16.415.0%13127.5%369512.0%1032.8%8
64Rico Dowdle14.121.9%19852.0%1039522.3%2511.6%14
65Clyde Edwards-Helaire13.820.3%17941.3%7410510.3%99.5%13
66Dalvin Cook13.522.7%18940.2%7611312.6%116.3%14
67Cordarrelle Patterson12.915.6%14251.4%736917.7%1753.5%11
68Kendre Miller12.39.5%8643.0%37496.30%69.3%7
69Israel Abanikanda11.74.2%3525.7%9263.4%314.3%3
70Dare Ogunbowale11.46.3%5715.8%94814.1%1426.3%5
71Isaiah Spiller11.38.9%7946.8%37423.7%43.8%7
72Elijah Mitchell11.212.2%10165.3%66354.1%317.8%9
73Ke'Shawn Vaughn10.86.3%5455.6%30246.9%713.0%5
74Mike Boone10.710.7%9611.5%118522.2%2226.0%9
75Ameer Abdullah10.618.2%14910.1%1513438.3%4412.8%14
76D'Ernest Johnson10.515.9%14732.7%489914.8%1615.6%14
77Jeff Wilson10.48.4%7345.2%33408.4%721.9%7
78Deuce Vaughn10.45.8%5251.9%27255.4%615.4%5
79Craig Reynolds10.313.4%12446.8%58668.8%917.7%12
80Jaleel McLaughlin10.117.2%14145.4%647710.2%1018.4%14
81Ty Johnson10.06.6%6053.3%32282.9%323.3%6
82Pierre Strong9.911.4%10945.9%50594.1%416.5%11
83Trayveon Williams9.716.9%13625.7%3510127.3%2118.4%14
84Chase Edmonds9.310.8%9341.9%39549.9%1010.8%10
85Chris Rodriguez8.97.9%7170.4%502112.8%128.5%8
86Tank Bigsby7.811.8%10957.8%634611.1%1217.4%14
87Zamir White7.811.4%9343.0%40533.5%42.2%12
88Jordan Mason7.48.1%6770.1%47205.5%422.4%9
89Trey Sermon7.48.2%7447.3%353911.8%1312.2%10
90Chase Brown6.06.0%4862.5%30180.0%010.4%8

      

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
 Car/GmCar ShCarRu YdRu TDBTT/BTYPCYBCYAC
1Kyren Williams18.648.2%18695381712.75.123.971.16
2Josh Jacobs17.971.0%23380561320.83.452.201.26
3Saquon Barkley17.651.3%19479731317.54.112.361.75
4Christian McCaffrey17.459.1%2441292131323.25.303.391.91
5Derrick Henry16.462.8%230884101616.13.842.221.62
6Travis Etienne16.459.9%2298379309.23.662.261.40
7David Montgomery16.243.4%178855101810.74.803.041.76
8Rachaad White15.961.8%22283451320.93.762.551.20
9Joe Mixon15.169.2%21181581319.73.862.571.29
10Tony Pollard14.852.7%2078485279.64.102.441.66
11Isiah Pacheco14.751.5%17677961613.14.432.871.56
12Alvin Kamara14.640.9%16163051219.13.912.721.19
13James Conner14.338.3%1437175208.05.013.671.34
14Jonathan Taylor14.325.8%1004144129.74.141.952.19
15Kenneth Walker III14.352.7%1576346199.44.042.831.21
16Raheem Mostert14.151.4%198966182110.64.883.161.72
17Javonte Williams14.048.5%18267711218.03.722.271.45
18D'Andre Swift13.745.6%17882241613.44.623.081.54
19Zack Moss13.645.6%1777645540.84.322.711.61
20Chuba Hubbard13.450.0%18873141514.73.892.481.40
21James Cook13.446.0%1889682925.35.153.411.74
22Najee Harris13.149.2%1837234287.43.952.091.86
23Rhamondre Stevenson13.044.7%15661941512.93.971.981.99
24Alexander Mattison12.948.8%1686600632.53.932.381.55
25Austin Ekeler12.840.3%14150651215.13.592.131.46
26AJ Dillon12.648.1%16457411215.53.501.831.67
27Bijan Robinson12.639.7%17680141415.54.552.931.63
28Jerome Ford12.439.9%17471831415.24.132.711.41
29Brian Robinson12.352.3%1606645209.54.152.431.73
30Dameon Pierce12.236.0%13439421311.22.941.281.66
31D'Onta Foreman12.125.2%1094254913.33.902.701.20
32Devin Singletary11.944.9%1677113727.14.263.051.21
33Tyler Allgeier11.937.5%16657731214.93.481.701.77
34Gus Edwards11.635.6%16366311821.84.072.741.33
35Jahmyr Gibbs11.633.9%13979271611.65.703.741.96
36Breece Hall10.952.9%15363721910.84.162.261.90
37Ezekiel Elliott10.441.5%14552221018.13.602.231.37
38Aaron Jones9.923.2%792982911.33.772.840.94
39Kareem Hunt9.827.1%1183697265.03.132.091.03
40Miles Sanders9.332.2%12140111113.23.311.591.73
41Khalil Herbert9.118.9%823470812.14.232.301.93
42De'Von Achane9.018.7%726137127.88.515.263.25
43Jaylen Warren8.532.0%1196523276.15.483.551.92
44Zach Charbonnet7.931.9%9541211110.94.342.471.86
45Joshua Kelley7.329.1%1024042715.73.962.201.76
46Jamaal Williams7.118.0%712140327.03.011.891.13
47Royce Freeman6.618.9%73317289.14.342.511.84
48Melvin Gordon6.52.8%1353000.04.082.082.00
49Darrynton Evans6.06.9%301051312.33.503.000.50
50Keaton Mitchell5.910.3%473962414.08.435.702.72
51Tyjae Spears5.922.4%8238811210.24.733.021.71
52Rico Dowdle5.619.8%783112518.43.992.351.64
53Latavius Murray5.619.1%783004247.53.852.381.46
54Justice Hill5.515.5%713133118.04.413.271.14
55Kenneth Gainwell5.316.2%632352421.53.732.371.37
56Ty Chandler5.120.9%723352329.34.653.890.76
57Emari Demercado5.115.0%562742234.54.893.801.09
58Roschon Johnson5.013.9%602741517.64.573.381.18
59Clyde Edwards-Helaire4.918.7%642161711.03.382.730.64
60Elijah Mitchell4.910.7%441490316.03.391.911.48
61Isaiah Spiller4.99.7%34960312.32.821.381.44
62Dalvin Cook4.823.2%672140711.73.191.991.21
63Keaontay Ingram4.49.4%35740313.02.111.340.77
64Jaleel McLaughlin4.115.5%583231327.35.573.452.12
65Kendre Miller4.07.1%28830218.52.961.641.32
66Ke'Shawn Vaughn4.06.7%2442046.51.750.751.00
67Matt Breida3.914.6%551511235.52.751.671.07
68Antonio Gibson3.816.3%502080109.24.162.221.94
69Michael Carter3.72.9%11710118.06.454.551.91
70Deuce Vaughn3.55.3%21380127.01.811.140.67
71Cordarrelle Patterson3.58.6%381350145.03.551.951.61
72Jeff Wilson3.46.2%24101000.04.212.541.67
73Chris Rodriguez3.413.4%41189058.44.613.001.61
74Samaje Perine3.212.0%452191517.24.872.911.96
75Chase Edmonds3.28.9%321080140.03.382.191.19
76Ty Johnson3.05.9%241050130.04.383.211.17
77Craig Reynolds2.910.0%411791146.04.372.541.83
78Chase Brown2.98.5%261150135.04.421.962.46
79Pierre Strong2.99.2%401751145.04.383.351.03
80Tank Bigsby2.69.7%3784257.62.271.320.95
81Zamir White2.611.3%371231146.03.321.491.84
82Patrick Taylor2.66.2%21107047.85.102.712.38
83D'Ernest Johnson2.69.4%36107000.02.972.190.78
84Jordan Mason2.37.7%321673134.05.223.631.59
85Jerick McKinnon1.86.1%21601146.02.862.520.33
86Tony Jones1.71.3%525018.05.002.202.80
87Trayveon Williams0.94.3%1369000.05.313.621.69
88Ameer Abdullah0.93.7%12740128.06.173.752.42

     

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

  • RTs = Routes Run 
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
  • RTs/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
  • Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
 Tg/GmTgtRts/GmRtsTPRRPa SnRt/PSRecYardsTDDrop
1Alvin Kamara7.17821.323433.3%27884.2%6844611
2Austin Ekeler5.56022.424624.4%28785.7%4037315
3Jahmyr Gibbs5.06022.426922.3%29192.4%4729613
4Christian McCaffrey4.96822.831921.3%36487.6%5750970
5Breece Hall4.96817.424328.0%28685.0%5344135
6Kyren Williams4.64625.425418.1%34074.7%3019233
7Bijan Robinson4.66421.630221.2%36882.1%4132338
8Travis Etienne4.46220.929321.2%39873.6%4841113
9Tony Pollard4.46122.431419.4%39479.7%5129001
10Rhamondre Stevenson4.35118.722422.8%28778.0%3823805
11Aaron Jones4.33413.310632.1%12088.3%2318513
12Jaylen Warren4.25912.918132.6%24474.2%4730002
13Saquon Barkley4.24619.521421.5%26879.9%3320642
14Josh Jacobs4.25417.823123.4%30675.5%3729606
15Rachaad White3.95524.534316.0%41582.7%5046931
16Jerome Ford3.95519.126720.6%32681.9%3923836
17Tyjae Spears3.95515.922324.7%30174.1%4028803
18Joe Mixon3.95421.229718.2%36980.5%4534112
19Antonio Gibson3.84919.525419.3%31381.2%4234221
20De'Von Achane3.52813.410726.2%11097.3%2115520
21D'Andre Swift3.44816.423020.9%27683.3%3820911
22James Cook3.44716.623320.2%26687.6%4043342
23Javonte Williams3.34310.213332.3%16282.1%3417322
24Ezekiel Elliott3.24512.116926.6%21578.6%3624710
25Samaje Perine3.24510.815129.8%19776.6%4138901
26Isiah Pacheco3.23817.921517.7%24288.8%3320911
27Alexander Mattison3.24117.923317.6%30676.1%2717437
28Salvon Ahmed2.92311.08826.1%9592.6%168811
29Zack Moss2.83716.521417.3%28674.8%2719222
30Miles Sanders2.83712.916822.0%20880.8%2413702
31Roschon Johnson2.83411.513824.6%18375.4%2815501
32Brian Robinson2.83615.520217.8%24682.1%2932633
33Jonathan Taylor2.71917.612315.4%13889.1%1613711
34Jerick McKinnon2.73213.215820.3%19780.2%2519242
35Khalil Herbert2.72411.910722.4%12585.6%1510711
36Kenneth Walker2.63112.515020.7%19676.5%2423212
37Chuba Hubbard2.63616.122615.9%30973.1%3219000
38Derrick Henry2.43410.514723.1%17882.6%2720301
39Zach Charbonnet2.43114.819216.1%25675.0%2514600
40Najee Harris2.43312.317219.2%21779.3%2414902
41James Conner2.32313.313317.3%17476.4%173900
42Kenneth Gainwell2.22913.016917.2%20881.3%2313000
43Raheem Mostert2.23116.422913.5%26686.1%2417120
44Devin Singletary2.23117.023813.0%28284.4%2316602
45AJ Dillon2.22815.219714.2%25377.9%2222301
46Jaleel McLaughlin2.0285.17238.9%7793.5%2411220
47Patrick Taylor2.01613.310615.1%13379.7%105001
48Michael Carter1.9278.912521.6%39320.5%229301
49David Montgomery1.92111.012117.4%16573.3%1410301
50Ty Chandler1.9196.96927.5%10466.3%1611500
51D'Onta Foreman1.8169.98918.0%10882.4%117711
52Emari Demercado1.71911.412515.2%16675.3%137003
53Jeff Wilson1.7125.43831.6%4095.0%106801
54Justice Hill1.62111.414814.2%19974.4%178500
55Keaton Mitchell1.6116.34425.0%5481.5%99300
56Latavius Murray1.52110.614814.2%18580.0%1711902
57Ameer Abdullah1.5217.19921.2%13473.9%1610500
58Melvin Gordon1.536.01225.0%1866.7%34600
59Matt Breida1.4209.212915.5%16180.1%168501
60Dalvin Cook1.4206.18523.5%11375.2%157801
61Kendre Miller1.4105.94124.4%4983.7%911101
62Israel Abanikanda1.348.02416.7%2692.3%31601
63Clyde Edwards-Helaire1.3177.09118.7%10586.7%1313711
64Tyler Allgeier1.3185.98222.0%10975.2%138901
65Dameon Pierce1.3148.59414.9%11383.2%118601
66Kareem Hunt1.3158.410114.9%12978.3%127401
67Jamaal Williams1.2128.48414.3%12865.6%103600
68Deuce Vaughn1.264.22128.6%2584.0%63000
69Rico Dowdle1.1165.37421.6%9577.9%149020
70Chase Brown1.192.11752.9%1894.4%911510
71Chase Edmonds1.0104.64621.7%5485.2%84400
72Mike Boone1.098.07212.5%8584.7%74001
73Ty Johnson1.064.22524.0%2889.3%65310
74Ke'Shawn Vaughn1.054.02025.0%2483.3%2201
75Cordarrelle Patterson0.9106.06615.2%6995.7%73110
76Gus Edwards0.9128.311610.3%15276.3%1114100
77Joshua Kelley0.91210.21438.4%21167.8%83202
78D'Ernest Johnson0.9125.67815.4%9978.8%1014001
79Zamir White0.8103.64323.3%5381.1%95400
80Dare Ogunbowale0.848.04010.0%4883.3%21800
81Elijah Mitchell0.763.22920.7%3582.9%4-101
82Trayveon Williams0.694.96813.2%10167.3%71000
83Pierre Strong0.563.94314.0%5972.9%54700
84Isaiah Spiller0.434.33010.0%4271.4%32000
85Craig Reynolds0.454.7568.9%6684.8%54700
86Trey Sermon0.442.62615.4%3966.7%1402
87Jordan Mason0.331.81618.8%2080.0%21900
88Tank Bigsby0.342.53511.4%4676.1%1600
89Royce Freeman0.117.1571.8%8269.5%0000
90Chris Rodriguez0.112.5205.0%2195.2%1500

       

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
