NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Pickups

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

As always, hit up the comments section or DM me @KCPayne26 on X (formerly known as Twitter) as many of you already have.

I want to make this very clear this week: for the most part, there is no one on the waiver wire I'd feel comfortable plugging into my lineup for playoffs. That could change as the week goes on, and different players are available in different leagues, so the possibility does exist. I just don't think it's likely.

QUARTERBACK

Secondary Targets

Jake Browning, CIN - Browning has been in this space multiple times the last few weeks, and for good reason. He's scored 30.2, 28.5 and 24.2 fantasy points in his last three games, which is among the best three-game spans for any fantasy quarterback this season. Scoring rushing touchdowns in two of those three games helps and he has an excellent supporting cast, as evidenced by Tee Higgins' incredible touchdown catch Saturday, though Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury. The Steelers are the toughest matchup Browning has had (16.1 fantasy points), and this week's game is in Pittsburgh, not Cincinnati. FAAB: $4-$8

Gardner Minshew, IND - Minshew has been stellar since his Week 11 bye, scoring 19.2, 23.8, 16.5 and 22.8 fantasy points. The Falcons (18th against running backs) are a better-than-average matchup, and playing in Atlanta takes weather concerns out of the equation. Quietly he has three rushing touchdowns this season, adding to his fantasy potential. FAAB: $3-$6

Derek Carr, NO - For the record, I'd slightly prefer Minshew over Carr this week given I think Minshew has a higher floor. Carr had a nice game Sunday with 22.5 fantasy points, but that was a result of a season-high three touchdowns passes. He hadn't scored more than 15.9 fantasy points in his previous three games and the Saints are on the road. FAAB: $3-$6

RUNNING BACK

Secondary Targets

Ty Chandler, MIN - The status of Alexander Mattison (who has zero rushing touchdows this season) is uncertain and the backfield could be all Chandler's again. I can see using him this week, I just couldn't find him available in my leagues. Another drawback to possibly using Chandler this week is that the Lions ranks first against running backs. That said, Chandler would probably be in line for at least 15 touches if Mattison is out. With Mattison out Saturday, Chandler had 26 touches for 157 yards and a touchdown. FAAB: $4-$8

Zamir White, LV - Josh Jacobs should be back for the Raiders' game against the Chiefs on Christmas. However, White proved he's capable of handling most of the touches out of the Vegas backfield, finishing with 20 touches for 85 yards and a score Thursday night. It makes sense that the Raider on a short week sat Jacobs, but that would give him extra time to face the Chiefs. FAAB: $3-$6

Ty Johnson, BUF - One of the national stories coming out of Sunday was James Cook's big day and lost in the shuffle was Ty Johnson (shoulder). Johnson had a decent line with nine carries for 54 yards, adding a catch for four yards in the Bills' blowout win over Dallas. Cook will get the bulk of the workload and Latavius Murray has become the goal-line back, both of which limits Johnson's upside. However, if anything happens to Cook it looks like Johnson would get the bulk of the touches. FAAB: $3-$6

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC - It's expected that Isiah Pacheco will be back this week; if so, the case CEH's fantasy value would essentially tank. He finished Sunday's win against the Patriots win 101 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, finishing with 20.1 fantasy points. While it's a good matchup with Las Vegas at home, the only way he should be considered is if Pacheco has a setback this week in practice and doesn't play. FAAB: $2-$4

Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson, IND - Zack Moss left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury but, an after an x-ray, intends to play this week. While practice will determine that, the possible return of Jonathan Taylor further clouds the Indianapolis backfield. Sermon led the team with 17 carries to Goodson's 11, but Goodson was the only back between the two targeted (two). Watch practice reports this week to see who leads the backfield; it's going to be a tough matchup against the Falcons. FAAB: Sermon $2-$4, Goodson $1-$2

Hail Mary

Justice Hill, BAL - The season-ending injury to Keaton Mitchell opens some touches for Hill, though, if anything, it points the arrow up for Gus Edwards. Edwards has excelled as the goal-line back this season and could see more work in between the 20s with Mitchell out. There's no way you can feel good enough starting Hill this week against the 49ers on the road, and his value is as the handcuff to Edwards in case of an injury. FAAB: $1-$2

WIDE RECEIVER

Primary Targets

Noah Brown, HOU - Brown will be one of the more sought after players on the waiver wire after putting up 11-8-82-1 in a win over the Titans on Sunday. After some thought, I'm more cautious on using Brown. Starting with the negative, C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins should be back this week with the Texans making a playoff push, which does not bode for Brown. In his previous two games playing alongside those two, Brown had zero fantasy points. Throw in a tough matchup with the Browns (ranked second against wide receivers) and there's an extremely low floor for Brown. Looking at the positive, Tank Dell is done for the season, firmly entrenching Brown in the two spot behind Collins. Earlier this season in Weeks 9 and 10 (both were favorable matchups), Brown scored 27.3 and 24.2 fantasy points, showing his upside. Basically, he's a gamble this week given the low floor and the high upside. FAAB: $5-$10

Secondary Targets

Dontayvion Wicks, GB - This pick hinges on the availability of Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, who both may or may not be out. It isn't a great matchup against the Panthers (third against wide receivers), but the volume could be there if both his teammates are out. Wick has receiving games of 91 and 97 yards in two of his last four games, though it's notable he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2. Watch practice reports about the availability of Redd and Watson this week and realize that when it all shakes out, Romeo Doubs could be the player who most benefits. FAAB: $3-$6

Joshua Palmer, LAC - Palmer was one of the few bright spots in the Chargers' blowout loss to the Raiders. A 4-4-113-2 line led 20.2 fantasy points, but Keenan Allen could be back this week and I find it difficult to trust Palmer in the fantasy playoffs with Easton Stick under center. Stick had three turnovers Thursday night and now faces a Bills defense that just shut down the Cowboys, which doesn't bode well for Palmer's fantasy prospects this week. FAAB: $3-$6

Demarcus Robinson, LAR - Robinson gets a mention after scoring a touchdown in three consecutive games. However, Tutu Atwell is expected to return and Robinson's value is completely dependent on touchdowns, making it hard to trust him. On the other hand, the six red-zone targets (four inside the 10) suggests that Matthew Stafford is targeting him near the end zone. It's a tough matchup this week against the Saints, who have only allowed eight receiving touchdowns to wide receivers this season. FAAB: $2-$4

TIGHT END

Secondary Targets

Tucker Kraft, GB - Kraft has filled in nicely for Luke Musgrave, who could be back as soon as this week. Kraft had a 6-4-57-1 line Sunday against Tampa Bay (30th against tight ends), but it'll be tougher sledding this week for him facing the Panthers (fourth against tight ends). This pick really depends on if Mugrave is back this week as to whether you want to roll the dice with Kraft. FAAB: $3-$6

Hail Mary

Mike Gesicki, NE - It'll be almost impossible to start Gesicki this week during the fantasy playoffs even if Hunter Henry is out. The only reason he gets a mention this week is that if Henry is out, Gesicki will faced the Broncos, who rank last against tight ends. Henry leaves behind 16 targets in his last three games. FAAB: FCFS or $1