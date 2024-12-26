Tony Pollard Injury: Sidelined for another practice

Pollard (ankle) wasn't spotted on the field for Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Pollard will go down as a non-participant for the seventh time on the Titans' last eight practice reports, but the running back has yet to miss a game. However, after sitting out all three of the Titans' sessions last week before taking a questionable tag into the weekend, Pollard played a season-low 40 percent of the offensive snaps in a 38-30 loss to the Colts. Even if Pollard is able to suit up again this Sunday in Jacksonville, he could once again find himself in a timeshare out of the backfield with Tyjae Spears, who played the other 60 percent of snaps last week and scored two touchdowns while accounting for 66 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches (10 carries, three receptions).