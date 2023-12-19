Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report + Week 16 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

The Ravens, meanwhile, figure to reprise their backfield split from earlier in the season, before Mitchell became a factor. That mostly entailed Gus Edwards leading the team in carries and Justice Hill handling a majority of pass downs, but there were also some weeks when Hill got a bunch of carries and others in which Melvin Gordon had a role as well. Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Sunday that Gordon will be added to the 53-man roster, as his three elevations from the practice squad all were used earlier this season. Edwards is the most appealing fantasy play, but perhaps not to the extent some are assuming given the possibility of Hill and/or Gordon taking a lot of Mitchell's playing time.

Moss left in the second quarter and didn't return, but he reportedly plans to play Week 16 against Atlanta. If so, it isn't clear whether he'll be the starter or backup, as Jonathan Taylor should be ready within the next week or two.

Six starters missed Week 15 with injuries, in addition to the guys already on injured reserve. We then had one replacement leave early, Indy's Zack Moss , followed by Ravens rookie Keaton Mitchell suffering an ACL tear Sunday night. It wasn't the worst week in terms of quantity of injuries, but there's still plenty of mess to sort through ahead of Week 16.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Keaton Mitchell (ACL / out for season)

Zack Moss (arm / day-to-day)

Ty Johnson (shoulder / day-to-day)

Missed Week 15

Jonathan Taylor (thumb / day-to-day)

Isiah Pacheco (shoulder / day-to-day)

Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle / week-to-week)

Josh Jacobs (quad / day-to-day)

Alexander Mattison (ankle / day-to-day)

Brian Robinson (hamstring / week-to-week)

AJ Dillon (thumb / day-to-day)

Elijah Mitchell (knee / week-to-week)

Kendre Miller (ankle / week-to-week)

None of these guys has been ruled out for Week 16, but only Pacheco has been said to be ready for a return. The Chiefs' lead back had a minor "clean-up" surgery on his shoulder, allowing Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon to take on larger roles the past two weeks. If Pacheco does indeed return, he can be put right back in fantasy lineups as a strong RB2. The Chiefs got by fine without him, but neither CEH nor McKinnon impressed (shocker!).

My guess is that Stevenson misses at least one more week, and Mattison looks like a shaky option even if he returns after Ty Chandler had a huge game in his absence Saturday against Cincinnati. Taylor and Jacobs obviously are fantasy starters once they're ready to play, while Robinson remains more of a low-end RB2/FLEX and may miss another week or two in any case.

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Ty Chandler - 81% snaps / 27 of 28 RB opportunities / 157 total yards, TD

Chuba Hubbard - 75% snaps / 24 of 32 RB opps. (75%) / 93 touches past four weeks

Zamir White - 70% snaps / 21 of 31 RB opps. (68%)

Raheem Mostert - 71% snaps 1H / two TDs

Devin Singletary - 75% snaps / 31 of 34 RB opps. (91%)

James Cook - 55% snaps / 28 of 43 RB opps. (65%) / 221 total yards, two TDs

Kenneth Walker - 56% snaps / 22 of 27 RB opps. (81%) / 112 total yards, TD

Gus Edwards - 39% snaps / 17 of 34 RB opps. (50%) / Mitchell injury

Justice Hill - Mitchell injury

Chase Brown - 10 of 25 RB opps. (40%)

Kevin Harris - 14% snaps / 4-25-1 rushing

Isaiah Spiller - 26% snaps 1H / 47% snaps 2H / 16 of 33 RB opps. (49%)

Trending Down 📉

Antonio Gibson - 44% snaps sans Robinson / eight of 20 RB opps. (40%)

Joe Mixon - 71% snaps but only 13 of 25 RB opps. (52%)

Alexander Mattison - ankle injury / Chandler breakthrough

Najee Harris - 33% snaps / 12 of 28 RB opps. (43%) / 33 yards

Zach Charbonnet - 44% snaps / five of 27 RB opps. (19%) / 16 total yards

Zack Moss - arm injury / potential JT return W16

D'Onta Foreman - 23% snaps / six of 24 RB opps. (25%)

Saquon Barkley - 66% snaps pre-Q4 / 11 of 21 RB opps. (52%)

Dameon Pierce - 6% snaps / one touch

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

Chicago Bears Baltimore Ravens

D'Onta Foreman was featured as the photo for his article last week, after he took 56% of snaps and 14 of Chicago's 18 RB opportunities in his first game back from an ankle injury. Week 15 turned out to be a disaster for him, with Foreman losing six yards on six carries and plummeting to 23% snap share (the two were seemingly related). At this point, I'm not really sure what to expect over the final three weeks of the season. It might best be described as the "hot hand" approach, with game script (and potentially matchups) also factoring in. Truthfully, you don't want to be starting Foreman, Roschon Johnson or Khalil Herbert unless you're in an extremely deep league.

The Ravens have been featured in this section throughout the season, and now there's a big change ahead with Mitchell out for the season. His role had grown to about half the team's backfield work in recent weeks, and we're now looking at the potential rival of Edwards or Hill, though Gordon getting even a few touches per game might foul things up for both those other guys. The best hope for mainstream fantasy value here is Edwards re-emerging as a TD-dependent RB2. Starting any of them on the road at San Francisco in Week 16 would be risky, to say the least.

On the Brink

Pittsburgh Steelers Minnesota Vikings Tennessee Titans

A 60/40 split in favor of Najee Harris shifted closer to 50/50 with Jaylen Warren mid-season. Then this past weekend we saw Warren get significantly more playing time (and more opportunities) for the first time all year, which might be a one-week thing or might be indicative of another real shift. TBD.

For the Vikings, it would seem ridiculous not to have Ty Chandler in a significant role even if Alexander Mattison makes it back from an ankle injury this week. I don't necessarily buy into Chandler being a quality starter, but Mattison definitely isn't one and hasn't had a single game this season as good as what Chandler just did against the Bengals. I wouldn't be surprised if it becomes a 50/50 situation, nor would I be surprised if Chandler is the outright starter and lead back. It might not matter for fantasy this week, as it isn't even clear Mattison will be ready.

Last but not least we have the Titans, who presumably will spare franchise legend Derrick Henry the embarrassment of a benching but might nonetheless find a way to shift more of his touches/snaps toward Tyjae Spears. Henry has lost a step, and the Titans wouldn't have good enough blocking to field a consistent running game even if they had the old Henry. He took 20 touches for 10 yards Week 15, and with playoffs out of the question it would be wise to give Spears a look in the lead role at some point, be it Weeks 16-18 or only Week 18.

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Zamir White - 16% (if Jacobs misses another game)

Justice Hill - 13%

Roschon Johnson - 21%

Latavius Murray - 15% (if Ty Johnson is out)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 40% (if Pacheco unexpectedly misses another game)

Bench Stashes

Tyjae Spears - 45%

Chase Brown - 20%

Kenneth Gainwell - 29%

Rico Dowdle - 11%

Elijah Mitchell (knee) - 14%

Drop Candidates

Dameon Pierce - 58%

Antonio Gibson - 66%

Khalil Herbert - 47%

Miles Sanders - 42%

Samaje Perine - 25%

