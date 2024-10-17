Travis Etienne Injury: Limited in practice

Etienne (hamstring) remained limited in practice Thursday.

He's logged consecutive limited practices since coach Doug Pederson deemed the RB week-to-week Monday morning. It's hard to tell exactly where he's at in terms of the probability of playing against New England this Sunday, and there will be major workload concerns if Etienne is active -- not only because of his hamstring but also because Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson got more involved in the offense the past few weeks. In the event of an Etienne absence, Bigsby would be the favorite to start and take most of the carries, with Johnson handling the obvious passing situations. Johnson took 77 percent of the snaps after Etienne's third-quarter exit in an eventual 35-16 loss to the Bears this past Sunday, but Bigsby presumably would've gotten more playing time if the Jags hadn't been trailing by multiple scores.