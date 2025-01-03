Tony Pollard Injury: Game-time decision after DNP

Pollard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans and will be a game-time decision, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard didn't practice Friday after posting limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday as he attempts to work his way back from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury. Tyjae Spears started in Pollard's absence against the Jaguars in Week 17, but Spears suffered a concussion that will keep him out of Sunday's season finale. Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley are the remaining healthy running backs on Tennessee's active roster, with Jabari Small on the team's practice squad.